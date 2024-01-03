Gymnastics National Championship 2024: Dipa Karmakar shines in all-around; Railways clinches gold in women’s team category 

Olympian Dipa Karmakar dazzled on day 2 of the Gymnastics National Championship 2024, taking home the gold medal in the all-around competition with a stunning score of 49.55 points. Railways emerged champions in the women’s team category with 182.60 points.

Maharashtra finished in second position with 169.95, while West Bengal finished third with 166.80 points in the women’s category on the second day at the Gymnastics Centre in Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar. The hosts Odisha finished fourth with 164.65 points.

Voting lines now open for Sportstar ACES Awards 2024

Dipa, who is representing Tripura, cumulated a total of 49.55. She recorded 13.40 on Vault, 10.65 on Uneven Bars, 13.10 on Balance Beam and 12.40 on Floor Exercise.

“I’m competing in Senior Nationals after eight years, I feel great about it, and I am really happy with my today’s performance. I’ll try to do well tomorrow as well, there will be competition on individual apparatus,” stated the 30-year-old, expressing her delight.

“It’s really great to see the Gymnastics Centre here, and I’m sure it will produce a lot of Olympic and Asian Games Gymnasts. I would also like to thank the Odisha Government for building this Centre and creating that sports culture for the athletes.”

ALSO READ | Best Moments of 2023 in Sports: Kohli’s record-breaking 50 ODI centuries, Neeraj-Jena show at Asian Games

Railways’ Pranati Das (47.00) and Swastika Ganguly (45.30) finished second and third positions respectively in the all-around. Pranati recorded 12.80 on Vault, 10.60 on Uneven Bars, 11.50 on Balance Beam and 12.10 on Floor Exercise, while her teammate Swastika bagged 12.80 on Vault, 9.15 on Uneven Bars, 11.70 on Balance Beam and 11.65 on Floor Exercise.

Individual gymnasts across both men’s and women’s categories will be in action on the final day of the Gymnastics National Championships on Thursday, January 04, 2024.