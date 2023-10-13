MagazineBuy Print

Jurgen Klinsmann earns first home win as coach of South Korea’s national team

Klinsmann, who previously coached his country’s national team and the United States, won his second straight match with South Korea after starting with three losses and two draws.

Published : Oct 13, 2023 22:17 IST , SEOUL, South Korea - 1 MIN READ

South Korea’s head coach Jurgen Klinsmann celebrates after South Korea’s against Tunisia in the international friendly.
sJurgen Klinsmann earned his first home win as coach of South Korea’s national team on Friday with a 4-0 victory over Tunisia in a friendly match.

Klinsmann, a former Germany great who previously coached his country’s national team and the United States, won his second straight match with South Korea after starting with three losses and two draws.

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Lee Kang-in scored two goals only a week after winning a gold medal in soccer at the Asian Games.

South Korea captain Son Heung-min missed the match because of a groin injury.

The 22-year-old Lee scored his first international goal from a free kick in the 54th minute. He added another three minutes later after twisting and turning in the area and finding the net with a low shot.

ALSO READ: Unlucky India loses 2-4 to Malaysia, bows out of Merdeka Cup

Hwang Ui-jo got the final goal for South Korea in added time after Yassine Meriah had scored an own-goal midway through the second half.

Asian teams playing this week are gearing up for the start of World Cup qualifying in November and the Asian Cup in January.

In another friendly, Ao Tanaka scored two goals as Japan beat Canada 4-1 in Niigata. Keito Nakamura also scored for Japan, while Alphonso Davies added another with an own-goal in the first half.

Junior Hoilett scored a late consolation for Canada.

