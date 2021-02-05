IPL 2021 auction: 1097 players register; Starc, Root pull out; Pujara, Sreesanth enrol

The IPL player registration closed on 4th February with 1097 players (814 Indian and 283 overseas players) signing up to be a part of the IPL 2021 auction set to take place in Chennai on 18th February.

The breakdown is as under:

Capped Indian (21 players)

Capped International (186 players)

Associate (27 players)

Uncapped Indian players who have played at least 1 IPL match (50 players)

Overseas uncapped players who have played at least 1 IPL match (2 players)

Uncapped Indians (743 players)

Uncapped International (68 players)

Out of the 283 overseas players registered the maximum was from West Indies with 56, followed by 42 from Australia.

The country-wise breakdown of 283 overseas players is listed below:

Country Players Registered Afghanistan 30 Australia 42 Bangladesh 5 England 21 Ireland 2 Nepal 8 Netherlands 1 New Zealand 29 Scotland 7 South Africa 38 Sri Lanka 31 UAE 9 USA 2 West Indies 56 Zimbabwe 2

If every franchise were to have the maximum of 25 players in their squad, 61 players will be taken in the auction (of which up to 22 may be overseas players). The auction will begin from 3PM onwards. Teams are allowed a maximum of 25 players each: Royal Challengers Bangalore (13), Kings XI Punjab (9), Rajasthan Royals (8) and Knight Riders (8) have highest number of slots left, while Sunrisers Hyderabad (3) has the least. Here's the complete breakdown of players retained and released by all eight teams and purse left with each franchise.

Mumbai Indians

PLAYERS RETAINED: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Quinton de Kock, Anmolpreet Singh, Aditya Tare, Chris Lynn, Saurabh Tiwary, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Jayant Yadav, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohsin Khan, Rahul Chahar, Anukul Roy

PLAYERS RELEASED: Mitchell McCleneghan, James Pattinson, Lasith Malinga, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Sherfane Rutherford, Digvijay Deshmukh, Prince Balwant Rai Singh.

Auction purse left: 15.35 CR

Chennai Super Kings

PLAYERS RETAINED: MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, N Jagadeesan, Faf Du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sam Curran, Ravi Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Mitchell Santner, Josh Hazlewood, Shardul Thakur, Karn Sharma, KM Asif, Imran Tahir, R Sai Kishore, Deepak Chahar, Lungi Ngidi

PLAYERS RELEASED: Kedar Jadhav, Shane Watson (retired), Piyush Chawla, Murali Vijay, Monu Kumar, Harbhajan Singh

Auction purse left: 22.9 CR

Kolkata Knight Riders

PLAYERS RETAINED: Dinesh Karthik, Andre Russell, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Eoin Morgan (c), Pat Cummins, Rahul Tripathi, Varun Chakravarthy, Harry Gurney, Ali Khan

PLAYERS RELEASED: M Siddharth, Nikhil Naik, Siddhesh Lad, Chris Green, Tom Banton

Auction purse left: 10.85 CR

Royal Challengers Bangalore

PLAYERS RETAINED: Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Yuzvendra Chahal, Devdutt Padikkal, Josh Philippe, Mohammad Siraj, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pawan Deshpande, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson.

PLAYERS RELEASED: Chris Morris, Aaron Finch, Moeen Ali, Isuru Udana, Shivam Dube, Umesh Yadav, Pawan Negi, Gurkeerat Mann, Parthiv Patel (retired), Dale Steyn (opted out)

Auction purse left: 35.7 cr

Sunrisers Hyderabad

PLAYERS RETAINED: David Warner, Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, T. Natarajan, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha, Abdul Samad, Mitchell Marsh, Jason Holder, Priyam Garg, Virat Singh

PLAYERS RELEASED: Sanjay Yadav, Sandeep Bhavanka, Billy Stanlake, Fabian Allen and Yarra Prithviraj

Auction purse left: 10.75 CR

Kings XI Punjab

PLAYERS RETAINED: K.L. Rahul, Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Mandeep Singh, Sarfaraz Khan, Deepak Hooda, Prabhsimran Singh, Mohammed Shami, Chris Jordan, Darshan Nalkande, Ravi Bishnoi, Murugan Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Ishan Porel.

PLAYERS RELEASED: Glenn Maxwell, Sheldon Cottrell, K Gowtham, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Jimmy Neesham, Hardus Viljoen and Karun Nair

Auction purse left: 53.2 CR

Rajasthan Royals

PLAYERS RETAINED: Sanju Samson, Mahipal Lomror, Manan Vohra, Riyan Parag, Robin Uthappa, David Miller, Mayank Markande, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi, Andrew Tye, Ben Stokes, Rahul Tewatia, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Anuj Rawat

PLAYERS RELEASED: Steve Smith, Varun Aaron, Tom Curran, Ankit Rajpoot, Aniruddha Joshi, Shashank Singh, Oshane Thomas, Akash Singh

Auction purse left: 34.85 CR

Delhi Capitals

PLAYERS RETAINED: Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, R Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Pravin Dubey, Lalit Yadav, Chris Woakes,

PLAYERS RELEASED: Keemo Paul, Sandeep Lamichhane, Alex Carey, Mohit Sharma, Tushar Deshpande, Jason Roy.

PLAYERS TRADED: Harshal Patel, Daniel Sams (players traded to RCB)

Auction purse left: 12.8 CR