Football

Haaland scores as Man City beats Liverpool 3-2 in League Cup

Kevin De Bruyne, one of six City starters coming off World Cup duty, set up both goals and Riyad Mahrez scored just after halftime to help City reach the quarterfinals.

AP
Manchester 23 December, 2022 10:10 IST
Manchester 23 December, 2022 10:10 IST
Manchester City forward Erling Haaland celebrates after scoring their first goal in a 3-2 win over Liverpool in the League Cup at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester on December 22, 2023.

Manchester City forward Erling Haaland celebrates after scoring their first goal in a 3-2 win over Liverpool in the League Cup at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester on December 22, 2023. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Kevin De Bruyne, one of six City starters coming off World Cup duty, set up both goals and Riyad Mahrez scored just after halftime to help City reach the quarterfinals.

Erling Haaland scored his 24th goal of the season but it was Nathan Ake’s first that clinched Manchester City’s 3-2 win over Liverpool in the English League Cup.

Kevin De Bruyne, one of six City starters coming off World Cup duty, set up both goals and Riyad Mahrez scored just after halftime to help City reach the quarterfinals.

Also Read
Guardiola says Man City reign incomplete without Champions League success

De Bruyne, part of Belgium’s squad that failed to advance from the group stage in Qatar, crossed to Haaland to open the scoring in the 10th minute and later sent a cross to the far post, where Ake headed home in the 58th at the Etihad Stadium.

Liverpool twice fought back to equalize on goals by Fabio Carvalho and Mohamed Salah, respectively, but its title defense is over after Darwin Nunez missed several good chances in front of the net.

The victory keeps Pep Guardiola’s team on course for a fifth cup title in six seasons.

Haaland showed signs of rustiness when he fired an early chance over the bar, but the Norwegian quickly made amends with a 10th-minute volley to make it two-dozen goals in 19 appearances overall.

An unmarked Carvalho made it 1-1 in the 20th after a pass from James Milner, who left the game with an injury before halftime.

The teams traded goals early in the second half. Mahrez curled home a left-footed shot before Nunez set up Salah’s equalizer.

Also Read | Men who robbed Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti’s house sent to jail

Roberto Firmino was unavailable for Liverpool after picking up what manager Jurgen Klopp described as a minor injury in training earlier this week.

City will face Southampton next month for a spot in the semifinals. The other quarterfinal matchups are third-division Charlton at Manchester United, Wolverhampton at Nottingham Forest, and Leicester at Newcastle.

The Premier League resumes on Monday, when Liverpool visits Aston Villa.

Leeds hosts City on Wednesday.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
Videos

WATCH: Messi hometown Rosario ready for FIFA World Cup final, Argentina vs France

France’s road to Fifa World Cup 2022 final vs Argentina

Avengers assemble - FIFA legends, workers come together for a friendly match at Al Thumama

Slide shows

Copa America Final In Pictures: Messi wins first title with Argentina

In pictures: Fans breach Old Trafford protesting against Glazers after Super League fallout

Diego Maradona (1960-2020): Magician of the Beautiful Game

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us