PBKS vs CSK LIVE Score, IPL: Playing XI, Toss at 7PM, Dream11 prediction; Dhoni, Jadeja in focus for Chennai vs Punjab

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of IPL 2022 Match 38 between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings from the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

6:37PM IST: UPDATE - Moeen Ali has hurt his ankle during a training session and is likely to miss a bunch of CSK's next matches. IPL 2022: CSK’s Moeen Ali hurts ankle at training, sent for scans

6:31PM IST: Will we witness another high-scoring thriller at the Wankhede tonight?

Wankhede in readiness for CSK vs PBKS. - SPORTZPICS

6:12PM IST: PBKS vs CSK head-to-head

Total matches - 26 matches Chennai won - 15 Punjab won - 11 HS (CSK) vs PBKS: 240 LS (CSK) vs PBKS: 107 HS (PBKS) vs CSK: 231 LS (PBKS) vs CSK: 92 Last 5 matches - PBKS 2-3 CSK Last H2H - PBKS won by 54 runs, PBKS 180/8 (20) - 126/10 (18) CSK

5:54PM IST: Dhoni, the IPL finisher and master of last-over heists

Mahendra Singh Dhoni - the master of the Houdini act.#IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/WUqpgCaNWA — Sportstar (@sportstarweb) April 25, 2022

5:42PM IST: Can MSD inspire CSK with the bat once again?

Dhoni vs Punjab in IPL: Innings - 23, Runs - 630, HS - 79*, Ave - 52.50, SR - 148.23 50s - 5, 4s - 47, 6s - 32



5:30PM IST: Ruturaj Gaikwad has average of 15.4 so far this season - the lowest among all batters with a minimum of 100 runs. What has gone wrong for last edition's Orange Cap winner this time? Will this be the night for a turnaround?

5:08PM IST: Stats to watch out for

MS Dhoni needs three catches to become the first wicket-keeper to complete 200 T20 catches.

to complete 200 T20 catches. Ruturaj Gaikwad needs 53 runs to become the fastest Indian batter to complete 1000 runs from just 30 innings. He will surpass Sachin Tendulkar who reached the mark in 31 innings.

to complete 1000 runs from just 30 innings. He will surpass Sachin Tendulkar who reached the mark in 31 innings. Shikhar Dhawan needs two runs to complete 6000 IPL runs. He will become second to the mark behind Virat Kohli. Dhawan also requires 11 runs to complete 9000 T20 runs and become the third Indian to the mark behind Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Dhawan will also be featuring in his 200th IPL match.



5:00PM IST: FORM GUIDE (recent match is shown first): CSK - WLWLL; PBKS - LLWLW

Despite possessing a stacked batting order of hefty power-hitters, Punjab's ultra-aggressive approach has perhaps proved to be its own downfall sometimes this year. Mayank's men thus find themselves in similar waters as that of Chennai who is still breathing to battle with an out-of-form top-order and a wobbly bowling line-up.

4:50PM IST: MS Dhoni has brought all of his vintage vibes back to the fore in streaks and flashes this season. Here's a classic from the first meeting between the sides this season where Dhoni's acrobatic fielding inflicted a memorable run-out: Dhoni runs out Rajapaksa in IPL, revives memories of Mustafizur dismissal

MSD turns back time. - SPORTZPICS

4:35PM IST: Chennai and Punjab face off for the second time this season. Here's a recap on how the last meeting unravelled with PBKS earning a breezy win: Livingstone, bowlers shine for Punjab as Chennai loses three on the trot

PREVIEW

For CSK, the Tiger has awoken. M. S. Dhoni, at 40, remains the side’s biggest match-winner and one of the game’s great finishers. His incredible blitzkrieg against Mumbai Indians has provided CSK with belief and inspiration. Having tasted blood, Dhoni will be on the prowl against Punjab Kings in Monday night’s clash at the batter friendly Wankhede Stadium.

The match is crucial for two teams seeking to find momentum. Punjab Kings has three wins from seven matches and CSK, two.

ALSO READ - Dhoni continues to be the nerveless finisher

CSK requires greater consistency from its batters. Crucially, skipper Ravindra Jadeja needs to fire. And big-hitter Shivam Dube’s shot selection has to be judicious.

Will CSK field Matheesha Pathirana, the slinger from Sri Lanka, in this duel? He can be slippery. Seamer Mukesh Chowdhary has bowled with greater control, all-rounder Dewaine Pretorious has chipped in, Dwayne Bravo’s variations have been brilliant and Mahesh Theeshana has contained and struck with his brand of spin.

Livingstone the biggest threat

For Punjab Kings, coached by the legendary Anil Kumble, Liam Livingstone, with his barrage of shots, represents the biggest threat. Skipper Mayank Agarwal and Shikhar Dhawan can construct monuments while Shahrukh Khan can dismiss attacks.

The fast and skilful Kagiso Rabada and leg-spinner Rahul Chahar can strike telling blows. Swinger Vaibhav Arora and crafty left-armer Arshdeep Singh are handy pacemen.

The match can go down to the wire.

- S. Dinakar





PREDICTED XIs

PBKS vs CSK PREDICTED XI

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Nathan Ellis, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Vaibhav Arora

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja (c), MS Dhoni, Mitchell Santner, Dwayne Bravo, Mukesh Choudhary, Maheesh Theekshana, Dwaine Pretorious

Squads

Chennai Super Kings: Ravindra Jadeja (c), MS Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Robin Uthappa, Dwayne Bravo, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Devon Conway, Mitchell Santner, Dwaine Pretorious, Narayan Jagadeesan, Tushar Deshpande, Matheesha Pathirana, Chris Jordan, Maheesh Theekshana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, KM Asif, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Bhagath Varma, Hari Nishanth, Subranshu Senapati. Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal (c), Arshdeep Singh, Shikhar Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Jonny Bairstow, Rahul Chahar, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Ishan Porel, Liam Livingstone, Odean Smith, Sandeep Sharma, Raj Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Prerak Mankad, Vaibhav Arora, Writtick Chatterjee, Baltej Dhanda, Ansh Patel, Nathan Ellis, Atharva Taide, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Benny Howell

