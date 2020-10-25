Tennis Tennis Azarenka and Sabalenka set for all-Belarusian final in Prague Victoria Azarenka got past Maria Sakkari to set up an all-Belarusian final with Aryna Sabalenka at the J&T Banka Ostrava Open. Reuters 25 October, 2020 00:38 IST Victoria Azarenka will play in her career's 40th WTA singles final on Sunday. - AP Reuters 25 October, 2020 00:38 IST Former world number one Victoria Azarenka trounced Greece's Maria Sakkari 6-1, 6-3 on Saturday to reach the final of the J&T Banka Ostrava Open, where she will meet fellow Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka.Third seed Sabalenka beat American Jennifer Brady 6-4, 6-4 in the other semifinal.Azarenka, who is seeded fourth, was dominant in her first career meeting with Sakkari, racing into a 5-0 lead before her opponent managed to get on the board.RELATED| Cologne Championship: Zverev beats Mannarino to reach another semifinal She broke Sakkari's serve five times to reach the 40th WTA singles final of her career as the Greek paid the price for making more than twice as many unforced errors as her opponent. It'll be her third final of the year @vika7 takes it over Sakkari, 6-1, 6-3 at the #jtbankaostravaopen pic.twitter.com/6U3SsTrJhV— wta (@WTA) October 24, 2020 Sabalenka, who came within a whisker of being dumped out by world number 73 Sara Sorribes Tormo in the previous round, fired 22 winners and won 72 percent of her first serve points as she beat Brady to set up the first all-Belarusian WTA final.RELATED| Schwartzman returns with win over Otte in Cologne She will, however, have to be at her very best to have any chance against Azarenka, who has been in top form since tennis restarted after a pandemic-imposed hiatus - and beat her compatriot 6-1, 6-3 in the US Open second round. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know Dugout videos