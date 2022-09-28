How Gianluigi Buffon helped Maria Sakkari in training

Greek tennis star, Maria Sakkari revealed a coaching drill named ‘Gianluigi Buffon’ her coach designed to improve her defense during a promotional event at Parma, when she got a chance to meet the Italian goalkeeping legend himself.

“You know, it’s funny. Tom, my coach, he invented a drill in practice for me. Jonny, is my hitting partner. So Johny serves and Tom says I have to be like Gianluigi Buffon. Don’t let any ball pass,” Sakkari explained to the Italy and Juventus legend at a promotional event in Parma.

What advice does @mariasakkari's coach give when she's at the net?



"Be more like Buffon!"



cc: @gianluigibuffon 🥅 pic.twitter.com/NfQmZrResA — wta (@WTA) September 27, 2022

Buffon, who now plays for Parma in Serie B, was visibly happy and said that it was a great honour to have a training drill named it after him.

“Always a pleasure to meet a great athlete. Thanks @mariasakkari for the chat and the racket. Now I have to try it,” Buffon said in a post on Instagram.

Sakkari had a breakthrough 2021, when she made two semi-final appearances (French and US Open). Currently ranked seventh in singles, Sakkari is the highest ranked tennis player from Greek ever, alongside Stefanos Tsitspias.