Pro Kabaddi 2022: Tamil Thalaivas vs Dabang Delhi - Live streaming details, preview, head-to-head, squads, stats

Pro Kabaddi 2022: Tamil Thalaivas takes on Bengaluru Bulls in the 2nd match of October 30 on Sunday. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the fixture.

Tamil Thalaivas will be feeling confident after beginning the Pune leg with a win. The Thalaivas currently find themselves 11th in the Pro Kabaddi Season 9 standings and need to string together back-to-back wins to climb up the points table. Young Narender has been the team’s main raider and has 61 raid points to show for his efforts. However, he’ll need more support from the rest of his teammates in attack if the Thalaivas want to start winning consistently. On the defensive front, Sahil Gulia with 19 tackle points has been their top tackler, while skipper Sagar and M. Abishek have also chipped in with 16 and 12 tackle points respectively.

