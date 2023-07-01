From Laver to Djokovic: Wimbledon men’s singles champions in Open era

The 2023 Wimbledon begins on Monday at the All England Club in London with the final set to take place on July 16.
Since the beginning of the Open era (1968), 21 different men have won the singles title at Wimbledon
Switzerland’s Roger Federer holds the record for most Wimbledon titles (8) won by a man followed by Novak Djokovic (7) and Pete Sampras.
The last time the grass Major had a first-time winner was in 2013 when Andy Murray beat Djokovic to become the first British men’s champion in 77 years.
Here’s the complete list of men’s singles winners at Wimbledon (since 1968):
|YEAR
|WINNER
|RUNNER-UP
|SCORE
|2022
|Novak Djokovic (Serbia)
|Nick Kyrgios (Australia)
|4–6, 6–3, 6–4, 7–6(3)
|2021
|Novak Djokovic (Serbia)
|Matteo Berrettini (Italy)
|6–7(4), 6–4, 6–4, 6–3
|2020
|No competition due to COVID-19
|No competition due to COVID-19
|No competition due to COVID-19
|2019
|Novak Djokovic (Serbia)
|Roger Federer (Switzerland)
|7–6(5), 1–6, 7–6(4), 4–6, 13–12(3)
|2018
|Novak Djokovic (Serbia)
|Kevin Anderson (South Africa)
|6–2, 6–2, 7–6(3)
|2017
|Roger Federer (Switzerland)
|Marin Cilic (Croatia)
|6–3, 6–1, 6–4
|2016
|Andy Murray (Great Britain)
|Milos Raonic (Canada)
|6–4, 7–6(3), 7–6(2)
|2015
|Novak Djokovic (Serbia)
|Roger Federer (Switzerland)
|7–6(1), 6–7(10), 6–4, 6–3
|2014
|Novak Djokovic (Serbia)
|Roger Federer (Switzerland)
|6–7(7), 6–4, 7–6(4), 5–7, 6–4
|2013
|Andy Murray (Great Britain)
|Novak Djokovic (Serbia)
|6–4, 7–5, 6–4
|2012
|Roger Federer (Switzerland)
|Andy Murray (Great Britain)
|4–6, 7–5, 6–3, 6–4
|2011
|Novak Djokovic (Serbia)
|Rafael Nadal (Spain)
|6–4, 6–1, 1–6, 6–3
|2010
|Rafael Nadal (Spain)
|Tomas Berdych (Czech Republic)
|6–3, 7–5, 6–4
|2009
|Roger Federer (Switzerland)
|Andy Roddick (USA)
|5–7, 7–6(6), 7–6(5), 3–6, 16–14
|2008
|Rafael Nadal (Spain)
|Roger Federer (Switzerland)
|6–4, 6–4, 6–7(5), 6–7(8), 9–7
|2007
|Roger Federer (Switzerland)
|Rafael Nadal (Spain)
|7–6(7), 4–6, 7–6(3), 2–6, 6–2
|2006
|Roger Federer (Switzerland)
|Rafael Nadal (Spain)
|6–0, 7–6(5), 6–7(2), 6–3
|2005
|Roger Federer (Switzerland)
|Andy Roddick (USA)
|6–2, 7–6(2), 6–4
|2004
|Roger Federer (Switzerland)
|Andy Roddick (USA)
|4–6, 7–5, 7–6(3), 6–4
|2003
|Roger Federer (Switzerland)
|Mark Philippoussis
|7–6(5), 6–2, 7–6(3)
|2002
|Lleyton Hewitt (Australia)
|David Nalbandian (Argentina)
|6–1, 6–3, 6–2
