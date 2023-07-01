MagazineBuy Print

Sportstar July 8 Cover.jpg

From Laver to Djokovic: Wimbledon men’s singles champions in Open era

Since the beginning of the Open era (1968), 21 different men have won the singles title at Wimbledon with Switzerland’s Roger Federer lifting the Gentlemen’s Singles Trophy a record eight times.

Published : Jul 01, 2023 11:31 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Switzerland’s Roger Federer holds the all-time men’s record for most Wimbledon singles titles (eight) in the Open era.
Switzerland's Roger Federer holds the all-time men's record for most Wimbledon singles titles (eight) in the Open era. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

Switzerland’s Roger Federer holds the all-time men’s record for most Wimbledon singles titles (eight) in the Open era. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

The 2023 Wimbledon begins on Monday at the All England Club in London with the final set to take place on July 16.

Since the beginning of the Open era (1968), 21 different men have won the singles title at Wimbledon

READ - Wimbledon 2023 men’s draw: Alcaraz vs Rune, Djokovic vs Rublev amongst projected last-eight clashes

Switzerland’s Roger Federer holds the record for most Wimbledon titles (8) won by a man followed by Novak Djokovic (7) and Pete Sampras.

The last time the grass Major had a first-time winner was in 2013 when Andy Murray beat Djokovic to become the first British men’s champion in 77 years.

Here’s the complete list of men’s singles winners at Wimbledon (since 1968):

