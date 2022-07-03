Weekly Digest (June 27-July 3): From Sainz's maiden F1 victory to members of India men's hockey team testing COVID positive

Carlos Sainz Jr. won his his first career Formula One race on Sunday with a victory at the British Grand Prix. Meanwhile, two players and three members of the support staff of the Indian men's team tested positive for COVID-19 in Bengaluru. Here are all the other major developments in the world of sports this week.

CRICKET

Deepti Sharma shone with the bat after her exploits with the ball, coming to the Indian women's team's rescue in a tricky chase for a four-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the first ODI. ( REPORT )

The Warwickshire County Cricket Club has signed all-rounder Krunal Pandya for the entire campaign of the 2022 Royal London Cup. ( REPORT )

Spinners Travis Head and Nathan Lyon took four wickets each to give Australia a 10-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the first session on the third day of the first Test. ( REPORT )

FOOTBALL

UEFA is to launch a programme to combat online racist abuse of footballers by working with social media companies to remove harmful content from platforms and raising awareness. ( READ )

Former Chelsea goalkeeper Petr Cech stepped down from his role as technical and performance advisor at the end of June. ( READ )

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has extended its deadline to receive bids for staging the 2023 Asian Cup following China's decision to relinquish its hosting rights. ( READ )

The next round of sale of tickets for the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar will go on sale from July 5. (READ )

All India Football Federation (AIFF) General Secretary Kushal Das on Wednesday resigned from his post on "health grounds", ending his 12-year tenure which was often marred with controversies. ( READ )

Cristiano Ronaldo is asking a U.S. judge to order a woman’s lawyer to pay the international football star more than $626,000 after claiming in a failed lawsuit seeking millions of dollars that Ronaldo raped the woman in Las Vegas nearly a decade earlier. ( READ )

Romelu Lukaku has re-joined Inter Milan on a season-long loan from Chelsea, the two clubs confirmed on Wednesday, less than a year after the Belgian striker became the Premier League club's record signing. ( READ )

FIFA has lifted the suspension of the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) which was imposed due to undue third-party interference, world football's governing body said on Thursday. ( READ )

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has signed a long-term contract extension at the club, the Premier League side said on Friday. ( READ )

Italy's Serie A has appointed Maria Sole Ferrieri Caputi for the 2022-23 season as its first female referee. The 31-year-old Ferrieri Caputi became the first female to referee a match involving a Serie A team last year - Cagliari’s Italian Cup clash with Cittadella. ( READ )

Ireland women's football coach Vera Pauw has said that she was raped by a “prominent football official” in 1986 and sexually assaulted by two other men when she was a player in the Netherlands. ( READ )

FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar is set to have a new addition in gameplay with the use of semi-automated offside technology for the first time in a World Cup. ( READ )

The Indian U-17 women's football team assistant head coach Alex Ambrose was sacked on Sunday due to allegations of sexual misconduct. ( READ )

ATHLETICS

Shericka Jackson ran the third fastest 200 metres of all time in 21.55 seconds to seal a sprint double at the Jamaican national trials for next month's World Championship. ( REPORT )

French hurdler Wilfried Happio won the national title at the weekend despite running with an eyepatch after he was assaulted 20 minutes before his race. ( REPORT )

Sprinter Blessing Okagbare's doping violations will keep her Nigerian teammates from participating in the 4x100 meter relay at next month's world athletics championships. ( REPORT )

Swiss sprinter Alex Wilson was banned for four years after an anti-doping tribunal judged he intentionally used an anabolic steroid. ( REPORT )

The Athletics Federation of India has removed young quartermiler Ayush Dabas from the national coaching camp as he was found in possession of syringes and needles in his room at the quartermilers and relay runners camp in Thiruvananthapuram early this month. ( REPORT )

The Athletics Federation of India has withdrawn former Asian Games discus throw champion Seema Punia and race walkers Rahul and Bhawna Jat from next month’s World Championships in Oregon, USA. ( REPORT )

Postponed several times due to different reasons, the National Games will be held in multiple cities in Gujarat in September-October this year, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) Secretary General Rajiv Mehta said. ( REPORT )

The National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) has suspended multiple Asian Games relay gold medallist M.R. Poovamma for failing a dope test at the Indian Grand Prix in Patiala in February 2021. ( REPORT )

