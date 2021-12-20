News ISL 2021-22, Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC Live Score: Lima, Jitendra start for JFC; Chhetri on the bench ISL 2021-22, BFC vs JFC Live Score: Get the Indian super league live updates between Jamshedpur FC and Bengaluru FC from GMC Athletic Stadium. Team Sportstar GOA Last Updated: 20 December, 2021 18:45 IST Greg Stewart of Jamshedpur FC celebrates a goal with his teammates during the match against Odisha FC. - Focus Sports/ISL Team Sportstar GOA Last Updated: 20 December, 2021 18:45 IST Welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of this evening's Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) being played at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa. This is Aneesh Dey bringing you all the pre-match buildup and live updates from the match.06:45 PM- Missed yesterday's match between Mumbai City FC and the Kerala Blasters? We have you covered with our ISL match recaps. 6:35 PM- Official lineups are out!!Jamshedpur FC Playing XI: TP Rehenesh (GK); Laldinliana, Hartley, Ricky, Jitendra, Lima, Doungel, Thatal, Stewart, Valskis Subs: Pawan (GK), Sabia, Karan, Anas, Boris, Mobashir, Ritwik, Murray, Pandita.Coach: Owen CoyleBengaluru FC: Gurpreet (Gk); Ajith, Alan, Parag, Ashique, Suresh, Bruno, Danish, Udanta, Prince, CleitonSubs: Lara (GK), Pratik, Muirang, Jayesh, Iman, Rohit, Lyngdoh, Chhetri, Siva NarayananCoach: Marco Pezzaiuoli6:15 PM- Here's what happened when both teams met the last time!! The Men of Steel edged out the Blues in a close contest the last time they metLook at some of the best moments from their previous encounter in the #HeroISL! ⚔️#JFCBFC #HeroISL #LetsFootball @JamshedpurFC @bengalurufc pic.twitter.com/H1CeRxveyv— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) December 20, 2021 6:00 PM- Here's how we think the two sides could line up today!!Jamshedpur FC Predicted XI: TP Rehenesh (GK), Laldinliana Renthlei, Narender Gahlot, Peter Hartley (C), Ricky Lallawmawma, Jitendra Singh, Alexandre Lima, Seiminlen Doungel, Komal Thatal, Greg Stewart, Nerijus Valskis.Bengaluru FC Predicted XI: Gurpreet Sandhu (GK) (C), Pratik Chowdhary, Parag Shrivas, Ashique Kuruniyan, Ajith Kamaraj, Alan Costa, Danish Farooq, Bruno Silva, Jayesh Rane, Prince Ibara and Cleiton Silva.5:45 PM- Teams news and Injury updates ahead of the match!!Jamshedpur FC: In the Jamshedpur FC camp, Mobashir Rahman has started training with the squad but he will not start today's match against Bengaluru.Bengaluru FC: Bengaluru FC, on the other hand, will be without Leon Augustine and Yrondu Musavu-King due to their respective injuries. Roshan Naorem picked up his fourth yellow card last match for which he is suspended for today's game.MATCH PREVIEW: ISL 2021-22: Winless Bengaluru wary of Jamshedpur threatBengaluru FC (BFC) faces a tough challenge against a strong Jamshedpur FC in an Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) outing at Bambolim on Monday.BFC, winless in six games, takes on Jamshedpur FC, which is fresh from a 4-0 victory over Odisha FC in its previous outing. BFC, however, can take some positives from a 3-3 draw earned against ATK Mohun Bagan a few days ago.RELATED| ISL 2021-22 Points TableSuresh Wangjam returns to the BFC squad after the midfielder served his one-match ban for picking up a red card against FC Goa. Naorem Singh will miss out due to suspension (four yellows).The Jamshedpur FC frontline poses a serious threat. Scotland’s Greg Stewart is in form, having scored the club’s first-ever hat-trick in the victory over Odisha FC.“They have four very good attacking players, and Greg Stewart is one of them. We’ve played two pre-season friendlies against them, and have an idea of the kind of threat they possess,” BFC head coach Marco Pezzaiuoli said.PODCAST: Our reporters Aashin Prasad and N Sudarshan review matchweek 2 of the 2021-22 season of the Indian Super League and analyse the teams and their performances in this episode of The Full Time Show. Listen in - Jamshedpur FC has won three of its last five games, and will look to build on its good form. "Greg Stewart is a wonderful player. That's why I got him to the football club. I told everybody in the pre-season about his qualities and it's nice when I am vindicated,” Jamshedpur head coach Owen Coyle said.Where to watch?You can watch the Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC match live at 7:30 PM on the Star Network (SD and HD). It will also be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar and JioTV.