NEROCA, TRAU request AIFF to shift I-League away matches against Aizawl to neutral venue due to Manipur conflict  

Published : Feb 20, 2024 21:21 IST , New Delhi - 2 MINS READ

PTI
File Photo: TRAU FC celebrates in the I-League
File Photo: TRAU FC celebrates in the I-League | Photo Credit: NISSAR AHMAD/The Hindu.
File Photo: TRAU FC celebrates in the I-League | Photo Credit: NISSAR AHMAD/The Hindu.

Imphal-based NEROCA FC and TRAU FC’s request to shift their I-League away matches against Aizawl FC to a neutral venue has been referred to the All India Football Federation (AIFF) President Kalyan Chaubey.

The decision was taken on Tuesday during a virtual meeting of the AIFF League Committee, chaired by Lalnghinglova Hmar.

“The issue of Imphal-based clubs, NEROCA FC and TRAU FC’s request to shift their respective away matches against Aizawl FC to a neutral venue, was referred to the AIFF President and Acting Secretary General (M Satyanarayan),” the AIFF said in a release.

“...the Committee Chairperson requested the two office bearers (Chaubey and Satyanarayan) to initiate dialogues between the three clubs to ensure that the matches are held in a safe and secure environment.” The ongoing ethnic conflict in Manipur has ramifications in Mizoram. Hundreds of people of a particular ethnic group displaced from Manipur have taken shelter in Mizoram.

ALSO READ | AIFF to investigate fixing allegations after videos of suspicious match from Delhi’s top division went viral

The League Committee also deliberated on the possible inclusion of different teams in Indian Women’s League 2, which are nominated by various member state associations.

“...came to the conclusion that 24 clubs will be divided into six groups of four each,” the AIFF said.

“Each team will play their opponents in their respective group once in a round-robin format, with the winners of every group proceeding to the Final Round, which will also be a single-leg round-robin affair; the top two teams will gain promotion to the Indian Women’s League.” The group stages will be played across multiple venues, while the final round will be held centrally.

Related Topics

AIFF /

NEROCA FC /

TRAU /

Aizawl FC

