PKL 2023, Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Giants: When, where to watch, H2H record

Haryana Steelers will face Gujarat Giants on the fifth day of the Pune leg of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season 10 at Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune on Sunday.

FOLLOW | PKL’23 Match Day 16

Hayana Steelers vs Gujarat Giants head-to-head record

Haryana Steelers has a seven game win advantage compared to the Gujarat Giants’ four, out of the 12 times they faced each other. One match was drawn.

Follow | PKL-2023: Full schedule, date, time, venue for Pro Kabaddi League season 10