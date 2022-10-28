Pro Kabaddi 2022: Tamil Thalaivas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers - Live streaming details, preview, head-to-head, squads, stats

Tamil Thalaivas is in the 11th spot in the standings with a win, four losses and a tie so far. The Thalaivas lack experience in the offence as debutant Narender has been its strike raider with 48 raid points. Himanshu Singh and Himanshu have played their part with 19 and 13 raid points respectively and they will look to contribute more often. Sahil Gulia has been the pick of their defenders with 17 tackle points and he has been assisted well by his skipper Sagar, who has scored 14 tackle points. M. Abishek has also chipped in with nine tackle points and he will be hoping to add more points to his tally in the coming games.
On the other hand, Jaipur Pink Panthers has played some quality kabaddi and are in the second position on the points table with five wins and two losses. Arjun Deshwal has been the top raider for the Panthers with 72 raid points. Rahul Chaudhari and V Ajith Kumar have chipped in with 25 and 21 raid points respectively and they will look to improve their numbers in the coming game. As far as defence is concerned, Sunil Kumar and Ankush have worked well in tandem for the Panthers with 25 and 23 tackle points respectively. Sahul Kumar has also been an asset in defence with 14 tackle points to show for his efforts.
CATCH UP ON ALL THE ACTIONS OF WEEK 3 OF PKL 9 IN SPORTSTAR’S WEEKLY RECAP STREAM. CHECK OUT THIS WEEK’S ANALYSIS HERE:
TAMIL THALAIVAS RESULTS SO FAR:
Lost 22-27 vs Haryana Steelers
JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS RESULTS SO FAR
Lost to 24-32 to Puneri Paltan
HEAD-TO-HEAD | Matches: 6 | Tamil: 1 | Jaipur: 3 | Tie: 2
PLAYERS TO WATCH OUT FOR:
Tamil Thalaivas: Himanshu
Jaipur Pink Panthers: Arjun Deshwal
Where can you watch Tamil Thalaivas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers PKL 9?
Pro Kabaddi Season 9 will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 7:30 PM onwards on Friday, October 28.