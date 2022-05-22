Weekly Digest (May 16-22): From Nikhat's world title to Man City's Premier League win

Nikhat Zareen won the Worlds title in Istanbul and Manchester City pipped Liverpool to the Premier League title. Here are all the other major developments in the world of sports this week.

CRICKET

Cheteshwar Pujara has returned to India's squad for the postponed fifth Test against England at Edgbaston from July 1-5. ( REPORT )

Umran Malik, the tearaway Indian quick, has received his maiden call-up to the national side after being included in the squad to play five T20Is against South Africa in June. Malik joins an Indian outfit that will be without Virat Kohli after the national selectors decided to rest some familiar names following the grind of IPL 2022. ( REPORT )

Ajinkya Rahane will be out of action for two months after hurting his hamstring in the Indian Premier League last week. Rahane thus has been ruled out for India’s lone Test in England in July and the Ranji Trophy knockouts in June. ( REPORT )

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni confirmed on Friday that he will be back next year playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the Chennai franchise. ( REPORT )

New Zealand pair Henry Nicholls and Blair Tickner and bowling coach Shane Jurgensen tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of their warm-up match against county side Sussex. ( REPORT )

The Supreme Court on Thursday imposed a one-year sentence on cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu in a 1988 road rage case. ( REPORT )

Jofra Archer will miss the entire summer of international cricket for England after being diagnosed with a stress fracture to the lower back, prolonging the fast bowler's injury woe that has seen him sidelined for the past year. ( REPORT )

England has recalled all-time leading wicket-takers James Anderson and Stuart Broad for the opening two matches of a three-Test series against New Zealand in June. ( REPORT )

South African batter Zubayr Hamza has been suspended from all cricket for nine months for a violation of the International Cricket Council Anti-Doping Code, the ICC said on Tuesday. ( REPORT )

FOOTBALL

Manchester City clinched a sixth Premier League title in 11 seasons on Sunday by scoring three times in five minutes to come from behind to beat Aston Villa 3-2 in the finale to avoid being toppled by challenger Liverpool. (REPORT)

AC Milan won the Serie A title with a comprehensive 3-0 win at Sassuolo on the final day of the season on Sunday. (REPORT)

Tottenham Hotspur secured Champions League qualification on the final day of the season by thrashing relegated Norwich City 5-0 at Carrow Road in the Premier League. (REPORT)

Two-time Indian Super League champion Chennaiyin FC has retained the services of Indian midfielder Anirudh Thapa on a two-year deal. ( REPORT )

Borussia Dortmund coach Marco Rose has left the Bundesliga club by mutual consent, following a season in which it failed to win silverware. ( REPORT )

Gabon captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has announced his retirement from international football, just weeks before qualifying starts for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations finals. ( REPORT )

Eintracht Frankfurt beat Rangers 5-4 on penalties on Wednesday to win the Europa League final and claim their first European trophy in 42 years. ( REPORT )

The U.S. Soccer (football) Federation reached milestone agreements to pay its men's and women's teams equally, making the American national governing body the first in the sport to promise both sexes matching money. ( REPORT )

The Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) will try to hold elections of All India Football Federation (AIFF) within two to three months from the day the top court approves the new constitution. AIFF president Praful Patel leaves office. ( REPORT )

Kylian Mbappe celebrated a new-three year deal to stay at Paris Saint-Germain with a hat trick for the French champions against struggling Metz,, taking his league-leading tally to 28 and his PSG total to 171. ( REPORT )

English footballer Jake Daniels announced he is gay on Monday in a trailblazing moment for the European men's game. ( REPORT )

ARCHERY

Indian compound archers won three medals in the Archery World Cup Stage-2 in Gwangju, Korea. The men’s team clinched the second successive gold medal this year, while the mixed team collected the bronze medal. Mohan Bhardwaj secured his maiden World Cup medal as he finished with a silver in the men’s individual competition. ( REPORT )

HOCKEY

Defender Gurinder Singh will lead a nine-member Indian men's hockey team at the inaugural edition of the FIH Hockey 5s, to be held in Lausanne, Switzerland next month. ( REPORT )

Amit Rohidas will continue to lead the Indian men’s hockey team in the last leg of the 2021-22 edition of the FIH Pro League in Belgium and the Netherlands. ( REPORT )

The Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) on Wednesday said it will conduct the Olympic qualifiers independently if the postponed Hangzhou Asian Games are not held by September next year. ( REPORT )

India named a nine-member squad, led by experienced goalkeeper Rajani Etimarpu, for the inaugural edition of the FIH Women’s Hockey 5s to be held in Lausanne, Switzerland, from June 4 to 5. ( REPORT )

India on Saturday named a 24-member women's hockey team, to be led by Savita Punia, for the European leg of the FIH Pro League matches in Belgium and Netherlands in June. ( REPORT )

BADMINTON

World number two Tai Tzu-ying gained some revenge over Olympic champion Chen Yufei on Sunday by winning the Thailand Open women's singles final 21-15, 17-21, 21-12. ( REPORT )

P.V. Sindhu faltered in the semifinals of the Thailand Open, going down in straight games to Olympic champion and World No. 4 Chen Yu Fei of China here on Saturday. ( REPORT )

Paralympic champion Pramod Bhagat secured two golds to lead the Indian badminton team's medal rush at the Bahrain Para Badminton International in Manama on Saturday. ( REPORT )

J.Jerlin Anika made waves at the recent Deaflympics in Caxias do Sul, Brazil, winning three gold medals in badminton. ( REPORT )

