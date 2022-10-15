PKL 2022 Top Raider, Most Super 10s: Score table updated after Gujarat Giants vs Puneri Paltan

Pro Kabaddi season 9 got underway at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru on October 7.

Gujarat Giants won its first match of the season on Friday, defeating Puneri Paltan 47-37 at Bengaluru’s Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium. Rakesh was the main talking point in the Gujarat team, scoring 15 points and surpassing Naveen Kumar for the most raid points in the season with 42.

Naveen Kumar, the star raider who already made a hat-trick of super 10s in the first three games of Pro Kabaddi season 9, is currently in second place with 41 points in three games.

Naveen, the captain of Dabang Delhi, became the fastest player in PKL history by racking up 700 career raid points in just 64 games. Arjun Deshwal completes the top three with 39 points in three games and two super tens.

MATCHES ON OCTOBER 14, FRIDAY:

TAMIL THALAIVAS VS U MUMBA

HARYANA STEELERS VS JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS

GUJARAT GIANTS VS PUNERI PALTAN

