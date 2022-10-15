PKL

PKL 2022 Top Raider, Most Super 10s: Score table updated after Gujarat Giants vs Puneri Paltan

PKL 2022: Here are the updated most raiding points list of the ninth season of the Pro Kabaddi League.

Team Sportstar
15 October, 2022 15:17 IST
Rakesh has been on a roll in the PKL 9, and he scored his hat-trick of super 10 of the season to surpass Naveen Kumar and move to the top of the chart for most raid points.

Pro Kabaddi season 9 got underway at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru on October 7.

Gujarat Giants won its first match of the season on Friday, defeating Puneri Paltan 47-37 at Bengaluru’s Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium. Rakesh was the main talking point in the Gujarat team, scoring 15 points and surpassing Naveen Kumar for the most raid points in the season with 42.

Naveen Kumar, the star raider who already made a hat-trick of super 10s in the first three games of Pro Kabaddi season 9, is currently in second place with 41 points in three games.

Naveen, the captain of Dabang Delhi, became the fastest player in PKL history by racking up 700 career raid points in just 64 games. Arjun Deshwal completes the top three with 39 points in three games and two super tens.

The rankings was updated after the Gujarat Giants and Puneri Paltan match on Friday, October 14.

