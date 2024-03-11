Bundesliga 2023-24: Leverkusen stays firmly on course with 2-0 win over Wolfsburg

Unbeaten Bayer Leverkusen eased past 10-man VfL Wolfsburg 2-0 on Sunday to restore its 10-point lead at the top of the table and stay firmly on course for a first Bundesliga title.

Leverkusen is now unbeaten this season across all competitions, stretching its run to 36 games without defeat.

Xabi Alonso’s team is on 67 points, with champion Bayern Munich on 57 following its 8-1 demolition of Mainz 05 on Saturday. There are nine matchdays left in the season.

Florian Wirtz hit the post in the 22nd minute before the visitors went down to 10 men following a second booking for Moritz Jenz six minutes later.

Leverkusen, who had to come from two goals down to rescue a 2-2 draw at Qarabag in Azerbaijan on Thursday, showed no signs of fatigue and it did not take long for the host to make the extra man count.

Nathan Tella found enough space in the box to head in a perfect Alejandro Grimaldo cross in the 37th minute.

It was one-way traffic after the break with the Wolves defending in numbers and Leverkusen looking to seal its win with another goal.

Granit Xhaka tested Wolfsburg keeper Koen Casteels with a long-range effort in the 70th and Grimaldo and substitute Borja Iglesias also came close a little later.

Germany international Wirtz made amends for his earlier miss, volleying in their second goal in the 87th to seal their win and set a new club record with a 25th consecutive league game without defeat.