UFC: Jamahal Hill to vacate light heavyweight title after rupturing Achilles

Hill won the then-vacant light heavyweight title by beating Glover Teixeira at UFC 283 in January and had planned to defend it against former champion Jiri Prochazka.

Published : Jul 15, 2023 06:34 IST , LAS VEGAS - 1 MIN READ

AP
Hill is on a four-fight win streak and is 12-1 overall before relinquishing his title due to injury.
infoIcon

UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill will relinquish his title after rupturing his Achilles tendon.

Hill said on his YouTube page late Thursday that the injury will require surgery and lengthy rehabilitation.

“If I had my choice, would I like to give up the belt?” he said. “No, I wouldn’t. You got to be consistent. I understand, it’s the business. The show must go on. I’m not exempt from that.”

Hill won the then-vacant light heavyweight title by beating Glover Teixeira at UFC 283 in January and had planned to defend it against former champion Jiri Prochazka. Prochazka previously held the title before vacating it due to a shoulder injury last year.

Hill was on a four-fight win streak and is 12-1 overall.

