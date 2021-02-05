Cricket IPL IPL IPL 2021 auction: 1097 players register; Starc, Root pull out; Pujara, Sreesanth enrol The IPL player registration closed on 4th February with 1097 players (814 Indian and 283 overseas players) signing up to be a part of the IPL 2021 auction set to take place in Chennai on 18th February. Team Sportstar 05 February, 2021 17:34 IST The Dream11 IPL trophy - BCCI/SPORTZPICS Team Sportstar 05 February, 2021 17:34 IST The IPL player registration closed on 4th February with 1097 players (814 Indian and 283 overseas players) signing up to be a part of the IPL 2021 auction set to take place in Chennai on 18th February. IPL auction 2021: Sreesanth in pool with base price of Rs 75 lakh IPL 2021 auction in Chennai on February 18 The breakdown is as under:Capped Indian (21 players)Capped International (186 players)Associate (27 players)Uncapped Indian players who have played at least 1 IPL match (50 players)Overseas uncapped players who have played at least 1 IPL match (2 players)Uncapped Indians (743 players)Uncapped International (68 players)Out of the 283 overseas players registered the maximum was from West Indies with 56, followed by 42 from Australia. IPL 2021: Full list of players released, retained ahead of auction The country-wise breakdown of 283 overseas players is listed below:CountryPlayers RegisteredAfghanistan30Australia42Bangladesh5England21Ireland2Nepal8Netherlands1New Zealand29Scotland7South Africa38Sri Lanka31UAE9USA2West Indies56Zimbabwe2 If every franchise were to have the maximum of 25 players in their squad, 61 players will be taken in the auction (of which up to 22 may be overseas players). The auction will begin from 3PM onwards. Teams are allowed a maximum of 25 players each: Royal Challengers Bangalore (13), Kings XI Punjab (9), Rajasthan Royals (8) and Knight Riders (8) have highest number of slots left, while Sunrisers Hyderabad (3) has the least. Here's the complete breakdown of players retained and released by all eight teams and purse left with each franchise.Mumbai IndiansPLAYERS RETAINED: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Quinton de Kock, Anmolpreet Singh, Aditya Tare, Chris Lynn, Saurabh Tiwary, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Jayant Yadav, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohsin Khan, Rahul Chahar, Anukul RoyPLAYERS RELEASED: Mitchell McCleneghan, James Pattinson, Lasith Malinga, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Sherfane Rutherford, Digvijay Deshmukh, Prince Balwant Rai Singh.Auction purse left: 15.35 CR IPL 2021 player retention: Malinga, McClenaghan released by Mumbai Indians Chennai Super KingsPLAYERS RETAINED: MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, N Jagadeesan, Faf Du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sam Curran, Ravi Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Mitchell Santner, Josh Hazlewood, Shardul Thakur, Karn Sharma, KM Asif, Imran Tahir, R Sai Kishore, Deepak Chahar, Lungi NgidiPLAYERS RELEASED: Kedar Jadhav, Shane Watson (retired), Piyush Chawla, Murali Vijay, Monu Kumar, Harbhajan SinghAuction purse left: 22.9 CR IPL 2021 player retention: CSK retains Raina, releases Chawla and Jadhav Kolkata Knight RidersPLAYERS RETAINED: Dinesh Karthik, Andre Russell, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Eoin Morgan (c), Pat Cummins, Rahul Tripathi, Varun Chakravarthy, Harry Gurney, Ali KhanPLAYERS RELEASED: M Siddharth, Nikhil Naik, Siddhesh Lad, Chris Green, Tom BantonAuction purse left: 10.85 CR IPL 2021 retention: KKR retains Kuldeep Yadav, releases Tom Banton, Siddhesh Lad Royal Challengers BangalorePLAYERS RETAINED: Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Yuzvendra Chahal, Devdutt Padikkal, Josh Philippe, Mohammad Siraj, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pawan Deshpande, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson.PLAYERS RELEASED: Chris Morris, Aaron Finch, Moeen Ali, Isuru Udana, Shivam Dube, Umesh Yadav, Pawan Negi, Gurkeerat Mann, Parthiv Patel (retired), Dale Steyn (opted out)Auction purse left: 35.7 cr IPL 2021 player retention: RCB releases Aaron Finch, Chris Morris Sunrisers HyderabadPLAYERS RETAINED: David Warner, Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, T. Natarajan, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha, Abdul Samad, Mitchell Marsh, Jason Holder, Priyam Garg, Virat SinghPLAYERS RELEASED: Sanjay Yadav, Sandeep Bhavanka, Billy Stanlake, Fabian Allen and Yarra PrithvirajAuction purse left: 10.75 CR IPL 2021 player retention: Sunrisers Hyderabad retains Natarajan; releases Allen and Stanlake Kings XI PunjabPLAYERS RETAINED: K.L. Rahul, Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Mandeep Singh, Sarfaraz Khan, Deepak Hooda, Prabhsimran Singh, Mohammed Shami, Chris Jordan, Darshan Nalkande, Ravi Bishnoi, Murugan Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Ishan Porel.PLAYERS RELEASED: Glenn Maxwell, Sheldon Cottrell, K Gowtham, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Jimmy Neesham, Hardus Viljoen and Karun NairAuction purse left: 53.2 CR IPL 2021 retention: Kings XI Punjab releases Glenn Maxwell, Karun Nair, Cottrell Rajasthan RoyalsPLAYERS RETAINED: Sanju Samson, Mahipal Lomror, Manan Vohra, Riyan Parag, Robin Uthappa, David Miller, Mayank Markande, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi, Andrew Tye, Ben Stokes, Rahul Tewatia, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Anuj RawatPLAYERS RELEASED: Steve Smith, Varun Aaron, Tom Curran, Ankit Rajpoot, Aniruddha Joshi, Shashank Singh, Oshane Thomas, Akash SinghAuction purse left: 34.85 CRREAD | IPL 2021 player retention: Sanju Samson to lead Rajasthan Royals; Stokes, Buttler retained Delhi CapitalsPLAYERS RETAINED: Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, R Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Pravin Dubey, Lalit Yadav, Chris Woakes, IPL 2021 player retention: Delhi Capitals retains Shaw, Rahane; releases Lamichhane and Carey PLAYERS RELEASED: Keemo Paul, Sandeep Lamichhane, Alex Carey, Mohit Sharma, Tushar Deshpande, Jason Roy.PLAYERS TRADED: Harshal Patel, Daniel Sams (players traded to RCB)Auction purse left: 12.8 CR Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! 