IPL 2023 Purple Cap table update: Shami, Rashid on top with 24 wickets after league stage

IPL 2023 Purple Cap: Mohammad Shami and Rashid Khan lead the wicket-takers charts with 24 scalps apiece after the league stage matches.

Team Sportstar
CHENNAI 22 May, 2023 10:58 IST
Mohammad Shami is level with his teammate Rashid Khan on 24 wickets but is ahead on the table thanks to his superior economy rate. 

Mohammad Shami is level with his teammate Rashid Khan on 24 wickets but is ahead on the table thanks to his superior economy rate.  | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS

The IPL 2023 league stage ended on Sunday with Gujarat Titans’ Mohammad Shami leading the Purple Cap charts with 24 wickets in 14 matches.

Shami picked up one wicket against Royal Challengers Bangalore to take the lead in the Purple Cap race. Shami is level with his teammate Rashid Khan on 24 wickets but is ahead on the table thanks to his superior economy rate. They are followed by three more wrist-spinners in Yuzvendra Chahal, Piyush Chawla and Varun Chakaravarthy.

IPL 2023 ORANGE CAP TABLE

Here are the leading wicket-takers of IPL 2023 after 70 league stage matches:

BowlerMatches Wickets Economy RateAverageBBI
Mohammad Shami (GT)14247.7017.664/11
Rashid Khan (GT)14247.8218.254/30
Yuzvendra Chahal (RR)14218.1720.574/17
Piyush Chawla (MI)14207.8121.103/22
Varun Chakaravarthy (KKR)14208.1421.454/15

(Updated till the RCB vs GT match on May 21)

PURPLE CAP WINNERS SEASON-WISE LIST

YearPlayerTeamMatchesWicketsAverageStrike rateEconomyBBI
2022Yuzvendra ChahalRR172719.5115.117.755/40
2021Harshal PatelRCB153214.3410.568.145/27
2020Kagiso RabadaDC173018.2613.308.344/24
2019Imran TahirCSK172616.5714.846.694/12
2018Andrew TyeKXIP142418.6614.008.004/16
2017Bhuvneshwar KumarSRH142614.1912.007.055/19
2016Bhuvneshwar KumarSRH172321.3017.207.424/29
2015Dwayne BravoCSK172616.3812.008.143/22
2014Mohit Sharma CSK162319.6514.008.394/14
2013Dwayne BravoCSK183215.5311.707.954/42
2012Morne MorkelDD162518.1215.107.194/20
2011Lasith MalingaMI162813.3913.505.955/13
2010Pragyan OjhaDC162120.4216.807.293/26
2009RP SinghDC162318.1315.506.984/22
2008Sohail TanvirRR112212.0911.226.466/14

