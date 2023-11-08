Bayern Munich vs Galatasaray LIVE Streaming Info: UEFA Champions League 2023-24: When and where to watch, Preview and more

PREVIEW:

Bayern Munich hosts Galatasaray in the fourth group stage match from the Champions League 2023-24.

Bayern is top of the tabel and will be confident heading onto the game having won all three of its games so far. But an upset is still on the cards as Bayern recently suffered a shock DFB Pokal early exit after a loss against third division club, Saarbrucken.

Galatasaray is currently second in the table, one point ahead of Manchester United in the race to the knock-out rounds. A win against a strong opponent like Bayern will amplify the chances of the visitor making it through, which is why Galatasaray will be going all guns blazing.

Bayern Munich vs Galatasaray: Predicted Lineups

Bayern Munich: Neuer; Mazraoui, Upamecano, Kim, Davies; Laimer, Kimmich; Sane, Musiala, Coman; Kane

Galatasaray: Guvenc; Boey, Sanchez, Bardakci, Karatas; Ayhan, Torreira; Tete, Akturkoglu, Zaha; Icardi

KICK-OFF, TELECAST AND LIVE STREAMING INFO