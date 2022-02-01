IPL News

IPL auction: Full breakdown of purse remaining for 10 teams ahead of mega auction

IPL auction: Here's the complete breakdown of purse available with all 10 teams ahead of the 2022 mega auction in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13.

01 February, 2022 16:04 IST

Chennai Super Kings, led by former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, won the last edition.   -  SPORTZPICS

R Ashwin, Trent Boult, Pat Cummins, Quinton de Kock, Shikhar Dhawan, Faf du Plessis, Shreyas Iyer, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Shami and David Warner will be part of the marquee set that will kickstart the 2022 IPL mega auction, scheduled on February 12 and 13 in Bengaluru.

Here's the complete breakdown of purse available with all 10 teams ahead of the 2022 mega auction.

FranchiseePurse leftNo. of open player slotsNo. of open overseas player slots
Chennai Super Kings

48

21

7

Delhi Capitals

47.5

21

7

Kolkata Knight Riders

48

21

6

Lucknow Super Giants

59

22

7

Mumbai Indians

48

21

7

Punjab Kings

72

23

8

Rajasthan Royals

62

22

7

Royal Challengers Bangalore

57

22

7

Sunrisers Hyderabad

68

22

7

Team Ahmedabad

52

22

7

 

