Domestic Ranji Trophy 2022 LIVE Score, Round 3, Day 4: Mumbai, Karnataka eye big wins; Railways jolt J&K Ranji Trophy 2022 live cricket score online: All the updates from Mumbai v Odisha, Tamil Nadu vs Jharkhand, and other matches from round 3, day 4. Team Sportstar Last Updated: 06 March, 2022 09:35 IST Kerala will need 388 runs in its first-innings on the final day to overhaul Madhya Pradesh and qualify from Elite Group A on Sunday. - VIJAY SONEJI Team Sportstar Last Updated: 06 March, 2022 09:35 IST Welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of the day 4 of the third round of the 2021-22 season of the Ranji Trophy.Railways vs J&K | Dhruva Prasad: WICKET! Abid Mushtaq top edges trying to slog Karn over mid wicket after hitting a six two balls earlier in the same area. Railways needs two wickets and still leads by 12 runs. J&K staring at an innings defeat. Mumbai vs Odisha | Amol Karhadkar: One final march! Mumbai take the field with an intent, hoping to wrap the innings, match and seal their place in QF. Siddharth Raut to begin proceedings to Abhishek Raut. Railways vs J&K | Dhruva Prasad: WICKET! Karn Sharma traps Ian Dev Singh in front on the first ball of the day. Railways needs three wickets to winRailways vs J&K | Dhruva Prasad: Final day coming up. A result is on the cards. Railways favourites to win unless J&K decides to resist. Both teams, however, are unlikely to make it to the next round as KAR is all set to beat PDY and top Group C. Group A standings: Kerala will need to make a mammoth 388 runs on the final day to take the first-innings lead and seal three points to top Group A.Pos.TeamMPWLDPoints1Madhya Pradesh2200132Kerala2200133Gujarat202004Megahalya20200TN vs Jharkhand | S Dipak Ragav: Final day of Ranji Group stages. TN need 6 wickets for win. Jharkhand need 110 runs. Scores, STUMPS DAY 3Chandigarh 14/2 (2nd inn.) vs Bengal 100/4 ( Ranji Trophy: Bengal in driver's seat against Chandigarh )Delhi 83/0 (2nd inn.) vs Chhatisgarh 482/9dJharkhand 102/4 (2nd inn.) vs Tamil Nadu 152 ( Ranji Trophy: Thrilling last day on cards as Jharkhand, TN chase win )Bihar 263/6 (2nd inn.) vs Arunachal Pradesh 253Mizoram 42/1 (2nd inn.) vs Nagaland 295/5Sikkim 211/1 (2nd inn.) vs Manipur 324Meghalaya 224/3 (2nd inn.) vs Gujarat 555/8dKerala 198/2 vs Madhya Pradesh 585/9d ( Ranji Trophy: Kerala has task cut out on final day after MP piles huge score )Pondicherry 62/4 (2nd inn.) vs Karnataka 453/8 ( Ranji Trophy: Karnataka well on top vs Puducherry despite Rohit's defiant 100 )J&K 145/6 (2nd inn.) vs Railways 426 ( Ranji Trophy: Yuvraj's century puts Railways on top against J&K )Saurashtra 305/3 (2nd inn.) vs Goa 311Odisha 84/5 (2nd inn.) vs Mumbai 532/9d ( Ranji Trophy: Mumbai declares at 532/9, reduces Odisha to 84/5 in 2nd innings )Himachal Pradesh 102/6 (2nd inn.) vs Haryana 320/9dVidarbha 125/5 (2nd inn.) vs Assam 110Maharashtra 84/4 (2nd inn.) vs Uttar Pradesh 317Andhra Pradesh beats Uttarakhand by eight wickets ( Ranji Trophy: Andhra Pradesh beats group-winner Uttarakhand by eight wickets )Punjab beats Tripura by six wicketsServices beats Rajasthan by 10 wicketsHyderabad beats Baroda by 43 runs