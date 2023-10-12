MagazineBuy Print

Brazil vs Venezuela LIVE streaming info: When and where to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL qualifiers?

BAR vs VEN: Get the preview, stats, predicted 11s and live streaming information of the 2026 FIFA World Cup CONMEBOL qualifier match between Brazil and Venezuela on October 13.

Published : Oct 12, 2023 23:34 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Neymar Jr. and Vinícius Júnior of Brazil in a match against Chile in 2022.
FILE PHOTO: Neymar Jr. and Vinícius Júnior of Brazil in a match against Chile in 2022. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Neymar Jr. and Vinícius Júnior of Brazil in a match against Chile in 2022. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Preview

Brazil’s new coach Fernando Diniz showed at Tuesday’s training that Vinicius Jr. is fully recovered from injury and will start against Venezuela in the city of Cuiaba. Raphinha was the starter at right-wing in the two first matches but is now injured.

FORM GUIDE
Brazil: L-L-W-L-W-W
Venezuela: W-D-W-W-L-W
PREDICTED 11s
Brazil: Ederson; Danilo, Marquinhos, Gabriel, Arana; Casemiro, Guimaraes; Rodrygo, Neymar, Vinicius Jr; Jesus
Venezuela: Romo; Gonzalez, Osorio, Angel, Navarro; Sosa, Rincon, Herrera, Soteldo; Josef Martinez, Rondon

The status of the 23-year-old Vinicius at home has grown since the last World Cup, as he continues to thrive at Real Madrid and fans see Neymar playing in a less-competitive league in Saudi Arabia.

Renan Lodi, who is also out due to injury, is likely to be replaced by Guilherme Arana.

Richarlison is expected to start against Venezuela despite his goal drought for the national team. His most recent goal for Brazil came in the 4-1 win against South Korea in the round of 16 of the World Cup in Qatar.

Streaming/telecast information
When does the World Cup qualifier match between Brazil and Venezuela start?
The World Cup qualifier match between Brazil and Venezuela will start on October 13 at 6:00 am IST at the Arena Pantanal in Brazil.
Where can I watch the World Cup qualifier match between Brazil and Venezuela?
The World Cup qualifier match between Brazil and Venezuela will be streamed live on the FIFA+ website for free.

Related Topics

FIFA World Cup 2026 /

FIFA World Cup Qualifiers /

Brazil /

Venezuela /

Neymar

