MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Delhi Open 2024: Siddharth Vishwakarma loses to Samuel Ruggeri of Italy, Ramkumar defeated by Tristan Schoolkate

Siddharth had spells of good game but he was too erratic to trouble the Italian with a sound game, for long. Ramkumar did not get into any rhythm and was outplayed by Tristan Schoolkate.

Published : Feb 27, 2024 20:51 IST , NEW DELHI - 2 MINS READ

Kamesh Srinivasan
Photo of, Samuel Ruggeri played heavy strokes to outwit Siddharth Vishwakarma in the Challenger tennis tournament in Delhi on Tuesday
Photo of, Samuel Ruggeri played heavy strokes to outwit Siddharth Vishwakarma in the Challenger tennis tournament in Delhi on Tuesday | Photo Credit: Kamesh Srinivasan
infoIcon

Photo of, Samuel Ruggeri played heavy strokes to outwit Siddharth Vishwakarma in the Challenger tennis tournament in Delhi on Tuesday | Photo Credit: Kamesh Srinivasan

Siddharth Vishwakarma was unable to demonstrate his game in better light as he was beaten 6-4, 6-2 by fellow qualifier Samuel Ruggeri of Italy in the first round of the Dafa News $82,000 Delhi Open Challenger tennis tournament at the DLTA Complex on Tuesday.

The wiry Siddharth had spells of good game but he was far too erratic to trouble the strong-built Italian with a sound game, for long. Every time Siddharth gave himself a chance for a better fight, he frittered it away.

Thus, Siddharth was unable to add to his kitty of four ATP points for qualification. He collected $800 for his effort.

ALSO READ | Delhi Open 2024: Mukund loses to Wong in first round, Vishwakarma qualifies for main draw

The other Indian in singles action, earlier in the day, Ramkumar Ramanathan did not get into any rhythm and was outplayed by Tristan Schoolkate of Australia who had won the doubles title with Adam Walton in the Pune Challenger.

Schoolkate fired 14 aces in the match and converted three of seven break points, saving the two he faced to sail through.

Ramkumar will get to focus on his doubles as the top seed in partnership with Saketh Myneni.

The champion of the last Challenger, third seed Valentin Vacherot had to fight his way past qualifier Jonas Forejtek 6-4, 6-7(5), 7-6(4). Top seed Benjamin Bonzi recovered after losing the first set to outplay fellow Frenchman Enzo Couacaud.

The evergreen Evgeny Donskoy knocked out fifth seed Oliver Crawford in three sets.

The results:
Singles (first round): Benjamin Bonzi (Fra) bt Enzo Couacaud (Fra) 6-7(6), 6-2, 6-1; Enrico Dalla Valle (Ita) bt M Rifki Fitriadi (Ina) 6-4, 6-2; Valentin Vacherot (Mon) bt Jonas Forejtek (Cze) 6-4, 6-7(5), 7-6(4); Tristan Schoolkate (Aus) bt Ramkumar Ramanathan 6-3, 6-2; Tristan Boyer (USA) bt Seongchan Hong (Kor) 6-3, 6-7(2), 7-6(7); Dane Sweeny (Aus) bt Maks Kasnikowski (Pol) 6-7(2), 7-5, 6-3; Samuel Ruggeri (Ita) bt Siddharth Vishwakarma 6-4, 6-2; Dalibor Svrcina (Cze) bt Bernard Tomic (Aus) 6-3, 6-4; Evgeny Donskoy bt Oliver Crawford (GBR) 6-2, 2-6, 6-2; Geoffrey Blancaneaux (Fra) bt Moez Echargui (Tun) 6-3, 2-6, 6-3.
Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Toshihide Matsui & Kaito Uesugi (Jpn) bt Parth Aggarwal & Sidharth Rawat 6-2, 6-1; Ray Ho (Tpe) & Calum Puttergill (Aus) bt Francis Casey Alcantara (Phi) & Yuta Shimizu (Jpn) 7-5, 6-4; Constantin Kouzmine & Maxime Janvier (Fra) bt Yu Hsiou Hsu (Tpe) & Coleman Wong (Hkg) 7-6(3), 5-7, [10-6].

Related stories

Related Topics

Delhi /

ATP Challenger /

ATP /

Siddharth Vishwakarma /

Ramkumar Ramanathan /

Valentin Vacherot

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Sportstar Sports Conclave — Focus Punjab: Day-long enriching sessions in store
    Team Sportstar
  2. RCBW vs GGW WPL 2024 Live Score Updates: RCB needs 108 runs to win vs GG, Live Streaming Info
    Team Sportstar
  3. Bermuda international Hemp and former Kiwi all-rounder Adams to coach Bangladesh men’s cricket team
    AFP
  4. Indian sports wrap, February 27
    Team Sportstar
  5. Returning from injury, former India basketball captain P.S. Jeena is taking it one day at a time
    Stan Rayan
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

A night full of stars

Ayon Sengupta
One of a kind: Muttiah Muralitharan, an unparallelled match-winner, was conferred with Sportstar’s first-ever International Icon Award at the Sportstar Aces Awards function in Mumbai.

Muttiah Muralitharan: In a league of his own

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Delhi Open 2024: Siddharth Vishwakarma loses to Samuel Ruggeri of Italy, Ramkumar defeated by Tristan Schoolkate
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  2. Murray drops retirement hint after 500th hardcourt win in Dubai
    Reuters
  3. Medvedev says Australian Open final loss against Sinner ‘easy’ to get over
    AFP
  4. Delhi Open 2024: Mukund loses to Wong in first round, Vishwakarma qualifies for main draw
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  5. Murray fights back to reach Dubai second round
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Sportstar Sports Conclave — Focus Punjab: Day-long enriching sessions in store
    Team Sportstar
  2. RCBW vs GGW WPL 2024 Live Score Updates: RCB needs 108 runs to win vs GG, Live Streaming Info
    Team Sportstar
  3. Bermuda international Hemp and former Kiwi all-rounder Adams to coach Bangladesh men’s cricket team
    AFP
  4. Indian sports wrap, February 27
    Team Sportstar
  5. Returning from injury, former India basketball captain P.S. Jeena is taking it one day at a time
    Stan Rayan
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment