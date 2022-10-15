Pro Kabaddi 2022: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Gujarat Giants - Live streaming details, preview, head-to-head, squads, stats

Jaipur Pink Panthers will be confident after winning their last two matches and will be keen to register a third consecutive win. Their last game saw Arjun Deshwal bag a Super 10 while skipper Sunil Kumar scored eight tackle points. Deshwal will be the Panthers’ go-to man in attack once again and he’ll be eager to have a major impact on the upcoming contest. Rahul Chaudhari with seven points in the Panthers’ last match showed what he’s capable of and he along with V Ajith Kumar are expected to support Deshwal in attack. On the defensive side of things, the Season 1 champions will be hoping that skipper Sunil Kumar as well as Sahul Kumar, Abhishek KS and Ankush can have their say on the contest.

Check out Sportstar’s week-1 recap stream of Pro Kabaddi 2022 for in-depth analysis, talking points, and team performance.

As far as Gujarat Giants go, they will be raring to return to the mat after notching up their first win of the campaign last night. Their main threat in attack will be Rakesh, who has been sensational this season and was his team’s top scorer in their last outing with 15 points. Captain Chandran Ranjit and all-rounder Parteek Dhaiya will be Rakesh’s supporting cast while raiding and they will hope to step up after underwhelming performances so far. On the defensive front, Sourav Gulia, who bagged a High 5 last night, will be a player to keep an eye on and all-rounders Arkam Shaikh and Shankar Gadai have also proven themselves while tackling, which is why opposition raiders can ignore their presence at their peril.

Rakesh HS has been in fine form and the raiding lynchpin for Gujarat Giants | Photo Credit: PKL

JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS RESULTS SO FAR:

Lost to UP Yoddhas 32-34

Beat Patna Pirates 35-30

Beat Haryana Steelers 44-31

GUJARAT GIANTS RESULTS SO FAR:

Drew 31-31 with Tamil Thalaivas

Lost 53-33 to Dabang Delhi

Beat Puneri Paltan 47-37

HEAD-TO-HEAD | Matches: 10 | Jaipur: 3 | Gujarat: 6 | Tie: 1

PLAYERS TO WATCH OUT FOR:

Jaipur Pink Panthers: Arjun Deshwal

Gujarat Giants: Rakesh

Squads JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS Raiders: Arjun Deshwal, Ajith V Kumar, Rahul Chaudhari, Bhavani Rajput, Nitin Panwar, Navneet, Devank Defenders: Sunil Kumar, Woosan KO, Sahul Kumar, Reza Mirbagheri, Abhishek KS, Ashish, Ankush, Deepak Singh, Lucky Sharma, Nitin Chandel, Marimuthu Kamaraj All-Rounders: Rahul Gorakh Dhanawade GUJARAT GIANTS Raiders: Dong Geon Lee, Chandran Ranjit, Pardeep Kumar, Rakesh, Mahendra Ganesh Rajput, Rohit Kumar, Purna Singh, Sawin, Sonu, Gaurav Chhikara, Parteek Dhaiya, Sohit, Sonu Singh, Mohammad Ghorbani Defenders: Rinku Narwal, Sandeep Kandola, Baldev Singh, Ujjval Singh, Kapil, Sourav Gulia, Manuj, Vijay Thangadurai, All-Rounders: Shankar Gadai, Arkam Shaikh, Rohan Singh, Prateek Dhaiya

Where can you watch Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Gujarat Giants PKL 9?

Pro Kabaddi Season 9 will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 7:30 PM onwards on Saturday.