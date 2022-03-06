Ranji Trophy 2022 LIVE Score, Round 3, Day 4: Mumbai, Karnataka eye big wins; Railways jolt J&K

Welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of the day 4 of the third round of the 2021-22 season of the Ranji Trophy.

Railways vs J&K | Dhruva Prasad: WICKET! Abid Mushtaq top edges trying to slog Karn over mid wicket after hitting a six two balls earlier in the same area. Railways needs two wickets and still leads by 12 runs. J&K staring at an innings defeat.

Mumbai vs Odisha | Amol Karhadkar: One final march! Mumbai take the field with an intent, hoping to wrap the innings, match and seal their place in QF. Siddharth Raut to begin proceedings to Abhishek Raut.

Railways vs J&K | Dhruva Prasad: WICKET! Karn Sharma traps Ian Dev Singh in front on the first ball of the day. Railways needs three wickets to win

Railways vs J&K | Dhruva Prasad: Final day coming up. A result is on the cards. Railways favourites to win unless J&K decides to resist. Both teams, however, are unlikely to make it to the next round as KAR is all set to beat PDY and top Group C.

Group A standings: Kerala will need to make a mammoth 388 runs on the final day to take the first-innings lead and seal three points to top Group A.

Pos. Team MP W L D Points 1 Madhya Pradesh 2 2 0 0 13 2 Kerala 2 2 0 0 13 3 Gujarat 2 0 2 0 0 4 Megahalya 2 0 2 0 0



TN vs Jharkhand | S Dipak Ragav: Final day of Ranji Group stages. TN need 6 wickets for win. Jharkhand need 110 runs.

