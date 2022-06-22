Laver Cup goes to Vancouver and Berlin in 2023 and 2024

Vancouver and Berlin will host the 2023 and 2024 editions of the Laver Cup, the international indoor hard court men's team tennis tournament that pitches Team Europe against Team World, organisers announced on Wednesday.

The sixth edition of the tournament likened to golf's Ryder Cup will be held between September 22-24, 2023, at Vancouver's Rogers Arena, while the 2024 edition will be from September 20-22 at the Mercedez-Benz Arena in Berlin.

ALSO READ: ATP to start off-court coaching trial from July, including US Open

Played on a black indoor court, the Laver Cup debuted in Prague in 2017 and has since rotated destinations between Europe and the World, staged in Chicago in 2018, Geneva in 2019, Boston in 2021 and in 2022, at The O2 in London from September 23-25.

The full team line-ups have not been announced for London, but it is expected that Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal will play for Team Europe, while Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime, American Taylor Fritz and Argentinian Diego Schwartzman have been named for Team World.