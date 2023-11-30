Champions League: Ten-man Braga keep last-16 hopes alive, Real Sociedad held by Salzburg

Ten-man Sporting Braga came from a goal down to draw 1-1 at home with Union Berlin in Champions League Group C on Wednesday to keep alive its hopes of reaching the last 16. Meanwhile, Real Sociedad failed to find a clinical touch in front of goal in a disappointing 0-0 draw with visiting Salzburg but remained top of Group D, having already qualified for the round of 16.

Union midfielder Robin Gosens gave his side the lead three minutes before halftime when he sent a low shot past Braga keeper Matheus before the host levelled through Alvaro Djalo after the break with an unstoppable shot into the roof of the net.

The Portuguese side was left with 10 men after the half-hour mark when Union forward Kevin Behrens was fouled by Sikou Niakate. Niakate was initially shown a yellow card that was upgraded to red following a VAR review.

Braga, third in the standings with four points, can still finish in the top two if it beats second-placed Napoli by more than one goal in the final game next month. The Italian champion won 2-1 in Portugal.

Leader Real Madrid, which had already clinched a last-16 spot, tops the group with 15 points following a 4-2 win over Napoli. Union is bottom on two points.

Fewer opportunities to score

Clear-cut chances were few and far between in San Sebastian with the best falling to Sociedad’s Benat Turrientes and Brais Mendez whose efforts were deflected wide.

Sociedad, in the Champions League for the first time in a decade, tops the pool with 11 points from five games, ahead of last season’s runner-up Inter Milan on goal difference. It meets in Milan in its final group game on December 12.

Salzburg has four points and is third in the pool. The Austrians ended a run of three straight Champions League defeats and host bottom side Benfica in their final fixture, where a draw will see them book a place in the Europa League.