|2001
|Goran Ivanisevic (Croatia)
|Patrick Rafter (Australia)
|6–3, 3–6, 6–3, 2–6, 9–7
|2000
|Pete Sampras (USA)
|Patrick Rafter (Australia)
|6–7(10), 7–6(5), 6–4, 6–2
|1999
|Pete Sampras (USA)
|Andre Agassi (USA)
|6–3, 6–4, 7–5
|1998
|Pete Sampras (USA)
|Goran Ivanisevic (Croatia)
|6–7(2), 7–6(9), 6–4, 3–6, 6–2
|1997
|Pete Sampras (USA)
|Cedric Pioline (France)
|6–4, 6–2, 6–4
|1996
|Richard Krajicek (Netherlands)
|MaliVai Washington (USA)
|6–3, 6–4, 6–3
|1995
|Pete Sampras (USA)
|Boris Becker (Germany)
|6–7(5), 6–2, 6–4, 6–2
|1994
|Pete Sampras (USA)
|Goran Ivanisevic (Croatia)
|7–6(2), 7–6(5), 6–0
|1993
|Pete Sampras (USA)
|Jim Courier (USA)
|7–6(3), 7–6(6), 3–6, 6–3
|1992
|Andre Agassi (USA)
|Goran Ivanisevic (Croatia)
|6–7(8), 6–4, 6–4, 1–6, 6–4
|1991
|Michael Stich (Germany)
|Boris Becker (Germany)
|6–4, 7–6(4), 6–4
|1990
|Stefan Edberg (Sweden)
|Boris Becker (Germany)
|6–2, 6–2, 3–6, 3–6, 6–4
|1989
|Boris Becker (Germany)
|Stefan Edberg (Sweden)
|6–0, 7–6(1), 6–4
|1988
|Stefan Edberg (Sweden)
|Boris Becker (Germany)
|4–6, 7–6(2), 6–4, 6–2
|1987
|Pat Cash (Australia)
|Ivan Lendl (Czechoslovakia)
|7–6(5), 6–2, 7–5
|1986
|Boris Becker (Germany)
|Ivan Lendl (Czechoslovakia)
|6–4, 6–3, 7–5
|1985
|Boris Becker (Germany)
|Kevin Curren (USA)
|6–3, 6–7(4), 7–6(3), 6–4
|1984
|John McEnroe (USA)
|Jimmy Connors (USA)
|6–1, 6–1, 6–2
|1983
|John McEnroe (USA)
|Chris Lewis (New Zealand)
|6–2, 6–2, 6–2
|1982
|Jimmy Connors (USA)
|John McEnroe (USA)
|3–6, 6–3, 6–7(2), 7–6(5), 6–4
|1981
|John McEnroe (USA)
|Bjorn Borg (Sweden)
|4–6, 7–6(1), 7–6(4), 6–4
|1980
|Bjorn Borg (Sweden)
|John McEnroe (USA)
|1–6, 7–5, 6–3, 6–7(16), 8–6
|1979
|Bjorn Borg (Sweden)
|Roscoe Tanner (USA)
|6–7(4), 6–1, 3–6, 6–3, 6–4
|1978
|Bjorn Borg (Sweden)
|Jimmy Connors (USA)
|6–2, 6–2, 6–3
|1977
|Bjorn Borg (Sweden)
|Jimmy Connors (USA)
|3–6, 6–2, 6–1, 5–7, 6–4
|1976
|Bjorn Borg (Sweden)
|Ilie Nastase (Romania)
|6–4, 6–2, 9–7
|1975
|Arthur Ashe (USA)
|Jimmy Connors (USA)
|6–1, 6–1, 5–7, 6–4
|1974
|Jimmy Connors (USA)
|Ken Rosewall (Australia)
|6–1, 6–1, 6–4
|1973
|Jan Kodes (Czechoslovakia)
|Alex Metreveli (USSR)
|6–1, 9–8(5), 6–3
|1972
|Stan Smith (USA)
|Ilie Nastase (Romania)
|4–6, 6–3, 6–3, 4–6, 7–5
|1971
|John Newcombe (Australia)
|Stan Smith (USA)
|6–3, 5–7, 2–6, 6–4, 6–4
|1970
|John Newcombe (Australia)
|Ken Rosewall (Australia)
|5–7, 6–3, 6–2, 3–6, 6–1
|1969
|Rod Laver (Australia)
|John Newcombe (Australia)
|6–4, 5–7, 6–4, 6–4
|1968
|Rod Laver (Australia)
|Tony Roche (Australia)
|6–3, 6–4, 6–2
