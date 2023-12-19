MagazineBuy Print

PKL 2023, Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Giants: When, where to watch, H2H record

PKL 10: All you need to know before the Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Giants Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24 matches on December 19.

Published : Dec 19, 2023 06:58 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Fazel Atrachali will be seen in action.
Fazel Atrachali will be seen in action. | Photo Credit: PKL
infoIcon

Fazel Atrachali will be seen in action. | Photo Credit: PKL

Haryana Steelers will face Gujarat Giants on the fifth day of the Pune leg of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season 10 at Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune on Sunday.

FOLLOW | PKL’23 Match Day 16

Hayana Steelers vs Gujarat Giants head-to-head record

Haryana Steelers has a seven game win advantage compared to the Gujarat Giants’ four, out of the 12 times they faced each other. One match was drawn.

Follow | PKL-2023: Full schedule, date, time, venue for Pro Kabaddi League season 10

Live streaming details
When will the Hayana Steelers vs Gujarat Giants PKL 10 match start?
The Hayana Steelers vs Gujarat Giants PKL 2023-24 match will start at 8:00 PM IST, on Tuesday, December 19.
Where to watch PKL 10?
The PKL 2023-24 matches will be telecasted on Star Sports Network and live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