YEAR WINNER RUNNER-UP SCORE
2022 Novak Djokovic (Serbia) Nick Kyrgios (Australia) 4–6, 6–3, 6–4, 7–6(3)
2021 Novak Djokovic (Serbia) Matteo Berrettini (Italy) 6–7(4), 6–4, 6–4, 6–3
2020 No competition due to COVID-19 No competition due to COVID-19 No competition due to COVID-19
2019 Novak Djokovic (Serbia) Roger Federer (Switzerland) 7–6(5), 1–6, 7–6(4), 4–6, 13–12(3)
2018 Novak Djokovic (Serbia) Kevin Anderson (South Africa) 6–2, 6–2, 7–6(3)
2017 Roger Federer (Switzerland) Marin Cilic (Croatia) 6–3, 6–1, 6–4
2016 Andy Murray (Great Britain) Milos Raonic (Canada) 6–4, 7–6(3), 7–6(2)
2015 Novak Djokovic (Serbia) Roger Federer (Switzerland) 7–6(1), 6–7(10), 6–4, 6–3
2014 Novak Djokovic (Serbia) Roger Federer (Switzerland) 6–7(7), 6–4, 7–6(4), 5–7, 6–4
2013 Andy Murray (Great Britain) Novak Djokovic (Serbia) 6–4, 7–5, 6–4
2012 Roger Federer (Switzerland) Andy Murray (Great Britain) 4–6, 7–5, 6–3, 6–4
2011 Novak Djokovic (Serbia) Rafael Nadal (Spain) 6–4, 6–1, 1–6, 6–3
2010 Rafael Nadal (Spain) Tomas Berdych (Czech Republic) 6–3, 7–5, 6–4
2009 Roger Federer (Switzerland) Andy Roddick (USA) 5–7, 7–6(6), 7–6(5), 3–6, 16–14
2008 Rafael Nadal (Spain) Roger Federer (Switzerland) 6–4, 6–4, 6–7(5), 6–7(8), 9–7
2007 Roger Federer (Switzerland) Rafael Nadal (Spain) 7–6(7), 4–6, 7–6(3), 2–6, 6–2
2006 Roger Federer (Switzerland) Rafael Nadal (Spain) 6–0, 7–6(5), 6–7(2), 6–3
2005 Roger Federer (Switzerland) Andy Roddick (USA) 6–2, 7–6(2), 6–4
2004 Roger Federer (Switzerland) Andy Roddick (USA) 4–6, 7–5, 7–6(3), 6–4
2003 Roger Federer (Switzerland) Mark Philippoussis 7–6(5), 6–2, 7–6(3)
2002 Lleyton Hewitt (Australia) David Nalbandian (Argentina) 6–1, 6–3, 6–2
2001 Goran Ivanisevic (Croatia) Patrick Rafter (Australia) 6–3, 3–6, 6–3, 2–6, 9–7
2000 Pete Sampras (USA) Patrick Rafter (Australia) 6–7(10), 7–6(5), 6–4, 6–2
1999 Pete Sampras (USA) Andre Agassi (USA) 6–3, 6–4, 7–5
1998 Pete Sampras (USA) Goran Ivanisevic (Croatia) 6–7(2), 7–6(9), 6–4, 3–6, 6–2
1997 Pete Sampras (USA) Cedric Pioline (France) 6–4, 6–2, 6–4
1996 Richard Krajicek (Netherlands) MaliVai Washington (USA) 6–3, 6–4, 6–3
1995 Pete Sampras (USA) Boris Becker (Germany) 6–7(5), 6–2, 6–4, 6–2
1994 Pete Sampras (USA) Goran Ivanisevic (Croatia) 7–6(2), 7–6(5), 6–0
1993 Pete Sampras (USA) Jim Courier (USA) 7–6(3), 7–6(6), 3–6, 6–3
1992 Andre Agassi (USA) Goran Ivanisevic (Croatia) 6–7(8), 6–4, 6–4, 1–6, 6–4
1991 Michael Stich (Germany) Boris Becker (Germany) 6–4, 7–6(4), 6–4
1990 Stefan Edberg (Sweden) Boris Becker (Germany) 6–2, 6–2, 3–6, 3–6, 6–4
1989 Boris Becker (Germany) Stefan Edberg (Sweden) 6–0, 7–6(1), 6–4
1988 Stefan Edberg (Sweden) Boris Becker (Germany) 4–6, 7–6(2), 6–4, 6–2
1987 Pat Cash (Australia) Ivan Lendl (Czechoslovakia) 7–6(5), 6–2, 7–5
1986 Boris Becker (Germany) Ivan Lendl (Czechoslovakia) 6–4, 6–3, 7–5
1985 Boris Becker (Germany) Kevin Curren (USA) 6–3, 6–7(4), 7–6(3), 6–4
1984 John McEnroe (USA) Jimmy Connors (USA) 6–1, 6–1, 6–2
1983 John McEnroe (USA) Chris Lewis (New Zealand) 6–2, 6–2, 6–2
1982 Jimmy Connors (USA) John McEnroe (USA) 3–6, 6–3, 6–7(2), 7–6(5), 6–4
1981 John McEnroe (USA) Bjorn Borg (Sweden) 4–6, 7–6(1), 7–6(4), 6–4
1980 Bjorn Borg (Sweden) John McEnroe (USA) 1–6, 7–5, 6–3, 6–7(16), 8–6
1979 Bjorn Borg (Sweden) Roscoe Tanner (USA) 6–7(4), 6–1, 3–6, 6–3, 6–4
1978 Bjorn Borg (Sweden) Jimmy Connors (USA) 6–2, 6–2, 6–3
1977 Bjorn Borg (Sweden) Jimmy Connors (USA) 3–6, 6–2, 6–1, 5–7, 6–4
1976 Bjorn Borg (Sweden) Ilie Nastase (Romania) 6–4, 6–2, 9–7
1975 Arthur Ashe (USA) Jimmy Connors (USA) 6–1, 6–1, 5–7, 6–4
1974 Jimmy Connors (USA) Ken Rosewall (Australia) 6–1, 6–1, 6–4
1973 Jan Kodes (Czechoslovakia) Alex Metreveli (USSR) 6–1, 9–8(5), 6–3
1972 Stan Smith (USA) Ilie Nastase (Romania) 4–6, 6–3, 6–3, 4–6, 7–5
1971 John Newcombe (Australia) Stan Smith (USA) 6–3, 5–7, 2–6, 6–4, 6–4
1970 John Newcombe (Australia) Ken Rosewall (Australia) 5–7, 6–3, 6–2, 3–6, 6–1
1969 Rod Laver (Australia) John Newcombe (Australia) 6–4, 5–7, 6–4, 6–4
1968 Rod Laver (Australia) Tony Roche (Australia) 6–3, 6–4, 6–2

America’s Messi dream and what it means for football

Ayon Sengupta
As he turns 50 on Saturday, Leander Paes spoke to Sportstar about his legacy, his life’s darkest phases and how he overcame them and what the road ahead looks like. 

Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

