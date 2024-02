Sports schedule, February 2024: U19 Cricket World Cup, AFC Asian Cup, Prime Volleyball League, UCL and more

CRICKET

February 1: Zimbabwe Women vs Ireland Women, 4th T20I- Harare

February 2: India vs England, 2nd Test - Visakhapatnam

February 2: Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Only Test - Colombo

February 2: Australia vs West Indies, 1st ODI - Melbourne

February 2: Zimbabwe Women vs Ireland Women, 5th T20I- Harare

February 3: Australia Women vs South Africa Women, 1st ODI - Adelaide

February 4: Australia vs West Indies, 2nd ODI - Sydney

February 4: New Zealand vs South Africa, 1st Test - Mount Maunganui

February 6: Australia vs West Indies, 3rd ODI - Canberra

February 7: Australia Women vs South Africa Women, 2nd ODI - Sydney

February 9: Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, 1st ODI - Palekella

February 9: Australia vs West Indies, 1st T20I - Hobart

February 10: Australia Women vs South Africa Women, 3rd ODI - Sydney

February 11: Australia vs West Indies, 2nd T20I - Adelaide

February 11: Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, 2nd ODI - Palekella

February 13: Australia vs West Indies, 3rd T20I - Perth

February 13: New Zealand vs South Africa, 2nd Test - Hamilton

February 14: Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, 3rd ODI - Palekella

February 15: India vs England, 3rd Test - Rajkot

February 15: Australia Women vs South Africa Women, Only Test - Perth

February 17: Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, 1st T20I - Dambulla

February 19: Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, 2nd T20I - Dambulla

February 21: Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, 3rd T20I - Dambulla

February 21: New Zealand vs Australia - 1st T20I - Wellington

February 23: New Zealand vs Australia - 2nd T20I - Auckland

February 23: India vs England, 4th Test - Ranchi

February 25: New Zealand vs Australia - 3rd T20I - Auckland

February 28: Afghanistan vs Ireland, Only Test - Abu Dhabi

February 29: New Zealand vs Australia - 1st Test - Wellington

ICC U-19 Men’s Cricket World Cup

Here’s the complete schedule of the remainder of the ICC U-19 Men’s Cricket Word Cup.

The final is set to be played on February 11 at Willowmoore Park, Benoni

FOOTBALL

Premier League (Select Fixtures)

February 1: Liverpool vs Chelsea

February 2: West Ham vs Bournemouth

February 2: Wolves vs Manchester United

February 3: Everton vs Tottenham

February 3: Brighton vs Crystal Palace

February 3: Sheffield United vs Aston Villa

February 4: Manchester United vs West Ham

February 4: Chelsea vs Wolves

February 4: Arsenal vs Liverpool

February 6: Brentford vs Manchester City

February 10: Manchester City vs Everton

February 10: Tottenham vs Brighton

February 10: Liverpool vs Burnely

February 11: West Ham vs Arsenal

February 11: Aston Villa v s Manchester United

February 13: Crystal Palace vs Chelsea

February 17: Brentford vs Liverpool

February 17: Burnley vs Arsenal

February 17: Tottenham vs Wolves

February 17: Manchester City vs Chelsea

February 21: Manchester City vs Brentford

February 24: Manchester United vs Fulham

February 24: Bournemouth vs Manchester City

February 25: Arsenal vs Newcastle

EFL CUP FINAL

February 25: Chelsea vs Liverpool - Wembley

La Liga (Select Fixtures)

February 3: Alaves vs Barcelona

February 4: Girona vs Real Sociedad

February 5: Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid

February 10: Real Madrid vs Girona

February 11: Sevilla vs Atletico Madrid

February 12: Barcelona vs Granada

February 17: Atletico Madrid vs Las Palmas

February 17: Celta Vigo vs Barcelona

February 24: Barcelona vs Getafe

February 25: Almeria vs Atletico Madrid

February 26: Real Madrid vs Sevilla

Serie A (Select Fixtures)

February 4: Atalanta vs Lazio

February 5: Inter vs Juventus

February 6: Roma vs Cagliari

February 10: Roma vs Inter

February 12: Milan vs Napoli

February 13: Juventus vs Udinese

February 26: Milan vs Atalanta

February 27: Fiorentina vs Lazio

February 29: Inter vs Atalanta

Bundesliga (Select Fixtures)

