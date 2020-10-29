IPL 2020, CSK vs KKR Match 49 Live: Chennai vs Kolkata Predicted Playing 11 Today Match, Head-to-Head Record, Playoff scenarios, Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Latest Table Today

Hello and welcome to Match 49 of IPL 2020 in UAE. The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in a 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) fixture in Dubai on Thursday.

The question on everyone's mind: will Andre Russell play today? Is Russell fit? If he is, then is he available for selection? It's a must win game for KKR. Should Eoin Morgan's men lose tonight, the road to playoffs will become a tad more steep. Meanwhile, the most Chennai can do is play party spoilers.

Head-to-head: (21 matches - CSK 13 | KKR 8)

The two teams have faced each other 21 times in the IPL so far, with CSK holding a 13-8 head-to-head win/loss record over KKR.

Last IPL meeting:

KKR (167/10 in 20 overs) beat CSK (157/5 in 20 overs) by 10 runs.

Earlier this season, the sides had squared off in Abu Dhabi on October 7, Wednesday. Kolkata beat Chennai by 10 runs at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in UAE on the back of Rahul Tripathi's 51-ball 81. Super Kings opener Shane Watson scored a half-century as well, while all-rounder Dwayne Bravo claimed a three-wicket haul against the Knight Riders.

PLAYOFF SCENARIOS

CSK is No. 8 in the points table with eight points from 12 outings. KKR is fifth with 12 points. Chennai is already out of playoff contention. For the Knight Riders to go through, they will look to win both their remaining games (vs CSK and RR) by decent margins and then hope that other results go their way. Even if Knight Riders lose to Super Kings, they can still qualify with just 14. However, it's their poor Net Run Rate (NRR) of -0.479 that could come back to haunt them.

IPL 2020 Points Table Today

TEAMS P W L Points NRR Mumbai Indians 12 8 4 16 +1.186 Royal Challengers Bangalore 12 7 5 14 +0.048 Delhi Capitals 12 7 5 14 +0.030 Kings XI Punjab 12 6 6 12 -0.049 Kolkata Knight Riders 12 6 6 12 -0.479 Sunrisers Hyderabad 12 5 7 10 +0.396 Rajasthan Royals 12 5 7 10 -0.505 Chennai Super Kings 12 4 8 8 -0.602

IPL 2020 Form guide: (last 5 matches | win:loss)

CSK - The franchise has two wins from its last five games (2:3)

KKR - The team has two victories in its last five matches (2:3)

Overall, Chennai has won the IPL title thrice, while Kolkata has lifted the trophy two times. The sides faced off against each other in the 2012 final, which KKR won by five wickets after successfully chasing 191.

THE BEST PERFORMERS THIS SEASON (FROM CSK & KKR)

Most runs

1) Faf du Plessis (CSK) - 401

2) Shubman Gill (KKR) - 378

3) Eoin Morgan (KKR) - 335

4) Ambati Rayudu (CSK) - 291

5) Shane Watson (CSK) - 285

Most Wickets

1) Sam Curran (CSK) - 13

2) Varun Chakravarthy (KKR) -13

3) Deepak Chahar (CSK) - 12

4) Shardul Thakur (CSK) - 9

5) Shivam Mavi (KKR) - 7

PREDICTED PLAYING XI

Kolkata Knight Riders Predicted XI

1. Sunil Narine (Overseas)

2. Shubman Gill

3. Tom Banton (Overseas)

4. Nitish Rana

5. Dinesh Karthik (C & Wk)

6. Rahul Tripathi

7. Lockie Ferguson (Overseas)

8. Pat Cummins (Overseas)

9. Kuldeep Yadav

10. Prasidh Krishna

11. Kamlesh Nagarkoti

Chennai Super Kings Predicted XI

1. Shane Watson (Overseas)

2. Faf du Plessis (Overseas)

3. Ambati Rayudu

4. Ruturaj Gaikwad

5. M. S. Dhoni (C & Wk)

6. Ravindra Jadeja

7. Mitchell Santner (Overseas)

8. Piyush Chawla

9. Deepak Chahar

10. Sam Curran (Overseas)

11. Shardul Thakur

Squads

Chennai Super Kings: Murali Vijay, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (Captain & Wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Kedar Jadhav, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Lungi Ngidi, Karn Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Imran Tahir, Shardul Thakur, Monu Kumar, Mitchell Santner, R. Sai Kishore, N Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KM Asif

Kolkata Knight Riders: Eoin Morgan (c), Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Sunil Narine, Dinesh Karthik, Pat Cummins, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Andre Russell, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy, Rinku Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Siddhesh Lad, Tom Banton, Chris Green, M. Siddharth, Nikhil Naik and Tim Seifert

Here's a look at the current Orange and Purple Cap holders in Indian Premier League 2020:

Orange Cap: KL Rahul (Kings XI Punjab), 595 runs

Purple Cap: Kagiso Rabada (Delhi Capitals), 23 wickets

