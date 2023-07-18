MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

The latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

ISL 2023-24: Bengaluru FC signs English striker Curtis Main for upcoming Indian Super League season

Bengaluru FC has signed English striker Curtis Main for the upcoming Indian Super League season, the club announced on Tuesday.

Published : Jul 18, 2023 17:10 IST - 3 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Curtis Main celebrates after scoring for St Mirren against Celtic in the Scottish Premiership last season.
Curtis Main celebrates after scoring for St Mirren against Celtic in the Scottish Premiership last season. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Curtis Main celebrates after scoring for St Mirren against Celtic in the Scottish Premiership last season. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Bengaluru FC, on Tuesday, announced the acquisition of English striker Curtis Main on a one-year deal, with an optional one-year extension, that currently runs through to the end of the 2023-24 season.

Main, who most recently turned out for St Mirren in the Scottish Premiership, began his youth career at Sunderland AFC, and is a product of the Darlington FC Academy.

“I’m very excited and honored to be part of such a great club. I had a few conversations with the manager and I really liked how they went. He has a great reputation and has thus far done an excellent job at the club and hopefully I can come in and build on the success.

ALSO READ
ISL 2023-24: Renedy Singh appointed as Bengaluru FC assistant coach

I’m looking forward to joining the team, and getting started in front of the passionate fans that I’ve heard so much about,” said Main, after the completion of formalities on his deal.

Born in South Shields, Main became the youngest player to represent Darlington when he came off the bench in a League Two encounter against Peterborough at just 15 years and 318 days of age.

Stints at Middlesborough, Doncaster Rovers and Portsmouth would follow with Main scoring five goals during his time at Fratton Park as Portsmouth gained promotion to League One in his first season. In 2018, Main made the move to Scotland with Motherwell.

“We’re delighted to sign Curtis, who is a player with a lot of experience in England and Scotland. He did very well last year for St Mirren and is a whole-hearted striker who works extremely hard for his team, has good hold-up play and will be a valuable asset.

He was desperate to come to India, despite having the opportunity to sign longer contracts in the UK as he wanted a new challenge. Bengaluru, as a city and a football club, really suited him and I’m sure he’ll contribute a lot of goals and assists while he’s here,” said Blues’ Head Coach Simon Grayson.

ALSO READ
ISL 2023-24: Mohun Bagan swaps veteran Pritam Kotal for Sahal Abdul Samad

After signing for Aberdeen in 2019, Main spent two seasons with the Dons before moving back to England with Shrewsbury Town in 2020.

A return to Scotland with St Mirren in 2021 saw the frontman score 14 goals across two seasons for the Buddies, before a first move abroad with Bengaluru culminated.

Main is a striker who had interest from several clubs in Europe, and that he has signed with us shows the belief he has in our project. He’s someone that brings with him experience of leading attacks with his explosiveness and physicality, and we believe that his addition will help us a lot in what will definitely be a competitive season,” said Blues’ Director of Football, Darren Caldeira.

Main is Bengaluru’s second foreign signing of the window, with the Blues announcing the arrival of Montenegrin centre-back Slavko Damjanovic earlier.

Related stories

Related Topics

Bengaluru FC /

Indian Football /

Indian Super League /

ISL 2023-24

Latest on Sportstar

  1. MLC 2023: Los Angeles Knight Riders squad, best playing XI, team composition
    Team Sportstar
  2. Leeds United confirms approval for takeover by 49ers’ owners
    AFP
  3. FIFA Women’s World Cup, USWNT preview: Five reasons why the United States can win the WWC 2023
    Team Sportstar
  4. FIFA Women’s World Cup: Sweden’s Lundkvist to miss WWC with ankle injury
    Reuters
  5. ISL 2023-24: Bengaluru FC signs English striker Curtis Main for upcoming Indian Super League season
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
The latest issue of Sportstar

India’s 1983 World Cup win ushered in a new era

Ayon Sengupta
Putting a few years of controversies behind her, Manika Batra is getting herself back into the groove in an Asian Games year.

Manika Batra gets ready for the Asian Games

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. ISL 2023-24: Bengaluru FC signs English striker Curtis Main for upcoming Indian Super League season
    Team Sportstar
  2. India begins Intercontinental Cup 2023 campaign with 2-0 win against Mongolia
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  3. Intercontinental Cup: India captain Chhetri hands over first ticket to Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik
    PTI
  4. India beats TSV Schwaben Augsburg in last training game before U-17 Asian Cup
    Team Sportstar
  5. Rejuvenated Chhetri relishes busy month ahead as India begins road to Asian Cup
    Aashin Prasad
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. MLC 2023: Los Angeles Knight Riders squad, best playing XI, team composition
    Team Sportstar
  2. Leeds United confirms approval for takeover by 49ers’ owners
    AFP
  3. FIFA Women’s World Cup, USWNT preview: Five reasons why the United States can win the WWC 2023
    Team Sportstar
  4. FIFA Women’s World Cup: Sweden’s Lundkvist to miss WWC with ankle injury
    Reuters
  5. ISL 2023-24: Bengaluru FC signs English striker Curtis Main for upcoming Indian Super League season
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment