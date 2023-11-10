Sophie Ecclestone back in England squad for India series

England spinner Sophie Ecclestone on Friday made a comeback to the side for the tour of India next month after undergoing a shoulder surgery.

Ecclestone had dislocated her right shoulder during the Women’s Hundred in August and went under the knife in September.

READ | Indian Senior Women’s team to host England and Australia in upcoming home season

England plays three T20Is and a one-off Test against India starting December 6.

“She’s the No. 1 bowler in the world across both white-ball formats, she’s an obvious standout talent in women’s cricket,” England coach Jon Lewis said.

“She’s a really good competitor, she loves winning. So she’s great to have around our side. For the girls to practice against a bowler like that, and for Charlie Dean and Sarah Glenn to pick her brains, and Alice Capsey as well, will be invaluable.”