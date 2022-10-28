Pro Kabaddi 2022: Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan - Live streaming details, preview, head-to-head, squads, stats

Haryana Steelers looked solid in its previous game as they clinched a victory to make it three wins and four losses in Season 9. Meetu Sharma and Manjeet have been their go-to raiders with 58 and 51 raid points respectively. K. Prapanjan and Vinay are experienced campaigners and will look to contribute more to the team. In defence, Jaideep Dahiya and Mohit Nandal have been crucial with 21 and 18 tackle points respectively. Nitin Rawal has also played a role in defence with 14 tackle points, while Iranian Amirhossein Bastami has scored nine tackle points.
Puneri Paltan is fourth in the standings with four wins, two losses and a tie. Aslam Inamdar has been the star raider for them with 68 raid points. Mohit Goyat has played second fiddle in the attack to Inamdar with 44 raid points. Akash Shinde has also looked good in patches and has scored 15 raid points. Fazel Atrachali has been effective not just as a captain but more so as a defender with 16 tackle points. Sombir and Gaurav Khatri have also contributed in defence with 11 and 10 tackle points respectively, while all-rounder Mohammad Nabibakhsh has scored seven tackle points.
CATCH UP ON ALL THE ACTIONS OF WEEK 3 OF PKL 9 IN SPORTSTAR’S WEEKLY RECAP STREAM. CHECK OUT THIS WEEK’S ANALYSIS HERE:
HARYANA STEELERS RESULTS THIS SEASON
Lost 31-44 to Jaipur Pink Panthers
PUNERI PALTAN RESULTS SO FAR:
Beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 32-24
HEAD-TO-HEAD | Matches: 10 | | Haryana: 4 | Puneri: 6 | Tie: 0
PLAYERS TO WATCH OUT FOR:
Haryana Steelers: Meetu Sharma
Puneri Paltan: Mohit Goyat
Where can you watch Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan PKL 9?
Pro Kabaddi Season 9 will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 8:30 PM onwards on Friday, October 28.