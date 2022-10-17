Pro Kabaddi 2022: Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates - Live streaming details, preview, head-to-head, squads, stats

Tamil Thalaivas will be eager to pick up their first win of the season after enduring two losses and a tie in their first three matches of the campaign. Narender has been the team’s top raider so far having scored 28 raid points, including two Super 10s. However, a lack of support in attack has held back the Thalaivas with Himanhsu being their next-best raider with seven raid points. Needless to say, they will need to do more in attack, while Sagar and Sahil Gulia will be expected to lead their defense. Sagar has nine tackle points this season, while Gulia has eight. M. Abishek has also scored six tackle points and will have a role to play against the Pirates.

Like Tamil Thalaivas, Patna Pirates are yet to win this season having lost thrice and tied their other match. The three-time champions have struggled to perform as a cohesive unit with both their raiders and defenders capable of doing much better. Their lead raider Sachin has contributed well with 34 raid points and he’s been backed by Rohit Gulia, who has scored 23 raid points. However, they will need more support in attack from the likes of Vishwas S and Abdul Insamam for a change in fortunes in terms of results. Defensively, the Pirates haven’t managed to stamp their authority and will need to do better. Sunil with 12 tackle points so far has played his part but he needs help from players like Mohammadreza Chiyaneh and Neeraj Kumar, both of whom haven’t been at their best this season.

TAMIL THALAIVAS RESULTS SO FAR:

Drew 31-31 vs Gujarat Giants

Lost 22-27 vs Haryana Steelers

Lost 32-39 vs U Mumba

PATNA PIRATES RESULTS SO FAR

Drew 34-34 with Puneri Paltan

Lost 35-30 to Jaipur Pink Panthers

Lost 30-21 to Telugu Titans

Lost 26-54 to Bengal Warriors

HEAD-TO-HEAD | Matches: 10 | Tamil: 2 | Patna: 6 | Tie: 2

PLAYERS TO WATCH OUT FOR:

Tamil Thalaivas: Narender

Patna Pirates: Sachin

Squads TAMIL THALAIVAS Raiders: Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, Ajinkya Ashok Pawar, Sachin, Himanshu Narwal, Himanshu Singh, Narender. Defenders: Sagar, Ankit, M Abhishek, Ashish, Md. Arif Rabbani, Himanshu, Mohit, Sahil Gulia, Arpit Saroha. All-Rounders: Visvanath V, Thanushan Laxmamoha, K Abhimanyu. PATNA PIRATES Raiders: Sachin, Sushil Gulia, Vishwas S, Anand Surendra Tomar, Ranjit Venkatramana Naik, Anuj Kumar, Monu, Rohit, Sukesh Hegde Defenders: Neeraj Kumar, Sunil, Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj, Naveen Sharma, Manish, Shivam Chaudhari All-Rounders: Rohit Gulia, Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh, Sajin Chandrasekar, Abdul Insamam S, Daniel Omondi Odhiambo, Sagar Kumar

Where can you watch Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates PKL 9?

Pro Kabaddi Season 9 will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 7:30 PM onwards on Monday.