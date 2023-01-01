2022- Year in Sports: The best and worst of sports moments, revisited

2022 was a packed year in sports which saw a exciting highs and tumultuous lows across the spectrum.
The sporting world saw some remarkable victories and stories of success and a few disappointing lows. We got debutants who took the stage by storm and lost a number of beloved stars.
Here’s a recap of the best and worst in sports from the year gone by.
JANUARY - Djokovic's deportation, history for Barty and Nadal, England reduced to Ashes
FEBRUARY- Ishan Kishan's jackpot, Indian presence at Winter Olympics, China's historic triumph
MARCH - Marsh,Warne deaths shock the world; Australia returns to Pakistan after 25 years
APRIL - A record title for Lanning's Australia, Real Madrid's dominance continues, a new dawn for Man United and England men's cricket
MAY - India's maiden Thomas Cup triumph, many football titles defended, US Soccer's Equal Pay call, Symonds dies in car accident
JUNE- Ledecky continues dominance, Ronaldo gets legal reprieve, Argentina beats Italy, Mithali Raj bids goodbye
JULY - Swiatek's streak ends, Djokovic wins No.21, Lewandowski moves to Barcelona, history again for Neeraj Chopra
AUGUST - India wins big at Commonwealth Games, FIFA ban stumps India, Neeraj's Diamond League triumph
SEPTEMBER - Federer and Jhulan retire, Kalyan Chaubey wins AIFF president polls, Pogba's dramatic scandal, Alcaraz becomes youngest world no 1
OCTOBER - Binny replaces Ganguly as BCCI top dog, Ballon d'Or for Benzema and Putellas, Halep in doping net, Spain defends U-17 World title
NOVEMBER - England and Andrade's historic world titles, Ronaldo's Piers Morgan interview, FIFA World Cup begins
DECEMBER - Pele no more, Argentina wins World Cup, Ronaldo moves to Saudi Arabia, Rishabh Pant's scary accident, big money spent in IPL auction