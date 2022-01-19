Pro Kabaddi PKL 8 LIVE: Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan, all eyes on Vikash and Aslam

Welcome to Sportstar's coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League. This is Nihit Sachdeva and I will be taking you through today's PKL 8 match between Haryana Steelers and Puneri Paltan.

HARYANA STEELERS vs PUNERI PALTAN

7:05PM: Eleventh-placed Puneri Paltan have had a much better run recently. They have three wins and two losses in their last five games. Their latest match was an epic high-scoring one against U.P. Yoddha in which Anup Kumar's men lost 50-40. Raiders Mohit Goyat (13 points) and Aslam Inamdar (16 points) were outstanding on a night when the defenders of both teams were struggling. Against Haryana, defenders Sanket Sawant and Vishal Bharadwaj will look to stay much more disciplined in order to keep the Paltan's resurgence going.

6:55PM: Haryana Steelers come into this match desperately needing a win. Vikash Kandola's men have only one win, two ties and two losses in their last five matches, the latest being a close 28-25 defeat at the hand of Dabang Delhi K.C., and are placed at the ninth spot. The raiders certainly had an off night against Delhi with skipper Vikash picking just three raid points. Haryana would look to improve on that front against a Puneri Paltan defense who had a horrible night in their last game.

6:30PM: Hello folks! Welcome to our live coverage of the first game of the evening between Haryana Steelers and Puneri Paltan. Before we get to that, here are the results from the last three days -

January 18: Sandeep Narwal, Manjeet Chhillar help Dabang Delhi shock Patna Pirates; U Mumba held to draw by Gujarat Giants

January 17: Pardeep, Surender star in U.P. Yoddha's 50-40 win over Puneri Paltan; Bengal Warriors beat Telugu Titans 28-27 in a thriller

January 16: Tamil Thailavas and Jaipur Pink Panthers play thrilling 31-31 tie, Patna Pirates stops Bengaluru Bulls juggernaut in 38-31 win