Pro Kabaddi 2022: Telugu Titans vs Gujarat Giants - Live streaming details, preview, head-to-head, squads, stats

Rooted at the bottom of the standings with just one win and six losses, it’s safe to say that Telugu Titans need positive results soon if they are to turn around their campaign. The Titans have struggled to produce their best in both attack and defence. Their attacking trio of Siddharth Desai, Vinay and Monu Goyat have managed 35, 32 and 28 raid points respectively. Needless to say, they need to step up in the upcoming games and their defence needs to improve as well. Vishal Bhardwaj with 11 tackle points has been their best defender, while Surjeet Singh has managed 10 tackle points. The likes of Vijay Kumar and Parvesh Bhainswal also need to up their defensive game.

Gujarat Giants, playing without its captain, Chandran Ranjit, will look to come back in winning ways. | Photo Credit: PKL

Gujarat Giants, meanwhile, has had an inconsistent campaign so far with three wins, three losses and a tie. The Giants’ Rakesh has set the mat ablaze this season with the quality performances that’s seen him score 90 raid points already. While he’s been supported by Chandran Ranjit (35 raid points) and Parteek Dhaiya (20 raid points), most of the attacking onus rests on Rakesh’s shoulders. As far as the defence goes, Sourav Gulia has been their top performer with 18 tackle points. Arkam Shaikh and Shankar Gadai have been their next-best defensive performers with 13 and nine tackle points respectively.

CATCH UP ON ALL THE ACTIONS OF WEEK 3 OF PKL 9 IN SPORTSTAR’S WEEKLY RECAP STREAM. CHECK OUT THIS WEEK’S ANALYSIS HERE:

TELUGU TITANS RESULTS SO FAR:

Lost 34-29 to Bengaluru Bulls

Lost 25-45 to Bengal Warriors

Beat Patna Pirates 30-21

Lost 26-46 to Dabang Delhi

Lost 25-26 to Puneri Paltan

Lost 27-51 to Jaipur Pink Panthers

Lost 24-43 to Haryana Steelers

GUJARAT GIANTS RESULTS SO FAR:

Drew 31-31 with Tamil Thalaivas

Lost 53-33 to Dabang Delhi

Beat Puneri Paltan 47-37

Lost 18-25 to Jaipur Pink Panthers

Beat UP Yoddhas 51-45

Beat Haryana Steelers 42-38

Lost 29-37 to U Mumba

HEAD-TO-HEAD | Matches: 6 | Telugu: 1 | Gujarat: 5 | Tie: 0

PLAYERS TO WATCH OUT FOR:

Telugu Titans: Siddharth Desai

Gujarat Giants: Parteek Dahiya

Squads TELUGU TITANS Raiders: Abhishek Singh, Monu Goyat, Siddharth Sirish Desai, Rajnish, Ankit Beniwal, Vinay. Defenders: Surjeet Singh, Parvesh Bhainswal, Vishal Bhardwaj, Adarsh T, Ravinder Pahal, Vijay Kumar, Mohit, Mohit Pahal. Muhammed Shihas S, Palla Ramakrishna, Prince D, Ankit, Nitin. All-Rounders: Mohsen Maghsoudlou Jafari, K Hanumanthu, Hamid Mirzaei Nader, Ravinder. GUJARAT GIANTS Raiders: Dong Geon Lee, Chandran Ranjit, Pardeep Kumar, Rakesh, Mahendra Ganesh Rajput, Rohit Kumar, Purna Singh, Sawin, Sonu, Gaurav Chhikara, Parteek Dhaiya, Sohit, Sonu Singh, Mohammad Ghorbani Defenders: Rinku Narwal, Sandeep Kandola, Baldev Singh, Ujjval Singh, Kapil, Sourav Gulia, Manuj, Vijay Thangadurai, All-Rounders: Shankar Gadai, Arkam Shaikh, Rohan Singh, Parteek Dhaiya

Where can you watch Telugu Titans vs Gujarat Giants PKL 9?

Pro Kabaddi Season 9 will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 8:30 PM onwards on Saturday, October 29.