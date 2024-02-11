Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Karnataka on course for big win vs Tamil Nadu despite Ajith Ram fifer on Day 3

Despite Tamil Nadu (TN) left-arm spinner S. Ajith Ram’s five-wicket haul in the second innings, Karnataka is on course for a big win, having set the host a huge target of 355 at the end of day three of the Elite Group C Ranji Trophy match at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday.

TN resumed the day on 129 for seven in its first innings and got bundled out for a paltry 151 - same as what Devdutt Padikkal alone managed - as Karnataka pacer V. Vyshak (four for 26) struck thrice in as many overs to help his side secure a healthy 215-run lead.

“On this surface, when I tried to reverse the ball, it was doing something. It was a red-soil wicket, so we knew the ball would reverse. It was obviously hard for the fast bowlers on a slow pitch, but our plan was simple: we had to keep it under two runs an over,” said Vyshak after the day’s play.

After choosing not to enforce the follow-on, the visitor managed only 139 in its second essay, with Ajith Ram (five for 61) running through the side. But with a 354-run lead, Mayank Agarwal’s men will feel they have more than enough on a pitch that is getting harder to bat on and offering a lot of help to the spinners.

At Stumps, TN was on 36 for one in its second innings, losing the in-form N. Jagadeesan, caught at slip going for a booming drive to an away-swinger from Vyshak.

Earlier, Ajith Ram again looked like TN’s best bowler, showcasing all his variations to run through the Karnataka line-up. First, he breached Agarwal’s defence to peg back his leg stump, then bowled Manish Pandey with a quicker delivery, before castling Kishan Bedare with a delivery that turned sharply away from the right-hander.

The 25-year-old scalped his third five-wicket haul of his career and finished with match figures of nine for 136.

Padikkal once again looked largely untroubled and made a quick 36 before Pradosh Ranjan Paul dismissed him for the second time in this match, with Vyshak chipping in with a vital unbeaten 22 to take his side’s lead past 350.

On his batting, Vyshak revealed, “The confidence was lacking in my batting. Mayank (Agarwal) and Manish (Pandey) helped me a lot. I thought I should bat freely (this season) because I was just trying to defend last year.”

With 319 runs more needed, the home team will need one or two of its batters to get big scores to even attempt to draw the game and salvage a point from this encounter.