February 3: Bayern Munich vs Monchengladbach

February 10: Dortmund vs Freiburg

February 10: Augsburg vs RB Leipzig

February 10: Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich

February 17: Wolfsburg vs Dortmund

February 17: RB Leipzig vs Monchengladbach

February 25: Dortmund vs Hoffenheim

LIGUE 1 (Select Fixtures)

February 4: Brest vs Nice

February 11: PSG vs Lille

February 12: Nice vs Monaco

February 17: Lyon vs Nice

Champions League (Select Fixtures)

ROUND OF 16 (1st Leg)

February 14: RB Leipzig vs Real Madrid

February 15: PSG vs Real Sociedad

February 15: Lazio vs Bayern Munich

February 21: Inter vs Atletico Madrid

February 22: Porto vs Arsenal

February 22: Napoli vs Barcelona

ISL (Select Fixtures)

February 9: Odisha FC vs FC Goa

February 10: Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC

February 12: Kerala Blasters vs Punjab FC

February 13: East Bengal vs Mumbai City

February 14: FC Goa vs Mohun Bagan

February 16: Chennaiyin vs Kerala Blasters

February 17: Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United

February 18: Mumbai City vs Bengaluru FC

February 21: FC Goa vs NorthEast United

February 23: Chennaiyin vs Mumbai City

February 24: Odisha FC vs Mohun Bagan

February 25: Kerala Blasters vs FC Goa

February 28: M,umbai City vs FC Goa

AFCON

Here’s the complete schedule of the AFCON 2024

The final is to be held on February 12.

AFC Asian Cup

Here’s the complete schedule of the AFC Asian Cup 2024

The final is to be held on February 10

VOLLEYBALL

The season 3 of Prime Volleyball League is starting from February 15.

Here’s the complete schedule.

TENNIS

January 29-February 4: Thailand Open, WTA 250

January 29-February 4: Upper Austria Ladies Linz, WTA 500

February 2-4: Open Sud de France, ATP 250

Davis Cup qualifying rounds (February 2-4)

February 3-4: Pakistan vs India, Davis Cup - Islamabad

February 5-11: Mumbai Open, WTA 125

February 5-11: Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open, WTA 500

February 5-11: Dallas Open, ATP 250

February 5-11: Open 13, ATP 250

February 5-11: Cordoba Open, ATP 250

February 11-17: Qatar Total Energies Open 2024, WTA 1000

February 12-18: ABN AMRO Open, ATP 250

February 12-18: Delray Beach Open, ATP 250

February 12-18: Argentina Open, ATP 250

February 18-24: Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, WTA 1000

February 19-25: Vallart Open, WTA 125

February 19-25: Rio Open, ATP 500

February 19-25: Qatar Open, ATP 250

February 19-25: Los Cabos Open, ATP 250

February 26-March 3: San Diego Open, WTA 500

February 26-March 3: ATX Open, WTA 250

February 26-March 3: Dubai Tennis Championships, ATP 500

February 26-March 3: Abierto Mexicano Telcel, ATP 500

February 26-March 3: Chile Open, ATP 250

HOCKEY

February 1-4: Euro Hockey Indoor Championship Men 2024 - Belgium

February 3-18: The FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24 (Women) - India

February 8-11: Euro Hockey Indoor Championship Women 2024 - Germany

February 8-15: All India Invitational Prize Money Women’s Hockey Tournament 2023-24 - Jhansi, UP

ATHLETICS

February 2-18: World Aquatics Championships - Doha, Qatar

February 24: 19th National Inter District Junior Athletics Meet - Gujarat

BADMINTON

January 30-February 4: Thailand Masters, BWF Super 300 - Bangkok

February 13-18: Badminton Asia Team Championships - Malaysia

February 27-March 3: German Open, BWF Super 300 - Mulheim

TABLE TENNIS

February 16-25: ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals 2024 - Busan, Korea

WRESTLING

February 12-18: 2024 European Wrestling Championships - Bucharest, Romania

February 21-24: Pan-Am Wrestling Championship - Mexico

SHOOTING

February 4-13: SSF World Cup Shotgun - Morocco

February 10-18: ISSF World Cup 10m Juniors WC 10m Rifle / Pistol - Spain

February 24-March 3: 2024 European Championships 10m events - Hungary

February 29-March 9: 2024 Shooting Championships of the Americas (shotgun) - Dominican Republic

MOTORSPORT

2024 NASCAR Cup begins on February 5

February 29–March 2: F1, Bahrain Grand Prix

February 29-March 2: World Endurance Championship - Qatar

Tennis (ATP & WTA tour events)