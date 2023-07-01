From Laver to Djokovic: Wimbledon men’s singles champions in Open era

The 2023 Wimbledon begins on Monday at the All England Club in London with the final set to take place on July 16.

Since the beginning of the Open era (1968), 21 different men have won the singles title at Wimbledon

Switzerland’s Roger Federer holds the record for most Wimbledon titles (8) won by a man followed by Novak Djokovic (7) and Pete Sampras.

The last time the grass Major had a first-time winner was in 2013 when Andy Murray beat Djokovic to become the first British men’s champion in 77 years.

Here’s the complete list of men’s singles winners at Wimbledon (since 1968):