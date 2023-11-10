MagazineBuy Print

Sophie Ecclestone back in England squad for India series

Ecclestone had dislocated her right shoulder during the Women’s Hundred in August and went under the knife in September.

Published : Nov 10, 2023 21:16 IST , LONDON

PTI
FILE PHOTO: England’s Sophie Ecclestone.
FILE PHOTO: England’s Sophie Ecclestone. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: England’s Sophie Ecclestone. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

England spinner Sophie Ecclestone on Friday made a comeback to the side for the tour of India next month after undergoing a shoulder surgery.

Ecclestone had dislocated her right shoulder during the Women's Hundred in August and went under the knife in September.

READ | Indian Senior Women’s team to host England and Australia in upcoming home season

England plays three T20Is and a one-off Test against India starting December 6.

“She’s the No. 1 bowler in the world across both white-ball formats, she’s an obvious standout talent in women’s cricket,” England coach Jon Lewis said.

“She’s a really good competitor, she loves winning. So she’s great to have around our side. For the girls to practice against a bowler like that, and for Charlie Dean and Sarah Glenn to pick her brains, and Alice Capsey as well, will be invaluable.”

England squad
T20I
Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Mahika Gaur, Danielle Gibson, Sarah Glenn, Bess Heath, Amy Jones, Freya Kemp, Heather Knight (capt), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Danielle Wyatt.
Test
Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Bess Heath, Amy Jones, Heather Knight (capt), Emma Lamb, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Danielle Wyatt.

