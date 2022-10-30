Pro Kabaddi 2022: Tamil Thalaivas vs Dabang Delhi - Live streaming details, preview, head-to-head, squads, stats

Meanwhile, Dabang Delhi K.C. will be reeling after three consecutive losses knocked them off the top spot in the standings. They will be eager to get out of this slump against the Thalaivas and history is very much on their side as the defending champions are yet to lose a game in vivo PKL against their opponents on Sunday. They boast the likes of Naveen Kumar (107 raid points), Ashu Malik (43 raid points) and Manjeet (38 raid points) in a solid attack, while their defence features players like Krishan (24 tackle points), Vishal (21 tackle points) and Ravi Kumar (15 tackle points).
CATCH UP ON ALL THE ACTIONS OF WEEK 3 OF PKL 9 IN SPORTSTAR’S WEEKLY RECAP STREAM. CHECK OUT THIS WEEK’S ANALYSIS HERE:
TAMIL THALAIVAS RESULTS SO FAR
Lost 22-27 vs Haryana Steelers
Beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 38-27
DABANG DELHI RESULTS SO FAR
HEAD-TO-HEAD | Matches: 6 | Tamil: 0 | Delhi: 5 | Tie: 1
PLAYERS TO WATCH OUT FOR:
Tamil Thalaivas: Narender
Dabang Delhi: Naveen Kumar
Where can you watch Tamil Thalaivas vs Dabang Delhi PKL 9?
Pro Kabaddi Season 9 will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 8:30 PM onwards on Sunday, October 30.