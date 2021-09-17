IPL 2021 IPL News IPL News IPL 2021 Phase 2 Schedule: Dates, timings, venues all you need to know IPL 2021 full schedule: Complete Indian Premier League 2021 second half match schedule, venue, date and timings. Team Sportstar 17 September, 2021 15:04 IST Two-time defending champion Mumbai Indians will take on Chennai Super Kings in the first match of the second leg of IPL 2021 in Dubai. - Sportzpics Team Sportstar 17 September, 2021 15:04 IST The second half of the IPL 2021 season will resume in Dubai from September 19, with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) facing Mumbai Indians (MI).The action will then move to Abu Dhabi, where the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Sharjah will host its first game on September 24, when RCB faces CSK.Dubai will host 13 matches including the first qualifier and the final. Sharjah is allotted 10 matches that also includes the Eliminator and the second qualifier. The Sheikh Zayed stadium in Abu Dhabi will host the remaining eight games of the world's biggest T20 cricket league. Mumbai Indians IPL 2021 matches: Full schedule, timings, dates, venues CSK IPL 2021 fixtures: Full schedule, timings, dates, venues RCB IPL 2021 fixtures: Full schedule, timings, dates, venues KKR IPL 2021 matches: Full schedule, timings, dates, venues Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2021 matches: Full schedule, timings, dates, venues Punjab Kings IPL 2021 matches: Full schedule, timings, dates, venues Rajasthan Royals IPL 2021 matches: Full schedule, timings, dates, venues Delhi Capitals IPL 2021 matches: Full schedule, timings, dates, venues FULL SCHEDULE - IPL 2021 second legMatch NoMatchDateTimeVenue30Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings19 September, Sunday7:30PMDubai31Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore20 September, Monday7:30PMAbu Dhabi32Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals21 September, Tuesday7:30PMDubai33Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad22 September, Wednesday7:30PMDubai34Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders23 September, Thursday7:30PMAbu Dhabi35Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings24 September, Friday7:30PMSharjah36Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals25 September, Saturday3:30PMAbu Dhabi37Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings25 September, Saturday7:30PMSharjah38Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders26 September, Sunday3:30PMAbu Dhabi39Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians26 September, Sunday7:30PMDubai40Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals27 September, Monday7:30PMDubai41Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals28 September, Tuesday3:30PMSharjah42Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings28 September, Tuesday7:30PMAbu Dhabi43Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore29 September, Wednesday7:30PMDubai44Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings30 September, Thursday7:30PMSharjah45Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings1 October, Friday7:30PMDubai46Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals2 October, Saturday3:30PMSharjah47Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings2 October, Saturday7:30PMAbu Dhabi48Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings3 October, Sunday3:30PMSharjah49Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad3 October, Sunday7:30PMDubai50Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings4 October, Monday7:30PMDubai51Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians5 October, Tuesday7:30PMSharjah52Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad6 October, Wednesday7:30PMAbu Dhabi53Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings7 October, Thursday3:30PMDubai54Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals7 October, Thursday7:30PMSharjah55Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians8 October, Friday3:30PMAbu Dhabi56Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals8 October, Friday7:30PMDubai57Qualifier 110 October, Sunday7:30PMDubai58Eliminator11 October, Monday7:30PMSharjah59Qualifier 213 October, Wednesday7:30PMSharjah60Final15 October, Friday7:30PMDubai Visit our IPL microsite for more stories. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :