2022, The Year in Sports: May recall

From Real Madrid securing a record-extending 14th Champions League title to India lifting its maiden Thomas Cup crown, here is a look at the top sporting moments from May.
May 8: Three in a row for Chelsea Women
Chelsea won the Women’s Super League with a brilliant 4-2 come-from-behind win over Manchester United, featuring two stunning volleys from Sam Kerr to secure its third straight league title and fifth in seven years. REPORT
May 7: Sable sets the pace
India’s Avinash Sable broke a 30-year-old record of Bahadur Prasad in 5000m, setting a new national record with a timing of 13:25.65 at the Sound Running Track meet in San Juan Capistrano, USA. REPORT
May 10: Yarraji registers national record
Jyothi Yarraji won gold in Cyprus in the 100m hurdles with a time of 13.23 and also finally secured the national record. REPORT
May 12: McCullum named England coach
Brendon McCullum was named as the England men’s Test coach. The former Kiwi skipper faced New Zealand in his first assignment. REPORT
May 14: A first in 16 years for Liverpool
A 6-5 victory over Chelsea on penalties in the final produced Liverpool’s first FA Cup triumph since 2006 and kept it in contention for, potentially if unlikely, a quadruple of trophies. REPORT
May 14: Gokulam Kerala retains I-League title
Gokulam Kerala FC retained the I-League crown in style by beating the home favourite Mohammedan Sporting 2-1 in the concluding round of the tournament, which was played in front of a vociferous 47,000 supporters at the giant Salt Lake Stadium. REPORT
May 15: Symonds dies in car accident
Former Australian Test cricketer and two-time World Cup winner Andrew Symonds died following a car accident in Queensland. REPORT
May 15: Indian badminton scripts historic win
India won its maiden Thomas Cup title on Sunday, beating 14-time champion Indonesia 3-0 in the final in Bangkok. REPORT
May 18: US Soccer emerges trendsetter
The US Soccer Federation reached milestone agreements to pay its men’s and women’s teams equally, making the American national governing body the first in the sport to promise both sexes matching money. REPORT
May 19: Nikhat wins world title
Nikhat Zareen gave a dazzling performance to beat Thai Olympian Jutamas Jitpong 5-0 and become the fifth Indian woman to win a World title at Istanbul. REPORT
May 20: Wimbledon stripped of ranking points
The women’s and men’s professional tennis tours decided not to award ranking points for Wimbledon this year because of the All England Club’s ban on players from Russia and Belarus over the invasion of Ukraine. REPORT
May 22: City wins Premier League
Manchester City clinched a sixth Premier League title in 11 seasons by scoring three times in five minutes to come from behind to beat Aston Villa 3-2 in the finale to avoid being toppled by challenger Liverpool. REPORT
May 22: AC Milan clinches Serie A title
AC Milan won the Serie A title with a comprehensive 3-0 win at Sassuolo on the final day of the season. REPORT
May 22: Lyon extends Women’s Champions League record
Lyon beat defending champion and favourite Barcelona 3-1 to earn a record-extending eighth Women’s Champions League trophy. REPORT
May 29: Real Madrid wins 14th Champions League crown
Real Madrid secured a record-extending 14th European Cup when it beat Liverpool 1-0 in a Champions League final delayed for more than half an hour after police tried to stop people trying to force their way into the Stade de France. REPORT