TABLE TENNIS

The Committee of Administrators (CoA) running the affairs of Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) has released a new document that covers a wide range of issues including the ‘Conflict of Interest’ and inconsistencies in selection of players to major International tournaments. ( REPORT )

ATHLETICS

Olympic sprint queen Elaine Thompson-Herah bagged a surprise 100m victory at a meeting in Kingston on Saturday, two days after scratching from this weekend's Birmingham Diamond League meeting with a shoulder injury. (REPORT)

Aaron Brown and Dina Asher-Smith took top honours in the 100m dash while Kristjan Ceh's massive 71m throw made heads turn in the discus throw at the Birmingham Diamond League. (REPORT)

From his training base in Turkey, Olympic javelin champion Neeraj Chopra outlined his immediate targets and challenges. (REPORT)

Italian sprinter Lamont Marcell Jacobs competed in his first 100-meter race since becoming Olympic champion, winning a meeting in Savona on Wednesday despite a sub-par performance as he returns from an illness. Jacobs impressed in the heats to win his seminal in 9.99 seconds but didn’t seem his usual powerful self in the final, despite finishing first with a time of 10.05. (REPORT)

MOTORSPORTS

Mercedes has not given up on defending its Formula One constructors’ title despite a difficult start to the season, the team’s technical director Mike Elliott said. ( REPORT )

Aston Martin hit back at Red Bull accusations of copying their car on Saturday, saying they had been working on it long before any key staff joined from their rivals and no data had been leaked. ( REPORT )

SHOOTING

India's women pistol shooters made it five out of five wins at the Suhl Junior World Cup. ( REPORT )

Sift Kaur Samra came up with a strong performance to beat Julie Johannessen of Norway 17-9 in the 50-metre rifle 3-position event in the Junior World Cup shooting in Suhl, Germany. ( REPORT )

More on the Junior World Cup… ( REPORT )

WRESTLING

The national wrestling trials for India's Commonwealth Games team ended with a series of controversial proceedings at the KD Jadhav Indoor Stadium in New Delhi on Tuesday. The air conditioning at the indoor hall broke down, one wrestler punched holes in the drywall in disappointment over a loss and another wrestler, Satender Malik was slapped with a lifetime ban for punching a judge after a dispute over a judgement. ( REPORT )

Olympics medallists Ravi Kumar Dahiya and Bajrang Punia and Olympian Deepak Punia were the leading wrestlers who won the selection trials to make it to the Indian men’s wrestling squad for the upcoming Commonwealth Games. ( REPORT )

Vinesh Phogat, Olympics bronze medallist Sakshi Malik and Worlds silver medallist Anshu Malik were the most prominent names among the women wrestlers who won the selection trials to make it to the Commonwealth Games bound Indian side. ( REPORT )

BOXING

Nikhat Zareen gave a dazzling performance to beat Thai Olympian Jutamas Jitpong 5-0 and become the fifth Indian woman to win a World title at Istanbul. ( REPORT )

The Indian Boxing Council (IBC) has started working with boxing bodies in neighbouring countries like Bangladesh and Nepal with an aim to set up 'regional cooperation' in Pro Boxing. ( REPORT )

TENNIS

The women's and men’s professional tennis tours will not award ranking points for Wimbledon this year because of the All England Club’s ban on players from Russia and Belarus over the invasion of Ukraine, an unprecedented move that stands as a significant rebuke of the sport's oldest Grand Slam tournament. ( REPORT )

The WTA released an updated tournament calendar for the 2022 season on Monday, with no events taking place in China and the venue for the season-ending WTA Finals yet to be disclosed. ( REPORT )

Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz all were placed in the same half of the French Open men’s bracket in Thursday’s draw for the clay-court Grand Slam tournament. ( REPORT )

Casper Ruud retained his Geneva Open title by beating Joao Sousa 7-6 (3), 4-6, 7-6 (1) in the final on Saturday. ( REPORT )

Former No. 1 Angelique Kerber outlasted first-time WTA finalist Kaja Juvan 7-6 (5), 6-7 (0), 7-6 (5) over more than three hours in the Strasbourg International final on Saturday. ( REPORT )

Sania Mirza and Lucie Hradecka were beaten 5-7, 7-5, 10-6 by Nicole Melchar-Martinez and Daria Saville in the doubles final of the WTA250 tennis tournament in Strasbourg, France, on Saturday. ( REPORT )

Second-ranked Daniil Medvedev lost his comeback match on Tuesday after a six-week injury layoff, beaten 6-2, 7-6 (5) by Richard Gasquet in the second round at the Geneva Open. ( REPORT )

Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova has decided to skip the rest of the season to recover from an injury that has limited her playing time this year, the 2021 French Open runner-up said on Tuesday. ( REPORT )

Local hope Gael Monfils withdrew from the French Open as he goes under the knife to fix a problem with his right heel, the Frenchman said on Monday. ( REPORT )

GOLF

Tiger Woods withdrew from the PGA Championship on Saturday, after carding one of his worst rounds ever at a major tournament: a nine-over 79. ( REPORT )

The morning wind took its toll as Anirban Lahiri hit a second straight three-over 73 to miss the cut at the PGA Championship, his first Major appearance in just under three years. ( REPORT )

Indian golfers Aditi Ashok and Tvesa Malik experienced contrasting fortunes in the third and final round of the Jabra Ladies Open, signing off tied 20th and tied 45th, respectively. ( REPORT )

Bryson DeChambeau has decided to withdraw from this week's PGA Championship as he continues his recovery from surgery to repair a bone in his left wrist, tournament organisers said on Wednesday. ( REPORT )