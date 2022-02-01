Home IPL News IPL auction: Full breakdown of purse remaining for 10 teams ahead of mega auction IPL auction: Here's the complete breakdown of purse available with all 10 teams ahead of the 2022 mega auction in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13. Team Sportstar 01 February, 2022 16:04 IST Chennai Super Kings, led by former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, won the last edition. - SPORTZPICS Team Sportstar 01 February, 2022 16:04 IST R Ashwin, Trent Boult, Pat Cummins, Quinton de Kock, Shikhar Dhawan, Faf du Plessis, Shreyas Iyer, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Shami and David Warner will be part of the marquee set that will kickstart the 2022 IPL mega auction, scheduled on February 12 and 13 in Bengaluru.Here's the complete breakdown of purse available with all 10 teams ahead of the 2022 mega auction. IPL mega auction: Archer makes the list, but unlikely for 2022 season IPL 2022 auction: Full list of players to go under the hammer on Feb 12 and 13 FranchiseePurse leftNo. of open player slotsNo. of open overseas player slotsChennai Super Kings48217Delhi Capitals47.5217Kolkata Knight Riders48216Lucknow Super Giants59227Mumbai Indians48217Punjab Kings72238Rajasthan Royals62227Royal Challengers Bangalore57227Sunrisers Hyderabad68227Team Ahmedabad52227 Visit our IPL microsite for more stories. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :