Weekly Digest (October 11-17): CSK wins IPL 2021, India beats Nepal to lift SAFF Championship title

From the Chennai Super Kings defeating Kolkata Knight Riders to win its fourth IPL title to India beating Nepal 3-0 to win its eighth SAFF Championship title, here are some of the highlights from the world of sport over the last week.

CRICKET

Chennai Super Kings CEO K.S. Viswanathan said, according to me M.S. Dhoni will play for CSK in the IPL next season. But I have not spoken to him on the subject yet. (REPORT)

Marshalled expertly by M.S. Dhoni, Chennai Super Kings overcame Kolkata Knight Riders by 27 runs to win its fourth title in the Indian Premier League, in Dubai, on Friday. ( REPORT )

Shakib Al Hasan surpassed Lasith Malinga to become the leading wicket-taker in men's T20Is during Bangladesh's World Cup opener against Scotland on Sunday. (REPORT)

Saurashtra batter Avi Barot, a former India Under-19 captain and a member of the Ranji Trophy winning team in the 2019-20 season, has died after suffering a cardiac arrest at a shockingly young age of 29. ( REPORT )

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly expects IPL 2022 to be played in India after the COVID-19 pandemic forced them to stage the second half of this year's tournament in the United Arab Emirates. ( REPORT )

England Test captain Joe Root is hoping to make his debut in the Indian Premier League next year and will enter his name in the 2022 mega auction. ( REPORT )

Team India all-rounder Shardul Thakur has replaced Axar Patel in the T20 World Cup squad. Axar, who was part of the 15-member squad will now be on the list of stand-by players. Thakur was earlier in the list of India's stand-by players. ( REPORT )

The Indian cricket team's jersey for the upcoming T20 World Cup was unveiled on Wednesday, days before the country opens its campaign with a much-awaited clash against Pakistan in Dubai. ( REPORT )

Middle-order batter Travis Head became the first Australian man to hit two double centuries in one-day cricket after scoring 230 runs for South Australia against Queensland in the Marsh Cup on Wednesday. ( REPORT )

FOOTBALL

Newcastle United's clash against Tottenham Hotspur was suspended after a fan collapsed in the stands mid game at St. James' Park on Sunday. (REPORT)

Robert Lewandowski and Serge Gnabry scored twice apiece as Bayern Munich demolished Bayer Leverkusen 5-1 on Sunday to return to the top of the Bundesliga table. (REPORT)

Manchester United’s run of 29-unbeaten away games came to an end at the hands of Leicester City, which won 4-2 at home. ( REPORT )

Chelsea beat neighbour Brentford 1-0 to keep its grip on the Premier League's top spot thanks to a Ben Chilwell strike but it owed its three points as much to goalkeeper Edouard Mendy who denied the host with a string of late saves. ( REPORT )

A 58th career hattrick for Cristiano Ronaldo helped Portugal stroll to a 5-0 home win over Luxembourg in Group A of FIFA World Cup qualifying. ( REPORT )

India crushed Nepal 3-0 to win its eighth SAFF Championship title after second-half goals from Sunil Chhetri, Suresh Singh and Sahal Abdul Samad in the final. ( REPORT )

Felipe Anderson and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic scored late to complete a 3-1 comeback win for Lazio against Serie A champion Inter Milan in Rome, as Simone Inzaghi fell to his first league defeat as Inter coach against his former club. ( REPORT )

Pele said he is feeling "better" and joked that he can't wait to get back to playing the beautiful game, just two weeks after leaving hospital following surgery on a colon tumour. ( REPORT )

Pernille Harder scored the winning goal to help last season's runner-up Chelsea to a hard-fought 2-1 win over Juventus in the second round of matches of the UEFA Women's Champions League. ( REPORT )

Barcelona's teenage midfielder Pedri has agreed a new contract until 2026 including a release clause of 1 billion euros ($1.16 billion). ( REPORT )

The Indian women's football team ended its four-game exposure tour on a winning note as it beat Chinese Taipei, ranked 17 places above India, by a solitary goal. ( REPORT )

Indian women's football team will now travel to Sweden, where it will face Swedish Women’s Premier League sides Hammarby and Djurgårdens IF. - AIFF MEDIA

The AIFF on announced a list of probables for the India U-23 squad to take part in the qualifiers for the AFC U-23 Asian Cup in 2022. ( REPORT )

The administrators of second-tier Championship side Derby County have appealed against the 12-point deduction this season after the club entered administration. ( REPORT )

TENNIS

Andy Murray felt that reigning US Open champion Emma Raducanu’s early exit from the Indian Wells Masters was only a ‘little bump’ for her ( REPORT )

Tennis, a sport once so integral to the Indian psyche is facing an existential crisis. How did it come to this? N. Sudarshan finds out ( REPORT )

Andy Murray plans to skip the Davis Cup because he is uncertain he "deserves to play" for Britain and said he needs some time off ( REPORT )

US Open champion Emma Raducanu has pulled out of next week's Kremlin Cup in Moscow following her second-round loss at the Indian Wells tournament ( REPORT )

US Open champion Daniil Medvedev withdrew from next week's Kremlin Cup in Moscow in order to focus on the remainder of the season ( REPORT )

