IPL 2021 Phase 2 Schedule: Dates, timings, venues all you need to know

The second half of the IPL 2021 season will resume in Dubai from September 19, with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) facing Mumbai Indians (MI).

The action will then move to Abu Dhabi, where the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).



Sharjah will host its first game on September 24, when RCB faces CSK.

Dubai will host 13 matches including the first qualifier and the final. Sharjah is allotted 10 matches that also includes the Eliminator and the second qualifier. The Sheikh Zayed stadium in Abu Dhabi will host the remaining eight games of the world's biggest T20 cricket league.

FULL SCHEDULE - IPL 2021 second leg