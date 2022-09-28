How Gianluigi Buffon helped Maria Sakkari in training

Tennis

Maria Sakkari shared this anecdote when she got a chance to speak to the Italian goalkeeping legend Gianluigi Buffon

Maria Sakkari has chosen Italy and Juventus legend Gianluigi Buffon to model a key aspect of her game on.

Greek tennis star, Maria Sakkari revealed a coaching drill named ‘Gianluigi Buffon’ her coach designed to improve her defense during a promotional event at Parma, when she got a chance to meet the Italian goalkeeping legend himself.

“You know, it’s funny. Tom, my coach, he invented a drill in practice for me. Jonny, is my hitting partner. So Johny serves and Tom says I have to be like Gianluigi Buffon. Don’t let any ball pass,” Sakkari explained to the Italy and Juventus legend at a promotional event in Parma.

Buffon, who now plays for Parma in Serie B, was visibly happy and said that it was a great honour to have a training drill named it after him.

“Always a pleasure to meet a great athlete. Thanks @mariasakkari for the chat and the racket. Now I have to try it,” Buffon said in a post on Instagram.

Sakkari had a breakthrough 2021, when she made two semi-final appearances (French and US Open). Currently ranked seventh in singles, Sakkari is the highest ranked tennis player from Greek ever, alongside Stefanos Tsitspias.

