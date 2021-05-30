Chelsea 1-0 Manchester City: 2021 Champions League final in pictures

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola cut a sorry figure after his team lost 0-1 to Chelsea in the Champions League final on Saturday. Guardiola has lost more matches against Chelsea in all competitions than against any other club (8), losing his last three in a row against the Blues. The only other sides that he has lost three in a row against in his managerial career are Real Madrid (2012-14) and Liverpool (2018). Photo: GETTY IMAGES

