IPL Auction 2022 LIVE updates: Archer, Unadkat, Rahane in focus; Bidding starts at 12PM, Teams remaining money, squads

10:21AM IST: Here's a look at the Punjab Kings squad so far: Mayank Agarwal, Arshdeep Singh, Shikhar Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Jonny Bairstow, Rahul Chahar, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Ishan Porel Purse left: Rs 28.65 crore

10:13AM IST: Here's a look at the Rajasthan Royals squad so far: Sanju Samson (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Riyan Parag, KC Cariappa Purse left: Rs 12.15 crore

10:12AM IST: Will the franchises take a punt on Archer today? He will be available only if teams have asked him to be called up in the accelerated auction.

All eyes on Jofra Archer today. - Set to be unavailable this season - Fitness a concern - Going forward, availability will be concern with England's packed Test and international calendar. But will the franchises be putting money on him?



10:10AM IST: Here's a look at the Mumbai Indians squad so far: Rohit Sharma (c), Jasprit Bumrah, Kieron Pollard, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Dewald Brevis, Basil Thampi, Murugan Ashwin Purse left: Rs 27.85 crore

10:04AM IST: Here's a look at the Royal Challengers Bangalore squad so far: Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, Faf du Plessis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Josh Hazlewood, Shahbaz Ahamad, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep Purse left: Rs 9.25 crore

10:01AM IST: Here's a look at the Chennai Super Kings squad so far: MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravindra Jadeja, Ambati Rayudu, Dwayne Bravo, Robin Uthappa, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Tushar Deshpande Purse left: Rs 20.45 crore

Another excellent thing that happened yesterday was that no team broke the bank to find their captain. Iyer was always worth that much. Faf didn’t go to crazy monies either. And whether it’s Dhawan or Mayank, #PBKS have given themselves options without splurging #IPLAuction — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) February 13, 2022

9:55AM IST: The first that will be up today will comprise capped batters.

Aaron Finch Australia Capped 1.5 crore Marnus Labuschagne Australia Capped 1 crore Dawid Malan England Capped 1.5 crore Aiden Markram South Africa Capped 1 crore Eoin Morgan England Capped 1.5 crore Cheteshwar Pujara India Capped 50 lakh Ajinkya Rahane India Capped 1 crore Mandeep Singh India Capped 50 lakh Saurabh Tiwary India Capped 50 lakh



9:35AM IST: The auction will resume tomorrow at 12 PM from player No. 98 in the 12th set and go up till player no. 162. The teams were requested to submit a list of 20 players for the accelerated auction that will follow from player no. 162.

9:30AM IST: A look at the purse remaining of the squads after their retentions and drafts.

Team Purse Remaining Overseas Players Total Players Min. slots to fill Punjab Kings 28.65 crore 2 11 7 Sunrisers Hyderabad 20.15 crore 2 13 5 Rajasthan Royals 12.15 crore 3 11 7 Royal Challengers Bangalore 9.25 crore 4 11 7 Chennai Super Kings 20.45 crore 2 10 8 Kolkata Knight Riders 12.65 crore 3 9 9 Mumbai Indians 27.85 crore 2 8 10 Delhi Capitals 16.5 crore 4 13 5 Lucknow Super Giants 6.9 crore 4 11 7 Gujarat Titans 18.85 crore 4 10 8

Total Players: 600 (377 Indian, 223 overseas)

Players Sold on Day 1: 74 (54 Indian, 20 overseas)

Slots remaining among all teams: 143 (93 Indian, 50 overseas)

Total purse available: Rs 172.80 crore

Top 5 buys from Day 1.

Unlike the last mega auction in 2018, the IPL did not have a Right to Match card available this time to ensure a fair playing field for the two new teams.

“With the two new teams coming in, it would not have been fair to have a Right to Match. Now that they are in, I would hope that retention is completely done away and it moves completely to Right to Match,” Delhi Capitals’ co-owner Parth Jindal said.

“The Right to Match in the auction dynamics is a very interesting card to have. Given the dynamics this time, with two new teams coming in, it was just not possible because how would an old team get an RTM if the new teams were to bilaterally negotiate with the players. So, this was the only way to sort of level the playing field,” he added.

Gujarat Titans’ director of cricket, Vikram Solanki, also agreed with Jindal.

The franchises have gone big on the established Indian players, and the likes of Delhi Capitals, Chennai Super Kings, Rajasthan Royals, and Lucknow Super Giants have picked their playing eleven first and have chosen players accordingly.

Franchises play it smart

In the case of overseas recruits, franchises have chosen those names who have a proven track record in the tournament – irrespective of the conditions. The performances in the Big Bash League, the Caribbean Premier League did not matter much. It was evident from the fact that Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga, who had previously played for Royal Challengers Bangalore, bagged Rs 10.75 crore.

Delhi Capitals made a smart buy in David Warner for Rs 6.25 crore. “Absolutely excited to buy David Warner. I cannot believe that we got such a legend at Rs 6.25 crore. With Warner and Prithvi Shaw opening the batting, it will be an explosive start to every single Delhi Capitals innings,” Jindal said.

Delhi also roped in Shardul Thakur for Rs 10.75 crore. “We are really excited to have Shardul as he can bowl in Powerplays and bowl at the death,” Jindal said.

CSK retains core group

Chennai Super Kings, which has always focused on keeping the core intact, once again upped its game by roping in Ambati Rayudu, Deepak Chahar, and Dwayne Bravo. While its old warhorse Suresh Raina did not find any takers, CSK also brought in Mumbai pacer Tushar Deshpande.

“The core players are very important. Rayudu, Deepak, and Bravo do multiple activities. That gives us a lot of options, so we were more focused on those players. We tried for a few players, but those were hit and miss,” CSK bowling coach L. Balaji said. “Tushar was one of our net bowlers last year, (so we had an idea)… a lot of players are yet to come, so it will be a big day tomorrow.”

RCB to decide on captaincy later

Royal Challengers does not have a captain after Virat Kohli stepped down after last season, and its director of cricket operations, Mike Hesson, said that it will take a call post-auction.

“We have not had that discussion yet. We have three leaders now in the form of (Glenn) Maxwell, Virat and Faf (du Plessis). We are really happy with those three leaders; we also have Josh Hazlewood as a leader from a bowling point of view. So, we are happy with the group and will decide regarding captaincy after the auction,” Hesson said.

