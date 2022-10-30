PKL

Pro Kabaddi 2022: Tamil Thalaivas vs Dabang Delhi - Live streaming details, preview, head-to-head, squads, stats

Pro Kabaddi 2022: Tamil Thalaivas takes on Bengaluru Bulls in the 2nd match of October 30 on Sunday. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the fixture.

30 October, 2022 16:46 IST
Tamil Thalaivas will be feeling confident after beginning the Pune leg with a win. The Thalaivas currently find themselves 11th in the Pro Kabaddi Season 9 standings and need to string together back-to-back wins to climb up the points table. Young Narender has been the team’s main raider and has 61 raid points to show for his efforts. However, he’ll need more support from the rest of his teammates in attack if the Thalaivas want to start winning consistently. On the defensive front, Sahil Gulia with 19 tackle points has been their top tackler, while skipper Sagar and M. Abishek have also chipped in with 16 and 12 tackle points respectively.

Tamil Thalaivas will be looking to repeat last match’s performance and continue its good form.

Tamil Thalaivas will be looking to repeat last match’s performance and continue its good form. | Photo Credit: PKL

Meanwhile, Dabang Delhi K.C. will be reeling after three consecutive losses knocked them off the top spot in the standings. They will be eager to get out of this slump against the Thalaivas and history is very much on their side as the defending champions are yet to lose a game in vivo PKL against their opponents on Sunday. They boast the likes of Naveen Kumar (107 raid points), Ashu Malik (43 raid points) and Manjeet (38 raid points) in a solid attack, while their defence features players like Krishan (24 tackle points), Vishal (21 tackle points) and Ravi Kumar (15 tackle points).

Dabang Delhi will need to strategies well against Tamil Thalaivas to end its three match losing streak.

Dabang Delhi will need to strategies well against Tamil Thalaivas to end its three match losing streak. | Photo Credit: PKL

CATCH UP ON ALL THE ACTIONS OF WEEK 3 OF PKL 9 IN SPORTSTAR’S WEEKLY RECAP STREAM. CHECK OUT THIS WEEK’S ANALYSIS HERE:

TAMIL THALAIVAS RESULTS SO FAR

Drew 31-31 vs Gujarat Giants

Lost 22-27 vs Haryana Steelers

Lost 32-39 vs U Mumba

Beat Patna Pirates 33-32

Lost 28-45 to Bengaluru Bulls

Lost 24-41 to UP Yoddhas

Beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 38-27

DABANG DELHI RESULTS SO FAR

Beat U Mumba 41-27

Beat Gujarat Giants 53-33

Beat UP Yoddhas 44-42

Beat Telugu Titans 46-26

Beat Haryana Steelers 38-36

Lost 33-37 to Patna Pirates

Lost 30-35 to Bengal Warriors

Lost 43-47 to Bengaluru Bulls

HEAD-TO-HEAD | Matches: 6 | Tamil: 0 | Delhi: 5 | Tie: 1

PLAYERS TO WATCH OUT FOR:

Tamil Thalaivas: Narender

Dabang Delhi: Naveen Kumar

Squads
TAMIL THALAIVAS
Raiders: Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, Ajinkya Ashok Pawar, Sachin, Himanshu Narwal, Himanshu Singh, Narender.
Defenders: Sagar, Ankit, M Abhishek, Ashish, Md. Arif Rabbani, Himanshu, Mohit, Sahil Gulia, Arpit Saroha.
All-Rounders: Visvanath V, Thanushan Laxmamoha, K Abhimanyu.
DABANG DELHI
Raiders: Naveen Kumar, Manjeet, Ashu Malik, Ashish Narwal, Suraj Panwar
Defenders: Ravi Kumar, Sandeep Dhull, Amit Hooda, Vishal, Anil Kumar, Monu, Dipak, Krishan, Vinay Kumar, Vijay, Mohammad Liton Ali, Aakash
All-rounders: Vijay, Tejas Patil, Reza Katoulinezhad

Where can you watch Tamil Thalaivas vs Dabang Delhi PKL 9?

Pro Kabaddi Season 9 will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 8:30 PM onwards on Sunday, October 30.

