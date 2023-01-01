More Sports

2022- Year in Sports: The best and worst of sports moments, revisited

Here is a look back at the best and worst moments in sports in 2022.

Team Sportstar
01 January, 2023 22:31 IST
01 January, 2023 22:31 IST
Here’s a recap of the best and worst in sports from the year gone by. 

Here’s a recap of the best and worst in sports from the year gone by.  | Photo Credit:

Here is a look back at the best and worst moments in sports in 2022.

2022 was a packed year in sports which saw a exciting highs and tumultuous lows across the spectrum.

The sporting world saw some remarkable victories and stories of success and a few disappointing lows. We got debutants who took the stage by storm and lost a number of beloved stars.

Here’s a recap of the best and worst in sports from the year gone by.

JANUARY - Djokovic’s deportation, history for Barty and Nadal, England reduced to Ashes - Check out the full recap of sports events, news and achievements here.

2022, The Year In Sports: From Novak Djokovic being detained in Australia to Rafael Nadal winning his 21st Grand Slam, here is a look at the top sporting moments from January.

2022, The Year In Sports: From Novak Djokovic being detained in Australia to Rafael Nadal winning his 21st Grand Slam, here is a look at the top sporting moments from January. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

FEBRUARY- Ishan Kishan’s jackpot, Indian presence at Winter Olympics, China’s historic triumph- Check out the full recap of sports events, news and achievements here.

2022, The Year In Sports: From Ishan Kishan being the second most expensive Indian player to be sold in the IPL auction 2022 to Russian football clubs and national teams suspended by FIFA and UEFA, here is a look at the top sporting moments from February.

2022, The Year In Sports: From Ishan Kishan being the second most expensive Indian player to be sold in the IPL auction 2022 to Russian football clubs and national teams suspended by FIFA and UEFA, here is a look at the top sporting moments from February.

MARCH - Marsh,Warne deaths shock the world; Australia returns to Pakistan after 25 years -Check out the full recap of sports events, news and achievements here.

2022, The Year In Sports: From Shane Warne’s death to Iran denying women entry to a football stadium, here is a look at the top sporting moments from January.

2022, The Year In Sports: From Shane Warne’s death to Iran denying women entry to a football stadium, here is a look at the top sporting moments from January.

APRIL - A record title for Lanning’s Australia, Real Madrid’s dominance continues, a new dawn for Man United and England men’s cricket -Check out the full recap of sports events, news and achievements here.

2022, The Year In Sports: From Real Madrid winning a record-extending 35th La Liga title to the Australia women’s cricket team stamping its dominance by beating England in the World Cup final, here is a look at the top sporting moments from April.

2022, The Year In Sports: From Real Madrid winning a record-extending 35th La Liga title to the Australia women’s cricket team stamping its dominance by beating England in the World Cup final, here is a look at the top sporting moments from April.

MAY - India’s maiden Thomas Cup triumph, many football titles defended, US Soccer’s Equal Pay call, Symonds dies in car accident -Check out the full recap of sports events, news and achievements here.

2022, The Year In Sports: From Real Madrid securing a record-extending 14th Champions League title to India lifting its maiden Thomas Cup crown, here is a look at the top sporting moments from May.

2022, The Year In Sports: From Real Madrid securing a record-extending 14th Champions League title to India lifting its maiden Thomas Cup crown, here is a look at the top sporting moments from May.

JUNE- Ledecky continues dominance, Ronaldo gets legal reprieve, Argentina beats Italy, Mithali Raj bids goodbye- Check out the full recap of sports events, news and achievements here.

2022, The Year In Sports: From Rafael Nadal’s record-extending 22nd Grand Slam to Mithali Raj’s retirement, here is a look at the top sporting moments from June.

2022, The Year In Sports: From Rafael Nadal’s record-extending 22nd Grand Slam to Mithali Raj’s retirement, here is a look at the top sporting moments from June.

JULY - Swiatek’s streak ends, Djokovic wins No.21, Lewandowski moves to Barcelona, history again for Neeraj Chopra - Check out the full recap of sports events, news and achievements here.

2022, The Year In Sports: From Mirabai Chanu’s CWG 2022 gold to Novak Djokovic’s Wimbledon triumph, here is a look at the top sporting moments from July.

2022, The Year In Sports: From Mirabai Chanu’s CWG 2022 gold to Novak Djokovic’s Wimbledon triumph, here is a look at the top sporting moments from July.

AUGUST - India wins big at Commonwealth Games, FIFA ban stumps India, Neeraj’s Diamond League triumph - Check out the full recap of sports events, news and achievements here.

2022, The Year In Sports: From India’s performance at the Commonwealth Games 2022 to Serena Williams saying she is “evolving away from tennis”, here is a look at the top sporting moments from August.

2022, The Year In Sports: From India’s performance at the Commonwealth Games 2022 to Serena Williams saying she is “evolving away from tennis”, here is a look at the top sporting moments from August.

SEPTEMBER - Federer and Jhulan retire, Kalyan Chaubey wins AIFF president polls, Pogba’s dramatic scandal, Alcaraz becomes youngest world no 1 -Check out the full recap of sports events, news and achievements here.

2022, The Year In Sports: From Roger Federer and Jhulan Goswami’s retirement to Neeraj becoming the first Indian to win the Diamond League title, here is a look at the top sporting moments from September.

2022, The Year In Sports: From Roger Federer and Jhulan Goswami’s retirement to Neeraj becoming the first Indian to win the Diamond League title, here is a look at the top sporting moments from September.

OCTOBER - Binny replaces Ganguly as BCCI top dog, Ballon d’Or for Benzema and Putellas, Halep in doping net, Spain defends U-17 World title -Check out the full recap of sports events, news and achievements here.

NOVEMBER - England and Andrade’s historic world titles, Ronaldo’s Piers Morgan interview, FIFA World Cup begins - Check out the full recap of sports events, news and achievements here.

2022, The Year In Sports: From Indian athletes’ increasing drug abuse to England winning T20 World Cup, here is a look at the top sporting moments from November.

2022, The Year In Sports: From Indian athletes’ increasing drug abuse to England winning T20 World Cup, here is a look at the top sporting moments from November.

DECEMBER - Pele no more, Argentina wins World Cup, Ronaldo moves to Saudi Arabia, Rishabh Pant’s scary accident, big money spent in IPL auction - Check out the full recap of sports events, news and achievements here.

2022, The Year In Sports: From Argentina’s first FIFA World Cup win in 36 years to Pele’s passing away, here is a look at the top sporting moments from December.

2022, The Year In Sports: From Argentina’s first FIFA World Cup win in 36 years to Pele’s passing away, here is a look at the top sporting moments from December.

Read more stories on More Sports.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
Videos

NBA: Curry’s Golden State Warriors beats LeBron’s Lakers on opening night

Ram Baboo - From waiting tables to race walk national record

What is pickleball - the phenomenon taking over New York

Slide shows

Daughters day 2021: Famous sports personalities and their daughters

Independence Day: Tracking 75 glorious moments in Indian sports, Part 2

Independence Day: Tracking 75 glorious moments in Indian sports, Part 1

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us