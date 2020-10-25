Tennis

Azarenka and Sabalenka set for all-Belarusian final in Prague

Victoria Azarenka got past Maria Sakkari to set up an all-Belarusian final with Aryna Sabalenka at the J&T Banka Ostrava Open.

Reuters
25 October, 2020 00:38 IST
Victoria Azarenka

Victoria Azarenka will play in her career's 40th WTA singles final on Sunday.   -  AP

Reuters
25 October, 2020 00:38 IST

Former world number one Victoria Azarenka trounced Greece's Maria Sakkari 6-1, 6-3 on Saturday to reach the final of the J&T Banka Ostrava Open, where she will meet fellow Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka.

Third seed Sabalenka beat American Jennifer Brady 6-4, 6-4 in the other semifinal.

Azarenka, who is seeded fourth, was dominant in her first career meeting with Sakkari, racing into a 5-0 lead before her opponent managed to get on the board.

RELATED| Cologne Championship: Zverev beats Mannarino to reach another semifinal

She broke Sakkari's serve five times to reach the 40th WTA singles final of her career as the Greek paid the price for making more than twice as many unforced errors as her opponent.

 

Sabalenka, who came within a whisker of being dumped out by world number 73 Sara Sorribes Tormo in the previous round, fired 22 winners and won 72 percent of her first serve points as she beat Brady to set up the first all-Belarusian WTA final.

RELATED| Schwartzman returns with win over Otte in Cologne

She will, however, have to be at her very best to have any chance against Azarenka, who has been in top form since tennis restarted after a pandemic-imposed hiatus - and beat her compatriot 6-1, 6-3 in the US Open second round.

 Latest updates

 IPL Interviews

 IPL Videos

 Fixtures

IPL Pictures 

IPL Features 

IPL Quiz 

My IPL 

 IPL today: All you need to know

  Dugout videos