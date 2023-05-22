IPL 2023 Purple Cap table update: Shami, Rashid on top with 24 wickets after league stage

The IPL 2023 league stage ended on Sunday with Gujarat Titans’ Mohammad Shami leading the Purple Cap charts with 24 wickets in 14 matches.

Shami picked up one wicket against Royal Challengers Bangalore to take the lead in the Purple Cap race. Shami is level with his teammate Rashid Khan on 24 wickets but is ahead on the table thanks to his superior economy rate. They are followed by three more wrist-spinners in Yuzvendra Chahal, Piyush Chawla and Varun Chakaravarthy.

IPL 2023 ORANGE CAP TABLE

Here are the leading wicket-takers of IPL 2023 after 70 league stage matches:

Bowler Matches Wickets Economy Rate Average BBI Mohammad Shami (GT) 14 24 7.70 17.66 4/11 Rashid Khan (GT) 14 24 7.82 18.25 4/30 Yuzvendra Chahal (RR) 14 21 8.17 20.57 4/17 Piyush Chawla (MI) 14 20 7.81 21.10 3/22 Varun Chakaravarthy (KKR) 14 20 8.14 21.45 4/15

(Updated till the RCB vs GT match on May 21)

