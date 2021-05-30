Champions League Chelsea 1-0 Manchester City: 2021 Champions League final in pictures Team Sportstar 30 May, 2021 09:40 IST Team Sportstar 30 May, 2021 09:40 IST Chelsea's counter-attacking football overwhelmed an out of sorts Manchester City in Porto as Kai Havertz's 42nd-minute goal won the Champions League for Thomas Tuchel's team. Photo: GETTY IMAGES 1/7 Manchester City players go up to collect their runners-up medals after the UEFA Champions League Final between Manchester City and Chelsea FC at Estadio do Dragao. Thomas Tuchel's stunning debut season with Chelsea only got better on Saturday as the Blues defeated Manchester City 1-0 to clinch the Champions League title. This is Chelsea's second Champions League crown and the first of Tuchel's managerial career. Photo: GETTY IMAGES 2/7 Chelsea midfielder Kai Havertz scored his first-ever Champions League goal, latching on to Mason Mount's through ball and evading Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson before slotting the ball home. "I've waited 15 years for this moment and now it's here," said Havertz after his goal gave Chelsea its second Champions League trophy. 3/7 There was no fairytale ending for Sergio Aguero at Manchester City as his team lost 0-1 to Chelsea in the Champions League final on Saturday. Aguero, who will turn 33 next month, is reportedly joining Barcelona as a free agent once his contract with City expires on June 30. Aguero, City's record goalscorer, had scored twice against Everton last week as City clinched yet another Premier League title, its fifth in the past 10 seasons. Photo: GETTY IMAGES 4/7 Kevin De Bruyne picked up a head injury after colliding with Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger early in the second half of the Champions League final on Saturday. The City skipper limped off in tears and was replaced by Gabriel Jesus, while Rudiger was booked for the challenge. Photo: GETTY IMAGES 5/7 Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola cut a sorry figure after his team lost 0-1 to Chelsea in the Champions League final on Saturday. Guardiola has lost more matches against Chelsea in all competitions than against any other club (8), losing his last three in a row against the Blues. The only other sides that he has lost three in a row against in his managerial career are Real Madrid (2012-14) and Liverpool (2018). Photo: GETTY IMAGES 6/7 Chelsea supporters celebrate in streets surrounding Chelsea's Stamford Bridge stadium in London, after their team beat Manchester City to win the UEFA Champions League final. Chelsea is the third English side to win the Champions League on two occasions, after Liverpool (2004-05 and 2018-19) and Manchester United (1998-99 and 2007-08). Photo: AFP 7/7