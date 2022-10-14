After a tie and a loss in their first two matches of vivo Pro Kabaddi Season 9, Gujarat Giants need to get their first win of the campaign sooner rather than later. However, getting a win seems to be easier said than done for them considering both their attack and defence can do much better than their first two matches. Rakesh with 27 raid points has been the pick of their raiders but he needs more support in attack from the likes of Parteek Dhaiya, Chandran Ranjit and Mahendra Rajput with the aforementioned trio contributing just seven raid points each thus far. Defensively, the Giants need to do much better considering Sourav Gulia is their top defender with four tackle points. All-rounders Arkam Shaikh and Parteek Dhaiya are their next best defenders with three and two tackle points respectively.

Rakesh HS is key to Gujarat’s fortunes this season, given he’s the most consistent member in this raiding unit | Photo Credit: PKL

GUJARAT GIANTS RESULTS SO FAR:

Drew 31-31 with Tamil Thalaivas

Lost 53-33 to Dabang Delhi

Like the Giants, the results have been no different for Puneri Paltan as they are also searching for their first win having lost one game and tied the other. Raider Aslam Inamdar has looked good in attack and has scored 19 raid points so far. Mohit Goyat has complemented Inamdar well by scoring 17 raid points and Akash Shinde has also chipped in with eight raid points. In defence, Badal Singh and Gaurav Khatri have looked solid with five and four tackle points respectively while left cover Sanket Sawant has also stood up and been counted with his three tackle points. Puneri Paltan will need both their attack and defence to perform in unison to get their first win of the season on Friday

PUNERI PALTAN RESULTS SO FAR:

Drew 34-34 with Patna Pirates

Lost 39-41 to Bengaluru Bulls

HEAD-TO-HEAD | Matches: 10 | Gujarat: 6 | Puneri: 3 | Tie: 1

PLAYERS TO WATCH OUT FOR:

Gujarat Giants: Rakesh

Puneri Paltan: Fazel Atrachali

Squads GUJARAT GIANTS Raiders: Dong Geon Lee, Chandran Ranjit, Pardeep Kumar, Rakesh, Mahendra Ganesh Rajput, Rohit Kumar, Purna Singh, Sawin, Sonu, Gaurav Chhikara, Parteek Dhaiya, Sohit, Sonu Singh, Mohammad Ghorbani Defenders: Rinku Narwal, Sandeep Kandola, Baldev Singh, Ujjval Singh, Kapil, Sourav Gulia, Manuj, Vijay Thangadurai, All-Rounders: Shankar Gadai, Arkam Shaikh, Rohan Singh, Prateek Dhaiya PUNERI PALTAN Raiders: Aslam Mustafa Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Aditya Tushar Shinde, Akash Santosh Shinde, Pankaj Mohite, Saurabh Defenders: Fazel Atrachali, Sombir, Akash Chaudhary, Badal Taqdir Singh, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant, Alankar Kaluram Patil, Rakesh Bhalle Ram, D Mahindraprasad, Harsh Mahesh Lad, Gaurav Khatri All-Rounders: Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, Govind Gurjar, Balasaheb Shahaji Jadhav

Where can you watch Gujarat Giants vs Puneri Paltan PKL 9?

Pro Kabaddi Season 9 will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 9:30 PM onwards on Friday.