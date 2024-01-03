MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Gymnastics National Championship 2024: Dipa Karmakar shines in all-around; Railways clinches gold in women’s team category 

Dipa, who is representing Tripura, cumulated a total of 49.55. She recorded 13.40 on Vault, 10.65 on Uneven Bars, 13.10 on Balance Beam and 12.40 on Floor Exercise.

Published : Jan 03, 2024 22:58 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Dipa Karmakar at the Gymnastics National Championship 2024 in Bhubaneswar.
Dipa Karmakar at the Gymnastics National Championship 2024 in Bhubaneswar. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

Dipa Karmakar at the Gymnastics National Championship 2024 in Bhubaneswar. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Olympian Dipa Karmakar dazzled on day 2 of the Gymnastics National Championship 2024, taking home the gold medal in the all-around competition with a stunning score of 49.55 points. Railways emerged champions in the women’s team category with 182.60 points.

Maharashtra finished in second position with 169.95, while West Bengal finished third with 166.80 points in the women’s category on the second day at the Gymnastics Centre in Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar. The hosts Odisha finished fourth with 164.65 points.

Voting lines now open for Sportstar ACES Awards 2024

Dipa, who is representing Tripura, cumulated a total of 49.55. She recorded 13.40 on Vault, 10.65 on Uneven Bars, 13.10 on Balance Beam and 12.40 on Floor Exercise.

“I’m competing in Senior Nationals after eight years, I feel great about it, and I am really happy with my today’s performance. I’ll try to do well tomorrow as well, there will be competition on individual apparatus,” stated the 30-year-old, expressing her delight.

“It’s really great to see the Gymnastics Centre here, and I’m sure it will produce a lot of Olympic and Asian Games Gymnasts. I would also like to thank the Odisha Government for building this Centre and creating that sports culture for the athletes.”

ALSO READ | Best Moments of 2023 in Sports: Kohli’s record-breaking 50 ODI centuries, Neeraj-Jena show at Asian Games

Railways’ Pranati Das (47.00) and Swastika Ganguly (45.30) finished second and third positions respectively in the all-around. Pranati recorded 12.80 on Vault, 10.60 on Uneven Bars, 11.50 on Balance Beam and 12.10 on Floor Exercise, while her teammate Swastika bagged 12.80 on Vault, 9.15 on Uneven Bars, 11.70 on Balance Beam and 11.65 on Floor Exercise.

Individual gymnasts across both men’s and women’s categories will be in action on the final day of the Gymnastics National Championships on Thursday, January 04, 2024.

Related stories

Related Topics

Dipa Karmakar /

Railways /

West Bengal

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Gymnastics National Championship 2024: Dipa Karmakar shines in all-around; Railways clinches gold in women’s team category 
    Team Sportstar
  2. Atal fined and given suspended jail sentence for Israel-Hamas conflict post
    Reuters
  3. Ultimate Kho Kho 2: Defensive masterclass sees Odisha Juggernauts down Rajasthan Warriors; Telugu Yoddhas beats Mumbai Khiladis
    Team Sportstar
  4. I’ll be okay, says Djokovic amid injury concerns ahead of Australian Open
    Reuters
  5. Oscar Pistorius, former South African Olympics runner, to leave prison, will face a ban on talking to the media
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

The unsatisfying sound of silence

Ayon Sengupta
Righting the wrong: Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the Test leg of India’s last tour of South Africa with an injury. He would hope to make amends this time as an opener and captain.

Ind vs SA in Tests: Rohit Sharma’s men must navigate fine margins to conquer final frontier

P. K. Ajith Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. Gymnastics National Championship 2024: Dipa Karmakar shines in all-around; Railways clinches gold in women’s team category 
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ultimate Kho Kho 2: Defensive masterclass sees Odisha Juggernauts down Rajasthan Warriors; Telugu Yoddhas beats Mumbai Khiladis
    Team Sportstar
  3. Oscar Pistorius, former South African Olympics runner, to leave prison, will face a ban on talking to the media
    AFP
  4. Indian sports news wrap, January 3
    Team Sportstar
  5. Ultimate Kho Kho 2: Gujarat Giants ties Mumbai Khiladis, Quick Guns-Juggernauts clash ends in stalemate
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Gymnastics National Championship 2024: Dipa Karmakar shines in all-around; Railways clinches gold in women’s team category 
    Team Sportstar
  2. Atal fined and given suspended jail sentence for Israel-Hamas conflict post
    Reuters
  3. Ultimate Kho Kho 2: Defensive masterclass sees Odisha Juggernauts down Rajasthan Warriors; Telugu Yoddhas beats Mumbai Khiladis
    Team Sportstar
  4. I’ll be okay, says Djokovic amid injury concerns ahead of Australian Open
    Reuters
  5. Oscar Pistorius, former South African Olympics runner, to leave prison, will face a ban on talking to the media
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment