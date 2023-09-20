MagazineBuy Print

UEFA Champions League: Tough challenge for Inter to repeat last season’s achievements - Inzaghi

Inter suffered a 1-0 defeat to Manchester City in Istanbul in the final of Europe’s elite club competition last season, following a second-half goal from Rodri.

Published : Sep 20, 2023 08:17 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi during a Serie A game.
Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi during a Serie A game. | Photo Credit: REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi during a Serie A game. | Photo Credit: REUTERS/Massimo Pinca

Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi said it would be difficult to repeat its run to last year’s Champions League final as it gears up for its first game of this season’s competition at Real Sociedad on Wednesday.



“(Last season’s run to the final) was a great journey; this year it starts again against a strong team,” Inzaghi told reporters on Tuesday.

“We will play it like last year, knowing that it will be difficult to repeat what we did, but that we want to try again.”

Inzaghi’s side have started the season exceptionally well, securing four wins out of four in Serie A to top the table with a two-point advantage over second-placed Juventus.

Inzaghi emphasised how Inter’s mentality has grown stronger as a result of their efforts last season.

“It was a wonderful ride, without forgetting that difficult group that we had to overcome. Now comes the difficult part, but the boys know that by all working together, we can do excellent things,” he said.

In contrast, Sociedad has made a lacklustre start to its domestic campaign and finds itself in 11th place in LaLiga with just six points from five games.

The 47-year-old Inzaghi cautioned that Sociedad, which finished fourth last season, presented a significant challenge to Inter.

“They’re a very organised team, with a coach who has been there for many years, with many players who have remained,” he said.

“The result cannot be predicted, we know that it will be a difficult, intense match, because Real Sociedad are an intense team, with excellent players, good, strong, technical.

“We will have to be good at helping ourselves and defending together, then attacking as a team.”

Inter is in Group D along with Sociedad, RB Salzburg and Benfica.

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off side: Novak Djokovic — GOAT, with or without you

Ayon Sengupta
Brain over brawn: Although Djokovic had long been the least tactical of the legendary Big Three, that’s changed this decade, probably because of Medvedev’s unique counter-punching style and extremely deep court positioning on serve returns.

US Open 2023: Djokovic creates GOAT-level magic at Flushing Meadows

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

