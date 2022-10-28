Pro Kabaddi 2022: Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan - Live streaming details, preview, head-to-head, squads, stats

Haryana Steelers looked solid in its previous game as they clinched a victory to make it three wins and four losses in Season 9. Meetu Sharma and Manjeet have been their go-to raiders with 58 and 51 raid points respectively. K. Prapanjan and Vinay are experienced campaigners and will look to contribute more to the team. In defence, Jaideep Dahiya and Mohit Nandal have been crucial with 21 and 18 tackle points respectively. Nitin Rawal has also played a role in defence with 14 tackle points, while Iranian Amirhossein Bastami has scored nine tackle points.

Fazel’s Puneri has been brilliant in the last few matches. A tough match-up is on its way as they will play Haryana in the second match on Friday. | Photo Credit: PKL

Puneri Paltan is fourth in the standings with four wins, two losses and a tie. Aslam Inamdar has been the star raider for them with 68 raid points. Mohit Goyat has played second fiddle in the attack to Inamdar with 44 raid points. Akash Shinde has also looked good in patches and has scored 15 raid points. Fazel Atrachali has been effective not just as a captain but more so as a defender with 16 tackle points. Sombir and Gaurav Khatri have also contributed in defence with 11 and 10 tackle points respectively, while all-rounder Mohammad Nabibakhsh has scored seven tackle points.

CATCH UP ON ALL THE ACTIONS OF WEEK 3 OF PKL 9 IN SPORTSTAR’S WEEKLY RECAP STREAM. CHECK OUT THIS WEEK’S ANALYSIS HERE:

HARYANA STEELERS RESULTS THIS SEASON

Beat Bengal Warriors 41-33

Beat Tamil Thalaivas 27-22

Lost 31-44 to Jaipur Pink Panthers

Lost 36-38 to Dabang Delhi

Lost 32-31 to U Mumba

Lost 38-42 to Gujarat Giants

Beat Telugu Titans 43-24

PUNERI PALTAN RESULTS SO FAR:

Drew 34-34 with Patna Pirates

Lost 39-41 to Bengaluru Bulls

Lost 37-47 to Gujarat Giants

Beat U Mumba 30-28

Beat Telugu Titans 26-25

Beat Bengal Warriors 27-25

Beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 32-24

HEAD-TO-HEAD | Matches: 10 | | Haryana: 4 | Puneri: 6 | Tie: 0

PLAYERS TO WATCH OUT FOR:

Haryana Steelers: Meetu Sharma

Puneri Paltan: Mohit Goyat

Squads HARYANA STEELERS Raiders: Manjeet, Meetu, K. Prapanjan, Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsoudlou Mahalli, Rakesh Narwal, Vinay, Sushil, Manish Gulia, Lovepreet Singh, Lovepreet Singh Defenders: Jaideep Dahiya, Joginder Singh Narwal, Amirhossein Bastami, Naveen, Sunny, Monu, Harsh, Ankit, Mohit All-Rounders: Nitin Rawal PUNERI PALTAN Raiders: Aslam Mustafa Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Aditya Tushar Shinde, Akash Santosh Shinde, Pankaj Mohite, Saurabh Defenders: Fazel Atrachali, Sombir, Akash Chaudhary, Badal Taqdir Singh, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant, Alankar Kaluram Patil, Rakesh Bhalle Ram, D Mahindraprasad, Harsh Mahesh Lad, Gaurav Khatri All-Rounders: Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, Govind Gurjar, Balasaheb Shahaji Jadhav

Where can you watch Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan PKL 9?

Pro Kabaddi Season 9 will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 8:30 PM onwards on Friday, October 28.