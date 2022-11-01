Pro Kabaddi 2022: Haryana Steelers vs Bengaluru Bulls - Live streaming details, preview, head-to-head, squads, stats

After being involved in a tie in their last match, Haryana Steelers will want to claim maximum points against Bengaluru Bulls. The Steelers have won thrice, lost four times and played out a tie so far, making it imperative for them to start winning more consistently. The likes of Meetu Sharma (66 raid points) and Manjeet (59 raid points) have been their best attackers this season but they need more help to release the pressure from their shoulders and push back opposition defences. On the defensive front, Jaideep Dahiya and Mohit Nandal have been their best tacklers with 22 and 19 tackle points respectively. All-rounder Nitin Rawal (14 tackle points) and Iranian Amirhossein Bastami (10 tackle points) have also contributed defensively.

Bengaluru Bulls will be eyeing to extend its 5-match unbeaten streak when they face Haryana Steelers in the second encounter of 1st November. | Photo Credit: PKL

Table-toppers Bengaluru Bulls will fancy its chances of winning against Haryana Steelers as they aim to extend their five-match unbeaten streak. The Bulls have been involved in some thrilling matches of late and have held their nerve to register some hard-fought victories. They will expect to win again come Tuesday and will bank on the likes of Bharat and Vikash Kandola to get their attack up and running in the match. While Bharat has scored 102 raid points this season, Kandola has managed 64 raid points and Neeraj Narwal with 22 raid points has been their next-best attacker. On the defensive side of things, their trusted trio of Saurabh Nandal (31 tackle points), Aman (18 tackle points) and Mahender Singh (15 tackle points) have been the standout performers.

HARYANA STEELERS RESULTS SO FAR:

Beat Bengal Warriors 41-33

Beat Tamil Thalaivas 27-22

Lost 31-44 to Jaipur Pink Panthers

Lost 36-38 to Dabang Delhi

Lost 32-31 to U Mumba

Lost 38-42 to Gujarat Giants

Beat Telugu Titans 43-24

Drew 27-27 to Puneri Paltan

BENGALURU BULLS RESULTS SO FAR:

Beat Telugu Titans 34-29

Beat Puneri Paltan 41-39

Lost 33-42 to Bengal Warriors

Lost 37-44 to UP Yoddhas

Beat Tamil Thalaivas 45-28

Beat U Mumba 42-32

Drew 31-31 with Patna Pirates

Beat Dabang Delhi 47-43

Beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 37-31

HEAD-TO-HEAD | Matches: 6 | Haryna: 2 | Bengaluru: 4 | Tie: 0

PLAYERS TO WATCH OUT FOR:

HARYANA STEELERS: Meetu Sharma

BENGALURU BULLS: Vikash Kandola

SQUADS HARYANA STEELERS Raiders: Manjeet, Meetu, K. Prapanjan, Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsoudlou Mahalli, Rakesh Narwal, Vinay, Sushil, Manish Gulia, Lovepreet Singh, Lovepreet Singh Defenders: Jaideep Dahiya, Joginder Singh Narwal, Amirhossein Bastami, Naveen, Sunny, Monu, Harsh, Ankit, Mohit All-Rounders: Nitin Rawal BENGALURU BULLS Raiders: Vikash Kandola, Bharat, Neeraj Narwal, More G B, Harmanjit Singh, Nageshor Tharu, Lal Mohar Yadav, Harmanjeet Singh, Defenders: Mayur Kadam, Mahender Singh, Aman, Saurabh Nandal, Rajnesh, Yash Hooda, Naik, Rohit Kumar., Sudhakar Krishant All-Rounders: Rahul Khatik, Sachin Narwal, Rajesh Narwal, Narender Hooda

Where can you watch Haryana Steelers vs Bengaluru Bulls PKL 9?

Pro Kabaddi Season 9 will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 8:30 PM onwards on Tuesday, November 1.