Carabao Cup: Liverpool survives shootout, Man City sees off Chelsea

Chelsea fielded a strong side and 18-year-old Lewis Hall made his debut for the club but Manchester City dominated the game and was the worthy winner.

Reuters
MANCHESTER 10 November, 2022 04:30 IST
Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher, right, saved three spot-kicks as the Reds progressed 3-2 in the shootout, in the Carabao Cup.

Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher, right, saved three spot-kicks as the Reds progressed 3-2 in the shootout, in the Carabao Cup.

Holder Liverpool survived a penalty shootout to see off third-tier Derby County on Wednesday and reach the League Cup fourth round while Manchester City won a heavyweight tie with Chelsea 2-0 and Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal were both knocked out.

Liverpool, which won last season’s competition by beating Chelsea on penalties, was held to a goalless draw at home to Derby and once again Irish goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher was its hero, saving three spot-kicks as his side progressed 3-2 in the shootout.

Second-half goals from Riyad Mahrez and Julian Alvarez secured victory for City after Pep Guardiola made seven changes to the line-up that scraped a 2-1 win over Fulham in the Premier League on Saturday.

Jack Grealish, the Premier League’s most expensive signing, was City’s standout player and created a number of chances but it was Mahrez who broke the deadlock in the 53rd minute from a free kick.

Alvarez doubled City’s lead five minutes later, sending a spectacular crossfield ball towards Mahrez and knocking the loose ball in from close range after Chelsea keeper Edouard Mendy had parried the Algerian’s low strike.

Premier League leader Arsenal was beaten 3-1 at home by Brighton & Hove Albion, taking the lead through striker Eddie Nketiah but then going conceding a penalty later in the first half scored by its former striker Danny Welbeck. Kaoru Mitoma and Tariq Lamptey clinched victory for the visitor in the second half.

Nottingham Forest beat Tottenham 2-0 as Brazilian fullback Renan Lodi and former England midfielder Jesse Lingard each scored their first goals for the club since arriving in the summer.

Championship (second tier) Blackburn Rovers knocked out Premier League West Ham United by winning a marathon penalty shootout 10-9 after Chile striker Ben Brereton had snatched a 2-2 draw with an equaliser in the 88th minute at the London Stadium.

Newcastle United also prevailed on penalties, winning a shootout 3-2 after drawing 0-0 at home to fellow top-flight side Crystal Palace. Southampton, meanwhile, won 6-5 in a shootout after drawing 1-1 at home to League One Sheffield Wednesday.

Wolverhampton Wanderers beat Leeds United 1-0 thanks to an 85th-minute goal from Boubacar Traore.

