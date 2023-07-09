‘I feel very fortunate’: PSG keeper Rico on his recovery from a coma

Sergio Rico, the Spain and Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper, took to social media to express his gratitude as he continues his recovery from a traumatic brain injury.

The 29-year-old is under treatment at the Virgen del Rocio hospital in Seville, where he was admitted on May 28 after sustaining a head injury following an accident with a loose horse during a local festival.

“I want to thank each and every person who has shown me and sent me their affection in these difficult days,” wrote Rico on Instagram. “I am still working on my recovery which each day is getting better.

“I feel very fortunate, once more, thank you to everyone and I hope to be able to see you soon.”

Rico went into a coma after the accident and took five weeks to recuperate, with the hospital confirming that he was out of ICU (Intensive Care Unit) on July 5 and that he was receiving further treatment to get back to his feet.

The goalkeeper won the UEFA Europa League twice with his hometown club Sevilla and joined PSG permanently in 2020 after a loan spell at the Ligue 1 club.