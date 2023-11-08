MagazineBuy Print

Bayern Munich vs Galatasaray LIVE Streaming Info: UEFA Champions League 2023-24: When and where to watch, Preview and more

Bayern Munich vs Galatasaray: All you need to know before the UEFA Champions League 2023-24 group stage match being played at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

Published : Nov 08, 2023 22:24 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Bayern Munich vs Galatasaray: All you need to know before the UEFA Champions League 2023-24 group stage match being played at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany. 
Bayern Munich vs Galatasaray: All you need to know before the UEFA Champions League 2023-24 group stage match being played at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.  | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Bayern Munich vs Galatasaray: All you need to know before the UEFA Champions League 2023-24 group stage match being played at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.  | Photo Credit: AFP

PREVIEW:

Bayern Munich hosts Galatasaray in the fourth group stage match from the Champions League 2023-24.

Bayern is top of the tabel and will be confident heading onto the game having won all three of its games so far. But an upset is still on the cards as Bayern recently suffered a shock DFB Pokal early exit after a loss against third division club, Saarbrucken.

Galatasaray is currently second in the table, one point ahead of Manchester United in the race to the knock-out rounds. A win against a strong opponent like Bayern will amplify the chances of the visitor making it through, which is why Galatasaray will be going all guns blazing.

ALSO READ | WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH COPENHAGEN VS MANCHESTER UNITED IN THE CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Bayern Munich vs Galatasaray: Predicted Lineups

Bayern Munich: Neuer; Mazraoui, Upamecano, Kim, Davies; Laimer, Kimmich; Sane, Musiala, Coman; Kane

Galatasaray: Guvenc; Boey, Sanchez, Bardakci, Karatas; Ayhan, Torreira; Tete, Akturkoglu, Zaha; Icardi

KICK-OFF, TELECAST AND LIVE STREAMING INFO

When will the Bayern Munich vs Galatasaray Champions League match start?
The UEFA Champions League match between Bayern Munich and Galatasaray will start at 1:30 AM IST on Thursday, October 9, 2023.
Where to watch the Bayern Munich vs Galatasaray Champions League match
The UEFA Champions League match between Bayern Munich and Galatasaray will be live telecasted on the Sony Sports Network.
The UEFA Champions League match between Bayern Munich and Galatasaray will also be live streamed on the Sony Liv App and website.