Neeraj Chopra broke his own javelin national record for the second time in June with an 89.94m throw at the Stockholm Diamond League. ( REPORT )

https://youtu.be/pcccAKZXfeo

Long jumper Jeswin Aldrin, after being initially omitted from the World Championships squad by the Athletics Federation of India despite him clearing the 8.22m qualification mark, has now been asked to take part in a selection trial on July 4. ( REPORT )

HOCKEY

Two players and three members of the support staff of the Indian men's team tested positive for COVID-19 in Bengaluru. ( REPORT )

Olympic and World Cup medallist Varinder Singh, who was an integral part of some of India's memorable victories in the 1970s, died in Jalandhar. ( REPORT )

BADMINTON

Badminton Association of India secretary Sanjay Mishra has assured players and parents that the association will not tolerate any age-fudging and would take strict action against those found guilty. ( REPORT )

Japan's Kento Momota suffered a heavy defeat in the Malaysia Open final on Sunday against world number one Viktor Axelsen. ( REPORT )

Former All England champion P. Gopichand expects a better performance from the Indian players in men’s singles and doubles events at the upcoming Commonwealth Games. ( REPORT )

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu and Thomas Cup winner HS Prannoy crashed out of the Malaysia Open Super 750 event at the quarterfinal stage on Friday. ( REPORT )

MOTORSPORTS

Carlos Sainz Jr. won his his first career Formula One race on Sunday with a victory at the British Grand Prix. (REPORT)

New Zealander Liam Lawson will take on the reserve driver role at Red Bull after the Formula One championship leader dropped Estonian Juri Vips for a racial slur. (REPORT )

Seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton has dismissed fears he could fall foul of Formula One's governing body at his home British Grand Prix over a ban on drivers racing with body piercings. ( REPORT )

Renault-owned Alpine launched a programme on Thursday to increase the number of women at its Formula One team and help female drivers reach the top for the first time in half a century. ( REPORT )

WRESTLING

India's Greco-Roman wrestlers won eight medals at the U-15 Asian championships in Manama on Saturday. ( REPORT )

BOXING

Olympic champion Andy Cruz was caught trying to escape Cuba, the island nation's boxing federation said on Tuesday, accusing the fighter of “serious indiscipline.” ( REPORT )

Alexander Volkanovski left no doubt about his supremacy in the UFC featherweight division while wrapping up his trilogy against Max Holloway with style. ( REPORT )

TENNIS

Indo-Croatian pair of Sania Mirza and Mate Pavic reached the mixed doubles quarterfinals of Wimbledon on Sunday after their second round opponents Ivan Dodig and Latisha Chan gave a walkover. ( REPORT )

An irritated Rafael Nadal's pursuit of a rare calendar Grand Slam gathered momentum on Saturday as he took it upon himself to reprimand Lorenzo Sonego before condemning the Italian to a 6-1 6-2 6-4 defeat in the Wimbledon third round. ( REPORT )

World No 1 Iga Swiatek lost to Alize Cornet in the third round of Wimbledon on Saturday. Swiatek, who was on a 37-match unbeaten streak lost 4-6, 2-6 to the Frenchwoman. ( REPORT )

Spanish 17th seed Roberto Bautista Agut on Thursday became the third man to withdraw from Wimbledon with Covid-19. The 2019 semi-finalist joins world number 11 and 2021 runner-up Matteo Berrettini and 2017 finalist Marin Cilic in pulling out of the event due to coronavirus. ( REPORT )

The Chennai Open – a WTA 250 International Women's Tennis Championship 2022 – will be held at the SDAT Stadium in Nungambakkam between September 10 and September 18. ( REPORT )

American John Isner broke the all-time record for serving aces on Friday early in his Wimbledon third-round match against Italian youngster Jannik Sinner. ( REPORT )

Seven-time champion Serena Williams suffered a second straight Wimbledon first-round exit as she was stunned by French debutant Harmony Tan in a late-night Centre Court epic on Tuesday. ( REPORT )

GOLF

Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri turned in a solid second round which ended with a painful bogey on his last hole, but still produced a card of 4-under 67 to move up the leaderboard in the USD 7.1 million John Deere Classic event. ( REPORT )

India's Shubhankar Sharma seemed all set for a fine second round after a solid first day as he had a birdie-birdie start from the 10th in the second round of Horizon Irish Open at Mount Juliet Estate. ( REPORT )