Brazil vs Venezuela LIVE streaming info: When and where to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL qualifiers?

Brazil’s new coach Fernando Diniz showed at Tuesday’s training that Vinicius Jr. is fully recovered from injury and will start against Venezuela in the city of Cuiaba. Raphinha was the starter at right-wing in the two first matches but is now injured.
The status of the 23-year-old Vinicius at home has grown since the last World Cup, as he continues to thrive at Real Madrid and fans see Neymar playing in a less-competitive league in Saudi Arabia.
Renan Lodi, who is also out due to injury, is likely to be replaced by Guilherme Arana.
Richarlison is expected to start against Venezuela despite his goal drought for the national team. His most recent goal for Brazil came in the 4-1 win against South Korea in the round of 16 of the World Cup in Qatar.
