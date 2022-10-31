Pro Kabaddi 2022: UP Yoddhas vs Telugu Titans - Live streaming details, preview, head-to-head, squads, stats

U.P. Yoddhas have found consistency hard to come by this season and have three wins and four losses to show for their efforts so far. Their main raiders Surender Gill and Pardeep Narwal have contributed for the Yoddhas with 69 and 68 raid points respectively. However, they wouldn’t mind more support in attack from the rest of their teammates to ease the pressure from their shoulders. On the defensive front, Ashu Singh with 21 tackle points has been their best performer, while the tried and tested duo of Sumit and Nitesh Kumar have chipped in with 18 and 16 tackle points respectively.

Telugu Titans will be eager to win a game and change its fortune in this league. | Photo Credit: PKL

Telugu Titans, meanwhile, find themselves at the bottom of the standings with just one win and seven losses from eight games. The Titans have found it difficult to get into any sort of rhythm in Season 9 with both their attack and defence failing to deliver. Siddharth Desai with 36 raid points has been their top attacker, while Vinay with 32 raid points and Monu Goyat with 30 raid points are their next-best attackers. Needless to say, the aforementioned trio need to start firing on all cylinders for the Titans to start winning. Furthermore, their defence needs to step up as well considering Vishal Bhardwaj with 12 tackle points has been their best defender. Surjeet Singh and Vijay Kumar are their next best tacklers with 10 and nine tackle points respectively.

CATCH UP ON ALL THE ACTIONS OF WEEK 3 OF PKL 9 IN SPORTSTAR’S WEEKLY RECAP STREAM. CHECK OUT THIS WEEK’S ANALYSIS HERE:

UP YODDHAS RESULTS SO FAR:

Beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 34-32

Lost 23-30 to U Mumba

Lost 42-44 to Dabang Delhi

Beat Bengaluru Bulls 44-37

Lost 45-51 to Gujarat Giants

Beat Tamil Thalaivas 41-24

Lost 29-34 Patna Pirates

TELUGU TITANS RESULTS SO FAR:

Lost 34-29 to Bengaluru Bulls

Lost 25-45 to Bengal Warriors

Beat Patna Pirates 30-21

Lost 26-46 to Dabang Delhi

Lost 25-26 to Puneri Paltan

Lost 27-51 to Jaipur Pink Panthers

Lost 24-43 to Haryana Steelers

Lost 19-30 to Gujarat Giants

HEAD-TO-HEAD | Matches: 10 | UP: 6 | Telugu: 2 | Tie: 2

PLAYERS TO WATCH OUT FOR:

UP YODDHAS: Pardeep Narwal

TELUGU TITNAS: Siddharth Desai

SQUADS UP YODDHAS Raiders: Pardeep Narwal, Surender Gill, Nitin Tomar, James Namaba Kamweti, Rathan K, Gulveer Singh, Durgesh Kumar, Anil Kumar, Rohit Tomar, Aman, Mahipal, Rathan K Defenders: Nitesh Kumar, Abozar Mohajer Mighani, Shubham Kumar, Babu Murugasan, Jaideep, Sumit, Ashu Singh All-Rounders: Nehal Desai, Nitin Panwar, Gurdeep TELUGU TITANS Raiders: Abhishek Singh, Monu Goyat, Siddharth Sirish Desai, Rajnish, Ankit Beniwal, Vinay. Defenders: Surjeet Singh, Parvesh Bhainswal, Vishal Bhardwaj, Adarsh T, Ravinder Pahal, Vijay Kumar, Mohit, Mohit Pahal. Muhammed Shihas S, Palla Ramakrishna, Prince D, Ankit, Nitin. All-Rounders: Mohsen Maghsoudlou Jafari, K Hanumanthu, Hamid Mirzaei Nader, Ravinder.

Where can you watch UP Yoddhas vs Telugu Titans PKL 9?

Pro Kabaddi Season 9 will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 8:30 PM onwards on Monday, October 31.