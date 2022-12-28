2022, The Year in Sports: May recall

From Real Madrid securing a record-extending 14th Champions League title to India lifting its maiden Thomas Cup crown, here is a look at the top sporting moments from May.

May 8: Three in a row for Chelsea Women

Chelsea won the Women’s Super League with a brilliant 4-2 come-from-behind win over Manchester United, featuring two stunning volleys from Sam Kerr to secure its third straight league title and fifth in seven years. REPORT

May 7: Sable sets the pace

India’s Avinash Sable broke a 30-year-old record of Bahadur Prasad in 5000m, setting a new national record with a timing of 13:25.65 at the Sound Running Track meet in San Juan Capistrano, USA. REPORT

2022, The Year in Sports: April recall

May 10: Yarraji registers national record

Jyothi Yarraji won gold in Cyprus in the 100m hurdles with a time of 13.23 and also finally secured the national record. REPORT

May 12: McCullum named England coach

Brendon McCullum was named as the England men’s Test coach. The former Kiwi skipper faced New Zealand in his first assignment. REPORT

May 14: A first in 16 years for Liverpool

A 6-5 victory over Chelsea on penalties in the final produced Liverpool’s first FA Cup triumph since 2006 and kept it in contention for, potentially if unlikely, a quadruple of trophies. REPORT

Curtis Jones of Liverpool celebrates with The FA Cup Trophy with teammates. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

May 14: Gokulam Kerala retains I-League title

Gokulam Kerala FC retained the I-League crown in style by beating the home favourite Mohammedan Sporting 2-1 in the concluding round of the tournament, which was played in front of a vociferous 47,000 supporters at the giant Salt Lake Stadium. REPORT

May 15: Symonds dies in car accident

Former Australian Test cricketer and two-time World Cup winner Andrew Symonds died following a car accident in Queensland. REPORT

2022, The Year In Sports: March recall

May 15: Indian badminton scripts historic win

India won its maiden Thomas Cup title on Sunday, beating 14-time champion Indonesia 3-0 in the final in Bangkok. REPORT

India‘s Satwiksairaj Rankireddy (left) and Chirag Shetty react after winning over Indonesia’s Kevin Sanjaya and Mohammad Ahsan during their men’s double final badminton match at Thomas & Uber Cup in Bangkok, Thailand. | Photo Credit: AP

May 18: US Soccer emerges trendsetter

The US Soccer Federation reached milestone agreements to pay its men’s and women’s teams equally, making the American national governing body the first in the sport to promise both sexes matching money. REPORT

May 19: Nikhat wins world title

Nikhat Zareen gave a dazzling performance to beat Thai Olympian Jutamas Jitpong 5-0 and become the fifth Indian woman to win a World title at Istanbul. REPORT

India’s Nikhat Zareen (centre) along with other medallists of the 52kg category of the 12th IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships in Istanbul. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

May 20: Wimbledon stripped of ranking points

The women’s and men’s professional tennis tours decided not to award ranking points for Wimbledon this year because of the All England Club’s ban on players from Russia and Belarus over the invasion of Ukraine. REPORT

2022, The Year In Sports: February recall

May 22: City wins Premier League

Manchester City clinched a sixth Premier League title in 11 seasons by scoring three times in five minutes to come from behind to beat Aston Villa 3-2 in the finale to avoid being toppled by challenger Liverpool. REPORT

Manchester City captain Fernandinho lifts the Premier League trophy and celebrates with the squad. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

May 22: AC Milan clinches Serie A title

AC Milan won the Serie A title with a comprehensive 3-0 win at Sassuolo on the final day of the season. REPORT

2022, The Year In Sports: January recall

May 22: Lyon extends Women’s Champions League record

Lyon beat defending champion and favourite Barcelona 3-1 to earn a record-extending eighth Women’s Champions League trophy. REPORT

May 29: Real Madrid wins 14th Champions League crown

Real Madrid secured a record-extending 14th European Cup when it beat Liverpool 1-0 in a Champions League final delayed for more than half an hour after police tried to stop people trying to force their way into the Stade de France. REPORT