Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Points Table: Delhi, Gujarat keep playoff hopes alive; Mumba, Patna eliminated - table updated after Gujarat vs Telugu

Dabang Delhi beat U Mumba 41-24 in the first encounter at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on December 5th, Tuesday.

Delhi remains sixth in the points table, closing up on Tamil Thalaivas with 60 points in 21 games.

U Mumba has been eliminated from the PKL 9, resulting in a humiliating defeat. Mumba, Patna Pirates, and Telugu Titans are among the teams eliminated from the tournament.

Gujarat Giants handed Telugu Titans a 14-point defeat in PKL 9 to keep their qualification hopes alive.

Gujarat moved up to sixth place in the points table with 56 points in 21 games.

PKL 9, week - 8; raiding form, team performance and the race to the knockouts - we’ve discussed it all in our weekly Pro Kabaddi League live stream. Check out the full stream below:

Matches played on December 6

MATCH 1: U Mumba vs Dabang Delhi

MATCH 2: Gujarat Giants vs Telugu Titans