Antim Panghal named UWW Rising Star of the Year

Antim won a silver medal in her senior Asian championships debut, defended her U-20 World title and then won a bronze medal at the World championships. 

Published : Dec 14, 2023 21:25 IST , KOLKATA - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Antim Panghal poses with her under-20 World Championships medal.
FILE PHOTO: Antim Panghal poses with her under-20 World Championships medal. | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma / The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Antim Panghal poses with her under-20 World Championships medal. | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma / The Hindu

Two-time World under-20 champion and senior Worlds bronze medallist Antim Panghal (53kg) was named as United World Wrestling (UWW) Rising Star of the Year 2023 in the women’s section.

Antim won a silver medal in her senior Asian championships debut, defended her U-20 World title and then won a bronze medal at the World championships. 

“In her first senior-level World Championships, an unfazed Antim handed defeats to World champion Dom Parrish (USA), Roksana Zasina (Poland) and European champion Jonna Malmgren (Sweden). She came within touching distance of entering the final but was stunned in the final second of the semifinal by Vanesa Kaladzinskaya,” said UWW.

“The medal in Belgrade made the 19-year-old the youngest Indian to win a medal at the World Championships. Soon after, Antim traveled to Hangzhou for the Asian Games and won a bronze medal at 53kg,” the statement added.