Karan Singh established himself as the best junior in the country as he played the big game to outgun second seed Aman Dahiya in the boys final of the National junior tennis championship. ( REPORT )

HOCKEY (Updated on October 17)

The International Hockey Federation (FIH) will create a task force to work on its global awards selection process that caused "anger" and "disappointment" this year ( REPORT )

The wait for Indian women players to shine on its home turf is nearly over with just one week left before the start of the 11th Hockey India Junior Women National Championship 2021 ( REPORT )

Hockey India (HI) asserted that Belgium's public expression of displeasure on Indians sweeping the FIH annual awards is nothing short of "racial discrimination" ( REPORT )

Former hockey international Saranjeet Singh passed away in Hyderabad on Thursday. ( REPORT )

The 11th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship will be held in Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh from October 21-30 with 28 teams taking part in the tournament. ( REPORT )

BOXING

Boxing Federation of India (BFI) has announced the complete list of players selected for BFI's elite men's national camp. A 14-day camp is taking place at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports (NS NIS) in Patiala from October 10 to 23. ( REPORT )

BADMINTON

The Indian men's badminton team suffered a defeat to formidable Denmark in the quarterfinals to bow out of the Thomas Cup on Friday. ( REPORT )

P. V. Sindhu will resume her journey to becoming World No. 1 when she competes in the Denmark Open from October 19. ( REPORT )

The Indian women's badminton team crashed out of the Uber Cup after losing to Japan in the quarterfinals here on Thursday ( REPORT )

China beat Japan 3-1 in a thrilling Uber Cup final on Saturday, to reclaim the Uber Cup title. ( REPORT )

Indonesia beat defending champion China on Sunday to win a record-extending 14th Thomas Cup title at the Ceres Arena in Aarhus, Denmark. (REPORT)

ARCHERY

Haryana archery coach sent targets on tractors to trainees' villages at Covid-19 peak, helping his trainees to win a gold medal and a silver at the 40th NTPC National Archery Championship in Jamshedpur. ( REPORT )

World Championship silver medallists Abhishek Verma and Vennam Jyothi Surekha were on Monday named in India's squad for the upcoming Asian Championship in Dhaka. ( REPORT )

SHOOTING

The Indian shooters had won so many medals in the Junior World Championship in Lima, Peru, that the organisers had a tough time keeping tab of the count.

After being credited with 16 gold, 15 silver and nine bronze medals at the conclusion, the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) had to point out that the count was wrong to the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF). ( REPORT )

MOTORSPORT

Reigning F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton wants to leave behind a legacy that goes much beyond his records and titles. ( READ )

The Williams Formula One team has pledged to be climate positive by 2030 and be the "pace-setter for sustainability in global motorsport" as part of a new strategy revealed on Wednesday. ( READ )

Formula One will have a record 23 races next season but the Chinese Grand Prix has been dropped for the third year in a row due to the COVID-19 pandemic ( READ )

Lewis Hamilton could have completed last Sunday's Turkish Grand Prix without stopping but he would have finished lower than the fifth place he ended up with, his Mercedes team said in a debrief on Wednesday. ( READ )

ATHLETICS

Kenyan athletes led the tributes to compatriot Agnes Tirop who was found stabbed to death at her home on Wednesday. ( READ )

Kenyan police on Thursday arrested the husband of record-breaking runner Agnes Tirop, who was stabbed to death in a killing that has shocked her home country and the world of athletics. ( READ )

Allyson Felix said surpassing Carl Lewis as the most decorated US track and field athlete was "never a goal" but that it was "amazing" to have achieved the feat after winning her 11th Olympic medal at the Tokyo Games. ( READ )

Lamont Marcell Jacobs may be the 100 metres Olympic champion but Andre De Grasse is the man to watch and runner most likely to put his stamp on the men's sprints, says the world's fastest man Usain Bolt. ( READ )

CHESS

R. Praggnanandhaa defeated second seed Vincent Keymer 2.5-0.5 to march into the title clash of the $40,000 Challengers Chess Tour Finals on Saturday. ( REPORT )

Indian chess maestro Viswanathan Anand will be one of the official commentators for the FIDE World Chess Championship match between Magnus Carlsen and Ian Nepomniachtchi in Dubai from November 24. ( REPORT )

Child prodigy Divya Deshmukh has become India's latest Woman Grand Master (WGM) at the First Saturday Grandmaster chess tournament in Budapest, Hungary. ( REPORT )

Indian Grandmaster P Iniyan clinched the title in the La Nucia Open chess tournament with an unbeaten run on Tuesday. On the other hand, Grandmaster S L Narayanan played a draw against Russian GM Aleksey Goganov in the final round to finish second in the ChessMood Open chess tournament. ( REPORT )

GYMNASTICS

The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic committee has defended its handling of the Larry Nassar case after several top gymnasts sent a letter to Congress calling for the USOPC board to be dissolved. ( REPORT )

GOLF

Four European Tour players - Sean Crocker, Sean Crocker, Nicolai Hojgaard, Min Woo Lee and Wilco Nienaber - teamed up to break the Guinness World Record to complete a hole on the golf course in less than half a minute. ( READ )

Shubhankar Sharma and Gaganjeet Bhullar made an early exit from the Estrella Damm NA Andalucía Masters after missing the halfway cut at the European Tour event. ( READ )